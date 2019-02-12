Belles of the Balls
Dreams do come true. It can happen to you. And at two masked balls, the reverie became royalty, first, for Miss Claire Rose Charbonnet, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald G. Charbonnet, and the following evening for Miss Lauren Lee Paysse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rene Sylvain Paysse Jr. They reigned, respectively, at the Olympians and the Caliphs of Cairo balls that occurred back to back in the Royal Tent on the grounds of the New Orleans Country, where suppers followed.
An Olympian Statement
“I have dreamed about this since I was a princess,” said her majesty Claire Rose Charbonnet, recalling the joy she experienced as a youngster in Olympians and what she hoped mighty happen later in her life. On a recent Friday night, all that came to pass. “When I saw the scroll (announcing her as queen), I was overjoyed,” she said. “It will be especially important to share this with my family, in our tradition,” the radiant monarch continued, just prior to the ball. Over the years, many members of her family have had Olympians honors, many of them top honors and royalty. Last year, Miss Britanny Elizabeth Watson, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. J. Andrew Watson, held the scepter.
Maids to queen Claire were Misses Ashley Frances Bossier and Isabel Catherine Gibson. The princesses, 15 in number, were Misses Caroline Emily Abercrombie, Daphne Winter Beasley, Anna Rose Charbonnet, Lila Clare Charbonnet, Caroline Grace Daly, Charlotte Joy Dietz, Madeleine Kate Girotto, Eleanor Grace Kogos, Celeste Marie Lavigne, Virginia Ruth Lovell, Avery Elizabeth Oakes, Mignon Vallée Ogden, Avery Joelle Pighetti, Sarah Elizabeth Wood and Merritt Layne Wise, who said she was looking forward to the dancing during the ball. “And receiving a favor,” she added in reference to the small gifts the maskers give their dancing partners.
Tending to their duties as pages were Masters Jackson Pierre Kerber, Samuel Anderson Mann and Luke Ryan Wetmore. Mr. Arthur S. Mann III was the ball’s general chairman and Mr. George Douglass Jr., the general chairman emeritus. Assisting them were Messrs. Alan G. Brackett, Bret A Clesi, Thomas J. Mitchell and Stephen A. Schonberg. Others were committeemen, wearing silver eye masks as arm bands; Jimmy Maxwell and his orchestra for the impressive sounds; and the debut of a new ball captain.
As a closure to last year’s theme, the program and the tableau referred to the “deep love for this city and our great state of Louisiana” and good will ambassadors. A final exam day had a few maskers listening to the questions, such as “What is the state’s official bird?”
There was no question as to the loveliness of queen Claire. She dazzled in a gown by Suzanne St. Paul of diamond white netting and ivory silk satin embellished with medallion-patterned lace. The hand-loomed French lace was encrusted with crystals, navettes, beads, sequins and dimensional appliques. The organization’s traditional Medici collar and ermine-trimmed mantle were worn with the sparkling crown and scepter.
Her majesty’s mother, Jamie, wore an eggplant colored gown with a jeweled waistband and an overlay of tulle adorned with floral appliques. Joining her in the box seats were the queen’s sister, Mrs. W. Hart Baron, as well as Mmes. Donald G. Charbonnet Jr., Carlan Hanks, James O’Connor, William D. Colledge, Alyce Thornhill and Michael Flynn. Misses Jourdan Tyler, Hannah Tyler, Sylvia Mullen and Elaine Jones were seated prominently, as were Mmes. Douglas W. Tyler, Jerome Dr. Steiner, John C. Hadden, John C. Hadden Jr., Jacques Carrere, Ted Bloch, Gino Rendeiro, William Hadden, Matthew Milner, Bart Stulb, B. Holly Grimm, Jack Fleming, Richard Briede, Harry Barkerding, Grady Harper, Wayne Zeringue, Christopher S. Mann, Arthur S. Mann III, Rene E. Dupaquier, Michael M. Daly, Paul N. Kogos, Glenn K. Landrum, Ewell C. Potts III, Andrew H. Watson and David L. Haydel Jr. Many wore the Olympians Camellia ball favor by Dominique Giordano.
Supper to entertain the queen and her court immediately followed, but it was breakfast fare they enjoyed. Then dancing beckoned with The Boogie Men, who rocked the premises with happy notes. All good things come to an end, and the ball and supper had a figurative curtain pulled in the wee hours. Then it was home to sleep, perchance to dream.
Hawaiian Lore
For the Caliphs of Cairo, geography moved to Hawaii and the legend of the Naha Stone. At age 14, the 18th-century Kamehameha became king of all the Hawaiians by overturning the stone. He was depicted in mighty majesty on the beautiful ball invitation by artist Manuel Ponce.
Adding the feminine beauty was her majesty, queen Lauren Lee Paysse, who appeared in the Royal Tent to great acclaim and admiration. She was gowned in a creation by Suzanne St. Paul of shimmering silver silk lame with extensively beaded lace. Heavily beaded scroll lace adorned the neckline and dimensional scallops edged the sweeping train. Last year, the organization’s collar and mantle were worn by Miss Elizabeth Levy Carter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Stanley Carter.
Miss Caroline Margaret Lebeuf, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Nevil Lebeuf, enjoyed distinction in the 2019 court as first maid. Additional maids were Misses Ashley Frances Bossier, Shea Hodges Duckworth, Monica Carolyn Growden, Mae Elizabeth Harrison, Heidi Frances Hayne (the 2019 Nereus queen), Alyce Louise Iglesias, Madeleine DeHaven Landry, Elizabeth Lynn Lunn, Chloe Margaret Pelitere, Sarah Hayne Montgomery Read, Claire Elizabeth Rosamond, Katherine Elizabeth Verlander and Madeline Cecelia Zimmer.
Eleven ladies in waiting caught the limelight: Misses Juliette Marie Enright, Annabelle Layne Gotzkowsky, Bethany Elaine Growden, Sophia Ann Happoldt, Anna Belle Hayes, Isabella Anais Hewitt, Kathleen Loretta Keen, Jordan Caroline Kleehammer, Mary Grace Long, Marin Elizabeth Trepagnier and Catherine Marie Zimmermann. Princesses were Misses Camille Marguerite Hymel, Therese Louise Hymel, Charlotte Rose McMahon, Abigail Kathryn Munson, Genevieve Michelle Plaisance, Chloe Elise Shannon, Marguerite Ellen Thibeaux and Teresa Marie Vinas. Completing the court were the pages, Masters Mason Bradley Hayes and Connor Gerard Tauzier.
In addition to the presentation of the 2018 queen, Mrs. Walter Charles Parlange III, the former Miss Gwin Lucy Groth, appeared as the 50-year queen. The king presented her roses while “Memories” was played.
Mr. Charles Tusa Walsten served the ball as general chairman.
Seated with royal mother Julie Paysse was her daughter Miss Sloane Alexandra Paysse, Ms. Leila A. D’Aquin and Mmes. Allen Douglas Acomb Jr., Jordan Jason Berry, Allen Douglas Acomb III, Bryant B. Cohen, Julianne Tyson Echols, Stephen K. Conroy, Louis A. Poche and Kim F. Bertucci. Seated nearby were Mmes. Alan G. Brackett, George E. White Jr., Paul E. Duncan, Samuel M. Rosamond III, Theodore Davis Ruddock III, Curtis Perrin Rome III, John B. Dunlap III, Wesley W. Bryan, Ryan L. Waldron and Derek D. Gardes. Also, Debbie Skrmetta, Elizabeth Skrematta, Regina Stumpf, Claire Porter, Beth Schibler, Dr. Marija LaSalle, Adrie Dewaal, Ann Finkenauer, Maureen McConnell, Sharon D’Angelo and Cheryl Buisson, many wearing the krewe favor.
Jimmy Maxwell, the orchestra leader for both the ball and the Queen’s Breakfast, was a lively attribute for the late night fun that had been previewed earlier at the Queen’s Reception in the Orleans Club, when the beaming monarch said how much she was looking forward to the thrills of the ball and the “supper.” At the post-ball levity, Carnival colors predominated and dancing dominated.
In years to come, the royal moments enjoyed by both majesties, Claire and Lauren, as well as their kings, will hold special places in their hearts and memories. And dreams.