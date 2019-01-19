No Place Like Home
Two recent debutante parties decided to pay homage to “home.” For McAlister Brewer and Grace Gambel, the planning for their Sunday soiree at the New Orleans Country Club was to be comfortable and home-like. To that end, they created multiple living room vignettes in the main ballroom. For the second one, a luncheon at Brennan’s that honored Rainey Charbonnet, the combined venues were Memphis, Tennessee, where she grew up, and Louisiana, which she considers home.
Overlooking the Oaks
“Please join McAlister and Grace” was scripted in gold and underneath a design of acorns and oak leaves on a light brown invitation stock. Honored were Misses McAlister Wynn Brewer and Grace Allen Gambel, whose respective parents are Mr. and Mrs. Craig Wren Brewer, Mary Margaret and Craig, and Mr. and Mrs. William Christian Gambel Jr., Rachael and Christian. “Overlooking the Oaks” continued on the Scriptura invitation, which gave the party hours as “four o’clock until eight o’clock” at the New Orleans Country Club.
“Our goal was to create the feel of entertaining at home,” stated Rachael Gambel, who continued with the fact that neither hosting couple had a home able to accommodate all their friends and family. With holiday pillows, luxurious throws, Christmas trees aglow with white lights and an abundance of fabulous presents under the trees, they hoped to create the feeling of home during the Yuletide season. Understated Southern elegance with the use of natural materials and the gracious comforts of home and hearth were festively fused.
Following the theme of low-key elegance, Shelley Robertson used magnolia leaves, burlap and gold accents, acorns, boxwood, citrus and paper whites to create a lounge made up of couches and chairs surrounding a large square bar in the ballroom’s center. Family silver and special vessels, as well as arrangements on the mantels, were added.
Even the food was planned for “warmth and comfort during the holidays.” Turtle soup, sliders and eggplant sticks were some of the culinary attractions, as were peppermint ice cream cones, and acorn-shaped and monogrammed cookies.
For the sartorial salute, glamour ruled, along with comfort. McAlister sported a green silk dress with gold pumps and mom Mary Margaret opted for a black and cranberry floral dress and black suede boots. Both Grace and Rachael donned black pants. Grace’s were paired with a sleek black and silver top, while Rachael added a silver swing coat.
Making “Oaks” their outing were McAlister’s grandparents Jesse and Nancy Adams and Dennis and Marilyn Brewer, and deb sisters Sophie and Tess Brewer. Also, Jay and event planner Carla Adams, Talbot and Teresa Adams, Katie and Emily Adams and Henry McDavid, Elizabeth Favret, Michelle Murphy, Liz Perrier, Spencer and Courtney Murphy, Vaughn and Doug Downing, Tory and Jim Nieset, Stacy and Jeremy Head, Aimee and West Freeman, Natalie and Kelly Cusimano, Boo and Sid Charbonnet, Diana Parsley and Tracey and David Koch.
Grandmother Carol Gambel joined in the Grace-McAlister fun, as did Jane and Charlie Clawson, Curry Gambel and Bob Hennessy, Haley and Lexi and Olivia Hennessy, Ellen and Stephen White, Maria and Noel Johnson, Sandy and Leah Whann, Emma Bossier and Doug Holmes, Cinny and Andy Anderson, Peter and Catherine Freeman, Susan and Stephen Hall, Robin and Bruce Crutcher, Allison McAshan and Adrienne Shuler, and Liv and Sean Steffee. Both hosting families had multiple mutual friends.
Part of the entertainment was the Saints football game, which, via television, provided a further home-like and living room ambiance. “What a win!” exclaimed the crowd about the game. Energized by the victory, scores of guests darted out on the dance floor to Dat Band, a local group with amazing energy, sounds and vocals.
Blue Suede News
“Walking in Memphis with my feet off of Beale!” topped the turquoise invitation that had “Walking with Rainey on Royal” on the next line. The connection between the two cities that the honoree enjoys was indicated by the drawing of a bridge, no doubt over the Mississippi River. “Beale” referred to the famous music street in Memphis, Tennessee.
Noon at Brennan’s on Royal Street was the time and venue for the party in honor of Miss Louise Rainey Charbonnet, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Thomas Charbonnet, Laura and Kenny (formerly of New Orleans and now residents of Memphis). Guests were asked on the invitation to “Put on your ‘Blue Suede Shoes’ (because) it’s the land of the Delta Blues.” Depictions of small guitars flanked the writing.
One guest followed suit and appeared in blue suede stilettos.
All of this led up to “the King.” And for those in the know, it was Elvis Presley, who was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, and became the King of Rock 'N' Roll, kicking off a musical revolution in the 1950s. In 1956, he recorded “Blue Suede Shoes,” a motif used at the deb luncheon. Elvis ornaments or sunglasses were favors, and tables were decorated with miniature guitars that, when a little button was pushed, played some of his songs, notably “Blue Christmas.” Noted, too, were “45” records.
Of course, the party had to have the man. And “Elvis” appeared, thrilling the crowd with his songs and socializing. He handed out royal blue cotton scarves, which were eagerly donned — and appreciated.
When the feminine flock sat for lunch, they enjoyed a menu of crab artichoke salad, eggs Owen (with braised short rib as the meat) and crepes Fitzgerald for dessert. “Rainey on Royal” headed the menu card.
Among those breaking bread were deb grandmother Toby Charbonnet, Louise "Lou" Hoffman, Kitsie Garland (from Richmond, Virginia), Julia Plauche, Emily Hardie, Katherine Jacobs, Chloe Pelitere, Adele Petagna and mom Elinor Bright, Olivia O’Keefe (from Memphis), Lucie Lanier, Lindsay Page, Juliet Cimini, Grace Gambel, Britt Johnsen, Katherine Verlander, Alyce Iglesias and a bunch of others. “Love Me Tender” crooned Elvis to them earlier.
For hours, chatter was to the festive fore as the debs and a few mothers swapped news about the excitement of the activities during the Christmas holidays. Needless to say, they all had a lot of fun with Elvis, whose song, “The Wonder of You” was on target for Rainey and her revels.