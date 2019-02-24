Young Men Illinois Club’s Royalty and Revelry

Shall We Dance?

The Empire Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency New Orleans was filled with monarchal and seasonal merriment when The Young Men Illinois Club Inc. held its cotillion ball, titling it “The Young Men Illinois Club Reviews the World of Dance.” No doubt, the whirl of dance, as well.

Reigning was Miss Zoie Elizabeth Trevigne Legeaux, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony A. Legeaux II. Last year, Miss Taylor Nicolle Vigee, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Courtney Vigee, wore the crown. The 2019 first maid was Miss Ko’Rea Vennese Barré, daughter of Mr. Corey M. Barré and Ms. Keisha M. White, and granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stanford Barré.

Court debutantes were Misses Camryn Dechele McCoy, Summer Indigo Perkins, Kandyce Nicolle Williams and Paige Jordan Wilson. Three young ladies were princesses — Misses Ava Rose Robertson, Madison Olivia Robinson and Jasmine Mariah Williams — and Masters Christian Noah Legeaux and Jonathan Paul Rutherford II, and little Misses Maddyn Christina Peck, Allison Cecilia Raymond and Gian Laje Rutherford were the pages.

Mr. Clinton T. Smith Jr. is the club’s president and the officers are Messrs. Wayne M. Preyan Sr., William D. Aaron Jr., Omar K. Mason, Cardell Ross Jr., Lawrence R. Robinson, John R. Murchison, Emile A. Bagneris III, Milton M. Brown, Marion D. Floyd, John E. Wilson and Ronald C. Vigee. The membership roster also includes Messrs. Mario R. Anderson, Terrence M. Augillard, Ravi J. Bates, Joseph L. Batiste III, Maurice A. Brown, Glynn L. Durand, Anthony M. Faciane Sr., Carlos O. Hampton, Anthony A. Legeaux II, Marques A. McCormick, Alden J. McDonald Jr., Craig B. Mitchell, Fitzpatrick S. Nedd, David D. Page, Bernard H. Robertson III, Corey A. Robertson, Cornel T. Rogers, Adam A. Roussell, Glenn B. Sergeant Sr., Damon I. Singleton, Kent A. Smith, Albert A. Thibodeaux, Nicholas E. Thomas, Cory J. Vidal, Michael C. Walcott Sr., Michael A. Watts, Gregg J. Williams, Jonathan A. Wilson, Eric A. Wright, Garron M. Johnson and David L. McBride. Quite a few also answer to professional titles.

Black Cat Productions played the memorable music for the ball at which the court members were presented and introduced by name. All eyes turned to the dazzling, posture-perfect queen, who processed in a white satin embellished gown by Jackie Forest with hand beaded net lace, sequins, seed pearls and rhinestones. Royal accouterments were the custom Medici collar and crystal encrusted, midnight blue velvet train with star detail by D&D Creations, along with the Dynasty Collection golden crown and matching scepter.

Notable ladies applauding queen Zoie and her court were Judy Johnson White in a sheath gown embellished with silver and gray bugle beading; Dr. Kelly Smith, the president’s wife, in a Kay Unger/New York silver and white ballgown; Cheryl Floyd, in a black gown with an embellished bodice; Carla Bringier-Mason, a light gold cape gown by Betsy and Adam; and Christy Ross, wearing a blue chiffon gown with a sequined collar. From the royal family came the monarch’s mother, Lisa Legeaux, in a navy blue gown by Badgley Mischka; maternal grandmother Lillian Hunter Luscher, who made rounds in a royal blue silk taffeta gown by MG Designs; and paternal grandmother Barbara Ann Trevigne, in a crepe de chine champagne-colored ballgown and embroidered jacket.

In the years to come, the gorgeous gown worn by the radiant queen will serve as a sartorial memento of an evening that she will cherish forever.

The Stars Were Out

Addressed as the queen-elect, and prior to the ball, Miss Zoie Elizabeth Legeaux was honored at a debutante party given by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony A. Legeaux II, at the Crystal Palace Ballroom in Harvey. The beautiful invitation, in colors of pale ivory, gold and pink blush beckoned those close to the family and to the YMIC for “A Stellar Soiree.” Black tie and floor-length gown were the requested attire.

Gold, silver and blush were the featured chromatics; tall crystal candelabras made an impressive decorative statement; and silver bowls held hydrangeas and also blush roses. More features were mirrors, a photo booth, caricatures by Tim Banfell, colorful up-lighting, and second-line umbrellas bedecking the stage, which was centered with the honoree’s chair. Favors were second-line handkerchiefs with Zoie’s initials. Passed hors d’oeuvres, a buffet and food stations, and cake were treats.

All admired honoree Zoie in a white Allure Romance ballgown with a pleated bodice and a tulle skirt. Among those hailing her were sisters Tiffany and Gabrielle Legeaux; grandparents Barbara Ann Trevigne, Anthony A. Legeaux, and Brian and Lillian Hunter Luscher; and master of ceremonies LeBron “LBJ” Joseph, Taylor Nicolle Vigee, Lawrence Robinson, Beat and Angela Schoch, Julian Schoch, Dorian Schoch, Christian Legeaux, Jolynda Phillips, Ben Parks, Sharon Parks, Donyette Love, the Rev. John Raphael, SSJ, Suzanne Davis, Michelle Ingram, Camille Ingram, the YMIC 2019 court, many club members, Rosalind Kay, and hostesses Jaelyn and Jiyah Payton. Quiet Storm & Knockaz Brass Band got the music moving, as did the later DJ, Redd Terra.

Always a touching moment, and one eagerly awaited, the father-daughter waltz was a major highlight, as was the YMI court waltz. Music to her ears, and memory, Zoie reflected after the revelry saying how wonderful it was to see so many gathered “for this once in a lifetime experience” and how honored she was to be the 2019 queen.

Gay Paree Soirée

Extolling the City of Light and Coco Chanel, Barbara and Stanford Barré presented their debutante granddaughter, Miss Ko’Rea Vennese Barré, at a gala party in her honor at English Turn Country Club. Her parents are Corey M. Barré and Keisha M. White.

The dominant colors were those so often used by the famous designer Chanel: black and white. Guests were asked to don that look. Even the Royal Bakery birthday cake in honor of Ko’Rea’s 18th was in black and white with the interlocked “Cs” of the Coco Chanel “marque.” In keeping with the theme, Ko’Rea, the YMI first maid for 2019, gave champagne flutes (with the Eiffel Tower as the base) as party favors. However for her dress, she opted for white. It was by Private Collection and featured a full tulle skirt and a bodice of pearls and French lace.

Further aspects of the gala evening were all sorts of candies (in black and white); a full-course dinner after the presentation during which Judge Herbert Cade Jr., recognized Ko on behalf of the City Council; music by Frank Richard; and centerpieces of lit candles floating in vases of different heights.

Gathered for the Parisian salute were the deb’s parents, Corey Barré and Keisha White, as well as mistress of ceremonies Sheila Price, Ramona Baudy, Mr. and Mrs. Phil Barre, Mr. Kerry Barré II, Mr. and Mrs. Norey Smith, Mrs. Peter Hamilton Jr., Mr. and Mrs. Emile Bagneris, Glynn Durand and Kim Colson, Dr. John Foster and scores more, who loved seeing Ko’Rea dance the first dance with grandfather Stanford Barré Jr.

“A magical fairy-tale night that I will never forget,” related Ko after the “Paree” partying. And at that point, she, as did Zoie, awaited the thrills of the ball that would also create further lasting memories.