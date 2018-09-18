Care and Connections
A Night of Hope
Viva La Cure supporters amassed at the National WWII Museum, U.S. Freedom Pavilion, for A Night of Hope presented by the Cancer Association of Greater New Orleans, which goes by its acronym CAGNO. Drs. Neil Duplantier (Bone & Joint Clinic) and Amy Rivere (Ochsner) chaired the bash, the proceeds of which will “assist local cancer patients and their families by providing support that will enable them to continue their treatment.” It’s a mission of hope, love and commitment and extends to 13 (fairly) nearby Louisiana parishes.
Tammy Swindle is the executive director, and staff notables are Bill Schornack, Mary Fortuna, Ashlee Menke and Michelle M. Burtch. Mrs. Leon Wolf was the CAGNO founding board member. The event, the fifth one, was inspired by the late William J. Burtch, who wanted to give help and hope to fellow cancer patients. He also wanted the event to take place in the National WWII Museum because he had served in the U.S. Air Force. His daughter, the above Michelle, furthers his legacy.
The cocktail-attire Viva La Cure–A Night of Hope got a thematic Latin infusion and showcased as entertainers the Bucktown All-Stars and the Dance Project: The Company Dancers. The Mambo Sponsor, one of the thematically named sponsors, was Jacques-Imo’s and Crabby Jack’s (which bills itself, “Real N’Awlins Food, Not Famous Since 1996”).
Fifty auction items drew the lot for lively bidding, with “NCIS New Orleans,” and its related package as a top draw.
Among the “Cure” cohorts, who came from the medical community as well as supporters of CAGNO and Breastoration, were Dr. and Mrs. Samer K. Shamieh — he’s the chief medical director at AVALA, the exclusive sponsor; CAGNO Hope Award recipient Dr. John T. Cole, chairman, Community Oncology Practices, South Shore Ochsner, and spouse Dr. Lois Mailander Cole; Heart of CAGNO Award recipient Katie Boudreaux, “Kicking Against Cancer,” in honor and memory of Melisa Garcia; former U.S. Sen. David and Wendy Vitter; Jennifer A. Burtch; Eric and Heather Hays and Allen and Cindy Schick, Rumba sponsors along with, among others, Walter and Ella Flower, Patricia and Simms Hardin, Dr. Scott D. Lanoux and Dr. Carrie Marquette.
Also, Drs. Ralph Corsetti, Alfonso Vargas with Mrs. Vargas, Luis Espinoza with Andrea, Kamran Khoobehi with Jila, Jules A. Walters, Kearny Robert with Kathleen, Elizabeth R. Rose with Jeff, Carrie Marquette, Matthew Gaudet and Aimee Mackey, Adam Kennedy with Kristy, Troy Scroggins, Jeremy James with Mrs. James, Russel Brown with Mrs. Brown and Kevin Doulens with Mrs. Doulens.
Amelia Leonardi answers to CAGNO president; Lisa Pretus Ebarb to vice president; and Yvonne M. Sterling to secretary. They and legions more are anticipating events next year when Viva La Cure CAGNO turns 60.
Walls That Talk
A new exhibition of contemporary art lured dozens to the Carroll Gallery in the Newcomb Art Department of Tulane University. Titled, “Talking Walls” and curated by Laura Richens, it featured works by Rachel Jones Deris, Harper Hair, Kaori Maeyama, Brooke Pockett, Julia Reyes of Biloxi, Mississippi, Ashley Teamer and Katrina Andry, whose work also appears currently in the “Changing Course” exhibition at the New Orleans Museum of Art. These seven artists from the Gulf South and their new and exciting work, were, according to Richens, “perfect for starting a new semester in the Newcomb Art Department.”
As visitors moved about, they enjoyed wine served by new graduate painting students Jarrod Jackson and Sara Abbas. Wine and cheeses were additional attractions. Several of the comfy delights of the evening were the bean bag chairs in the exhibition, which were placed there by the curator in hopes that people will spend some time with the show running through Sept. 20.
Notables included musician Matt Booth with Robin Smetana, curator Amy Mackie, art writer Charlie Tatum, artist Marta Rodriguez Maleck, floral artist Tina Coleman Turner, musician Doug Garrison and son Luke, Della Viator and Shin Ishida, arts organizer Maggie McWilliams, and from Tulane, Sean Fader, professor of practice in photography; Anthony Baab, professor of practice in painting; and art historian Dr. Stephanie Porras.
House Warming
“Warm Their New Home” was scripted on the invitation from Junebug Productions, which also stated “Join us for food and fellowship.” The location was on North Galvez Street and set at the Artspace Bell Campus’ “Band Room,” a dance studio/black box theater in the middle of a beautiful green space. The atmosphere was ever so convivial and described as “bright and casual, filled with family and friends of Junebug.” Everyone loved the food, which was served up as an old-fashioned fish fry with sweet tea, provided by Smokin Temptations.
Executive artistic director Stephanie McKee gave tours of the new Junebug office and various community spaces at the Artspace Bell Campus, and Frederick “Hollywood” Delahoussaye, a Junebug Homecoming Project core artist, performed a poem dedicated to New Orleans.
Headliners were Wendi Moore-O’Neal (daughter of Junebug founder John O’Neal) and wife Mandisa Moore-O’Neal, board President Naimah Zula and husband Shaka Zulu, Secretary Jennifer Williams, board member Annette Hollowell, director of finance Adonis White-Price, director of engagement Damia Khanboubi, Sage Crump, Shana Turner, Harold Steward, Nick Slie, Madeleine Kelly, and JHPC Artists Catherine Caldwell, Jeremy Guyton, Kesha McKey, Free Feral and Sunni Patterson and husband Trent Darcy Smith.
The reaction to the new digs? According to Damia Khanboubi, “People were thrilled that Junebug has a new office in such a beautiful space in the midst of so many artists with access to performance space.”