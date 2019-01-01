Good Sports!
To Ski and Hot to Ski
Arriving guests strode over the street marker, “Archeveque,” which was incised in stone and atop the pavement, before walking on the brick pathway to one of the city’s most historic and beautiful buildings: the Old Ursuline Convent. But the site of the former Archbishopric or Archbishop’s Palace (as it was known after the Ursuline convent and its associated academy moved), took on another “A” aspect at a recent debutante party: Aspen.
The gallivanting honored Adele Bright Petagna and was hosted by her mother, Elinor Spicer Bright, and her grandmother, Mrs. Edgar Allen Gordon Bright Jr. Mr. Bright’s name also appeared on the aspen-bark simulated invitation, but he died before the event. Aspen in Colorado has been a favorite Bright family destination for years and one so enjoyed by the late Mr. Bright, known as Pepper to his kin and innumerable friends. Thus the Aspen theme was an easy — and special — choice.
Immediately guests were transported there. The French neoclassical facade of the Old Ursuline Convent was bathed in lighting to suggest a pattern of aspen trees. The first tent emulated the ambiance of an Aspen lodge with antler chandeliers and food stations of hearty chomps. Margaret Ludwig of Giverny Design created a woodland feel with floral arrangements in birch containers; a lounge area had a fire pit and animal hide throw rugs, pillows, bistro lighting and white aspen trees behind the furniture; and in the band tent, twinkly lights and snowflake chandeliers were suspended. The bartenders sported Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol jackets and AN.GLE Events (that’s party planners Anna Schaefer and Glenny Beahm) outfitted mannequins in bright ski-slope attire. Next to the stage, Boogie Booth provided the open-air photo snaps.
For the sartorial slant, mom-daughter modes had Elinor and deb Adele in jewel-tone, respectively garnet and emerald, dresses by Suzanne St. Paul. Co-hostess Marion Bright, Manny to pals, shone in silver and black
Needless to say, the “wow” factor was pervasive and summarily enjoyed by Adele’s dad, Stephen Price Petagna, Dodie, and his wife, Lizzie, as well as his 10 brothers and sisters; Edgar III and Ashley Bright and their children, Ella, Gordy and Walker; Terry and Holly Bright Kavanagh; Tim and Susan Bright; Terry and Kathleen “Frog” White; Michael Bright White and Virginia; and Minnesotans Johnny and Helen Earling and Nina Earling.
They made rounds to the food stations set up by Ralph Brennan Catering and Events. Luring the Aspen mass were a cheese and charcuterie table, venison or vegetable chili, lemon trout, lobster mac and cheese, and for a sweet cap, Paradise Bakery cookies and s’mores. Yummm!
Noted, too, were Mignon Favrot Moscati and Len, Susu and Mike Kearney, Emily and Andrew Webster, Donna and Lewis Levin , Lucy Normann Haynes, Susanne de la Houssaye, Amy Charlestrom, Tessa Martinez, Adrienne and Jon Rynning, Pam and Todd Masson, John Hazard, Kellie and Robert Hardie and scores more.
For the musical momentum, Shaun Ward, an electric violinist, played for the first two hours. The summiting came with Jessie’s Girls Party Band and their high-energy sounds. ADELE hats, snow caps and ear muffs were passed around the dance floor, to general glee. And, at choice moments, the beaming honoree took to the stage with the Girls to celebrate this Rocky Mountains “Hi.”
Salute and Celebrate
Any party that takes place in the National WWII Museum and has a brace of American flags on the invitation will almost automatically have patriotic chromatics. And so it was when Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Robert Henri Jacobs, Mr. and Mrs. Erik Lee Johnsen and Mr. and Mrs. John Jacob Kallenborn honored their debutante daughters, Katherine Randolph Jacobs, Kristina Britt Johnsen and Ann Clarie Kallenborn — who answer to Katherine, Britt and Ann — at the world-famous museum.
“Black tie” was the dress, but the debs turned out in significant colors. Katherine wore red, Britt blue and Anne white, all designed by Suzanne St. Paul, and changed from ankle-length at the reception to “cocktail” as the party progressed. As for their mothers, Leslie Jacobs chose navy velvet and designer Tadashi Shoji; Kristi Johnsen wore a Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Imperial blue dress; and Boo Kallenborn, a custom-made look in pink and red.
The first shoulder-rubbing ensued in the American Sector, where the “Best of Sinatra” cocktail trio entertained. Then it was on to the US Freedom Pavilion for the main merriment. Thanks galore tapped AN.GLE Events (Anna Schaefer and Glenny Beahm) for the event management; Meade Wenzel for the flowers; Norris Gagnet, the party paparazza; the museum for the catering of pasta jambalaya, the farm table of cheeses and vegetables, beef tenderloin, and assorted pastries; and a photo slideshow of the three honorees growing up together.
Joining Katherine were brother Taylor Jacobs, grandmother Molly St. Paul, Cindy and Stephen Chauvin, Patti and Paul Constantin, William and couturiere Suzanne Perron St. Paul, Steven and Suzanne St. Paul, Karen and Reid Senter with daughter Keil, Mendy and Michael Barry, Ryan and Judy Acomb, Katie and Jimmy Gibert, Peyton and Elizabeth Bush, Lizzie Hamrick, Julia Clark, and Mary and Michael Whealdon.
Johnsen nearest and dearest — and so many of the three families’ friends overlapped — included Britt’s half-brothers Austin Johnsen with wife Karen, Niels Johnsen with wife Sarah and Alex Porter with fiancée Katie Steck; and grandparents Erik Frithjof and Barbara Viavant Johnsen and Joseph and Eva Mikes. Also, Brian and Susan Piglia with Mark and Elizabeth, Steven and Celeste Mikes with Alison and Madison and Kel, Suzanne Bagwill and son Tom, Chris and Karen Johnsen with Callee and Katie, Glyn and Anne Bailey with Gordon and Annabel, Karen Baldwin with son Christopher, Charlie and Reecee Lanier with Lucie, Ron and Sally Forman with McClain and Cassidy, Bruce and Libby Hoefer with Grace, Jeff Parker, Lally Brennan, Rivie and Cathy Cary with Havens and Grace Catherine, Jim and Diane McBride, John and Ann Koerner with sons John and Parker and daughter-in-law Katherine, Bill “Billy” and C.C. Langenstein with Will and Laney, Charlie and Kathryn Brown with Anna, and Christy and Kia Brown.
Meanwhile, music made a statement. Early on, there was Spencer Rocca (“Sinatra”) and the Victory Trio band. For the main event, Simply Irresistible took center stage.
Ann Kallenborn’s family and chums included deb brothers Will and Clayton, grandparents Bill and Sue Finegan, Doug and Caroline Finegan with Patrick and Kerrie, Steve and Denise Finegan with Kelly, Nancy and Michael Walshe with Katie Grace and Michael III, Ali and Nathan Jones, Emery and Will Kirkikis, Merritt and Elly Lane, Sam and Skip McAloon with Joe and Henry, Becky and Tommy McGoey with Meagan, Dane and Wendy Ciolino with Camille and Price, Abby Boucher, Grace Martin and, as did Katherine and Britt, lots of deb and college friends.
The groove got going and dozens headed to the dance floor. “Le Freak (Freak Out)” garnered due gyration, as did “Funkytown.” Nearby, white-clothed tables were centered with alternating small and tall arrangements of white flowers and greenery. Some folks were sitting, enjoying the bounty of the buffet. Others made a beeline to the floor for “You’re My Everything,” "That’s the Way I Like It” and “Celebration.”
However, “We Are Family” could have been the most significant song of the night, because for those five or so hours, debutantes Katherine, Britt and Ann felt like they were.