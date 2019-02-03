Room to Glow
They All Masked for You
Carnival infuses us with collective joy, and helping to kick off the season were Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski, James Beard Award-winning chefs, and their Link Stryjewski Foundation’s charity Bal Masqué. Held in The Sugar Mill on Convention Center Boulevard, it amassed hundreds of merry maskers, who really did go out for the thrills of costuming and Carnival confabulation. Cuisine and cause, too. The foundation was created to address the persistent cycles of violence and poverty, as well as to provide education and job-training opportunities for young people in New Orleans. To that end, the foundation supports organizations that directly work to end those cycles.
Entering guests were dazzled by the play of colorful lights, the masking and the immediate scintillation of Champagne Henriot, which was free flowing all night in the elevated Champagne Lounge. From there, balgoers got a special view of all the excitement, which included music by Original Pinettes Brass Band, The Roots of Music, Vermilionaires, Cha Wa, and, from Haiti, RAM, which uses the initials if its founder and lead male vocalist, Richard A. Morse. Additionally, both hosting chefs took a few moments to address the crowd.
All the while, festive folks imbibed specialty cocktails created by Neal Bodenheimer and other mixologists. Beckoning, too, were the food stations, with thanks to the participating chefs Nina Compton, John Currence (who was spotted having a nice chat with a masked Walter Isaacson), Suzanne Goin, Paul Kahan, Mike Lata, Nancy Oakes, Richard Reddington, Andrea Reusing, Slade Rushing, Frank Stott and Maggie Scales. Some from away, some from here. The top toques were drawn to the event for their admiration of the hosts and their community outreach.
Properly nourished, the party pack turned its collective attention to the auction of 80 items from locally and nationally recognized artists, designers and craftsmen, as well as unique experiences, such as the “Dalmatian Coast of Croatia Wine Lovers’ Dream Vacation for Two Couples” and the “Billy Link Crawfish Boil.” Donald thinks cousin Billy “boils the best crawfish.” He farms them in Crowley.
Gratitude tapped sponsors Champagne Henriot, Hyatt Regency New Orleans, Buffalo Trace, Wheatley Vodka, Bouchard Pere & Fils, NOLA Brewing Co. and The New Orleans Advocate. The stupendous decorations making the night dazzle came from Nice Day.
Making “Masqué” their moment were Donald Link with fiancée Cameron Benson, Stephen Stryjewski with spouse Janine Guzzo, Jimmy Buffet (the musical talent of the inaugural “bal”), LSF director Emery Van Hook Sonnier and foundation board members Heather Lolley, Julia Reed, Scott Rodger, Humberto Suazo and Cathy Isaacson, who was joined by the above Walter. And, Bill Goldring, Kevin and Jeanne Poorman, Sue Strachan, John and Georgianne Poteet, Gary Solomon Jr. and Seth Bloom, Preservation Hall's Ben Jaffe, artist John Alexander, Ted Castator and Jeanne Faget Stephens, Larry and Amy Centola, Kristin and Brian Moore, Ian McNulty and Antonia Keller, Clancy and Margo DuBos, Rene Louapre and scores of others too costumed to recognize.
For She’s a Jolly Good Ella
Considered by many to be the grand dame of New Orleans’ dining and hospitality, Ella Brennan’s longtime impact on the culinary life in the Crescent City is recognized in her namesake award: the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience Ella Brennan Lifetime Achievement in Hospitality Award. Each year, it is presented to a recipient who has made a lifetime commitment to the hospitality industry. Smiling as the 2019 recipient was Mark Romig, president and CEO of New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation and the stadium announcer for the New Orleans Saints. According to scores, he is the city’s Mr. Hospitality.
The evening began in the Ritz-Carlton with a VIP Reception, followed by accolades and dinner. The beginning of the program was trumpeted in by NOCCA student Diji Diallo, playing “When the Saints Go Marching In.” More brass were master of ceremonies Bryan Batt, a longtime childhood friend of Romig’s; Jimmy Maxwell and his Orchestra; the Very Rev. David Caron, of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, for the invocation; and Ti Martin. As she addressed the audience, a slideshow of images of her mother, Ella Brennan (1925-2018), was shown. Further speakers included Ellen Lee (representing Mayor LaToya Cantrell; Sonny Lee, Son of a Saint; “media man” Errol Laborde (with wife Peggy Scott Laborde); NOWFE President Gail Varuso; and Mark’s siblings, Mary Beth Haskins and Jay Romig. Among the in-attendance chefs were Michael Gulotta (NOWFE board member), Tory McPhail, Gus Martin, Johnny Blancher and Tom Wolfe.
Noted, too, were Mark’s spouse David Briggs; Dickie, Lally and Dottie Brennan; and NOWFE representation in Geordie Brower (mom is Lauren Brennan Brower), Tod Smith, Traci Beninate, Jim Fein and Susan Hislop. Also, Charlee Williamson, Cecil Haskins, Lindsay Romig, Jeremy Cooker, Gary Solomon Jr., Brian Kish, Christy Brown, Doug Thornton and Tim Hemphill. All admired the Adler’s-created award.
Champagne at each table was “Moet,” coming from Coastal Pacific Wines & Spirits. Thanks for the menu selections were Arnaud’s, Brennan’s, Commander’s, Dickie Brennan & Company, Emeril’s Delmonico, Maypop, Ritz-Carlton, and Ye Olde College Inn for onion rings, which Mark loves as a favorite snack. White linen cloths bedecked the tables that were centered with Ever After Floral arrangements.
“The event was made all the more special for having my mother, Janice Romig, and family there,” said Mark after the festive fact, who added how humbled and honored he was to receive the hospitality award. “It’s great doing something I love.”
Quarter Masters
French Quarter Business Association made “35” come alive! To hail that many years of its existence, FQBA held the annual fundraiser in Harrah’s New Orleans, where supporters enjoyed the new format and site. “A huge success” resonated. The funds raised will assist the business community in the Quarter, while protecting the integrity of the historic and cultural district. At least 17 local and national organizations reaped thanks as sponsors.
Features included the silent auction of 100 choice items, such as Culver bar glasses given by Vintage 329 and a two-night stay in suite accommodations in the Eliza Jane Hotel; smile-producing balloon installations by Nola Party Boutique; lively sounds from DJ Raj Smoove; and purveyance from 20 restaurants and caterers.
Luminaries included 8th District Police Commander Nicholas L. Gernon, District C Councilwoman Kristen Gisleson Palmer, and from the FQBA executive board, President Shawn Walsh, Vice Presidents Lori Paige and Robert Rizzuto, Secretary/Treasurer Louis Bartels, at-large Margaret Matlak and Jeremy DeBlieux, Chairman/past President Tim Spratt and Executive Director Brittany Mulla McGovern.
From the FQBA board came Zeid Ammari, Sydney Anderson, Marcia Mackenroth Brewster, Stephanie Cantrell, Joey DiFatta, Levi Janssen, Jodi Lafranca, Edgar J. Lazaro, Emily Liuzza, Vincent Marcello, Dwyre McComsey, Lauren Noel, John O’Brien, Gene Sausse, Tony Viloria and Lindsey Wands.
For those who wanted the 35th to be remembered far beyond the recent outing, Boogie Booth photos provided a fun way to capture the event.