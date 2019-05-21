Ladies and Gentlemen
The Reign Came
Pearls of Pride and Promise Cotillion was the call for a regal rally to the Hyatt Regency, when the Omicron Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority presented its young ladies. The impressive setting, which included a floral-lattice wall backdrop with pink draping and green sequined curtains, floral arrangements on the stage, and acrylic columns, was the lovely framework for the queen and her court.
Reigning was Miss Rachel Eliza Singleton, daughter of Commander Damon Singleton and Dr. Tami Singleton. Her majesty was regal in a white ballgown with bodice embroidery, sparkling embellishments and a silver mantle. In the center of the mantle was a crown surrounded by the names of both the sorority and chapter.
Before and after the presentation, Dwight Fitch provided the music. First, there was the entrance of each princess, followed by the crowning of the Ivy Princess. Then the debutantes and the queen appeared. More formal features were the vocal performance by Sondriahn Rogers; the debs’ dances with their fathers and then their escorts; award presentations; a toast; and the grand curtsy to the queen and court. A reception closed the evening’s activity.
The respective first and second maids were Misses Celeste Mercadel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tracy Mercadel, and Alexandra Minnard, daughter of Dr. Emery Minnard and Joyce Dixon Minnard.
The debutantes were Misses Armani Beasley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Beasly Jr.; Courtney Britton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charlston Britton; Maci Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tyrone Brown; Kennedi Franklin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Franklin; Rayionne Honeycutt, daughter of Mr. Romalice Honeycutt Jr.; Jewell Johnson, daughter of Ms. Tammie Jackson and presented by her grandfather, Mr. Leo Jackson Jr.; Rumer Jones, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Roddrick D. Jones Sr.; Connor Joseph, daughter of Mr. Lebron Joseph and Ms. Monique Spears; Kaci Penn, daughter of Mr. Kirk Penn; Asia Pierce, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. August Pierce; Treshor Stirgus, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kyshun Webster; Ayzia Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Smith; and Gianna Warren, daughter of Judge Angelique Reed and presented by Councilman Jay Banks.
Micaela E. Bowers is the chapter president, Brittany Reed is the first vice president and Rhonda Goode-Douglas chaired the cotillion with assistance from Linda Landry. Further notables were mistress of ceremonies Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier, city attorney Sunni Lebeouf, and Tenesha Stevens. Within the cotillion, Connor Joseph, was named the Ann Coxen Mitchell Award winner; Jewell Johnson, Miss Congeniality; Courtney Britton, Miss Spirit of AKA; and Kurt Penn, the Most Spirited Dad. Of course, all applauded the entire coterie, the 2019 Pearls of Pride and Promise.
Prix d’Elegance
The Men and Women of Fashion and the New Orleans Ballet Association held the annual Prix d’Elegance luncheon to introduce the 2018 Best Dressed Honorees and to benefit the association's Youth Scholarship Fund. Hundreds assembled in the Grand Ballroom of the Hilton Riverside, first, for the Champagne Reception sponsored by Brown-Forman; the Lee Michael and Rubenstein’s Raffle; the silent auction of 115 choice items and the Premier Board Auction; and, prior to the lunch of Bibb salad, braised short ribs, and a chocolate decadence dessert, the fashion show. It was presented by Jeff Chouest of Jeff’s Haberdashery and Rebecca Nordgren of Chatta Box and featured Crescent City notables as models. Four students of the ballet's Center for Dance performed on the runway to songs from “West Side Story.”
Debbie Buchler and Kathy Pastorek chaired the luncheon; Leon L. Giorgio and Deborah Alciatore-Empey, are the respective Men and Women of Fashion presidents and R.K. Hoddinott III and Teresa Guzzetta chair each group; and Angela Hill served as the mistress of ceremonies. Others getting chairing recognition were Sandra Stage Chaisson and Gail Barnes McKenna, the sold-out centerpieces, which were donated by Roy Dunn and Stephen Sonnier; Martine Chaisson Linares and Charlotte Reiss, silent auction; Jamie Moreau and Kathy Singleton, raffle; and Brett and Cheryl Baumann, live auction.
From the Torres family came three generations of Prix d’Elegance honorees: Lena, Earline, and Sidney IV. Noted, too were Chad and Vanessa Berg, Kenny Rubenstein, Lana Konrad, Marian Gibbs, Byron and Suzanne Scott, Murray and Gerri Valene, Sandra and Russ Herman, Laurie and Warmoth Guillaume, Jacquee Carvin, Jean Rice, BRAVO (the support group) President Stephanie Burks and Ryan, Pam and Warner Williams, Dottie Belletto, Charlotte Bollinger, Virginia Eckholdt, Rhonda Eckholdt, Diane Hollis, Elizabeth Ellison-Frost and ballet association executive director Jenny Hamilton.
And now, the Best Dressed! The men were Henson Davis, Billy Gaudet, Johnny Giavotella, Roger Javier, Nick Karl, Ralph Mahana, Wes Palmisano, Christian Pendleton, Greg Reggio and Michael Thomas. And the women were Jennifer Amedee, Rosalyn “Roz” Ditta, Ann D. Duplessis, Judge Vanessa Guidry-Whipple, Karen R. Humphrey, Millie Davis Kohn, LeeAnne Leopold Savoie, Shelley Hoddinott Richardson, Dorothy “Dottie” Reese and Ashley Stagg. Hailed too, were Sidney Torres IV and Sandra Stage Chaisson, the Hall of Fame Award recipients.
“Great” Gathering
The 43rd Great Lady/Great Gentlemen Awards Luncheon took place in the Audubon Tea Room with Lee Baraldi, Barry Breaux, Kim Hasney, Jeri Landry, Dr. Robert Normand, Jack Sloan and Paulette Stewart honored for their for the volunteer activities in metro New Orleans.
Put on by the East Jefferson General Hospital Auxiliary, the sponsors were Beverly Watts and the East Jefferson General Hospital Foundation. All funds were designated for nursing scholarships. The nursing units at the hospital designed the centerpieces and, in the contest, director of nursing Ruby Brewer got the first place for her beach arrangement.
Adding to the many attractions were 100-plus auction items, including a crawfish boil basket donated by Breaux Mart; the music of the keyboard and violin by a Diana duo, surnamed Ledet and Congemi; Eric Paulsen as master of ceremonies; and Ginger Crawford’s invocation. Mary Crumb is the auxiliary president and Carrel Epling chaired the event. Prior to the luncheon, Henry and Pat Shane hosted the patron party.
More notables were hospital CEO Gerald Patton, retired U.S. Navy Capt. William Baraldi, Jackie Elliott, Elsie Manos, Rosalie Edwards, Jo Ann Bohm, Phyllis Stacy, Joyce Laporte, Bonnie Jones, Linda Deichmann, Fran Puiz, Sandra Oster, Coleen Perilloux Landry, Susan Baker, Jerri and Burton Klein, Dr. Jane Miller, Katherine Landry, Cheryl Fourroux, and dozens more who congratulated the honored septet.