Debs and Demoiselles
Studio 504 and “Emmaline”
Placed in a silver envelope, the invitations to a gala debutante party stated the name of the honoree in gold: “Emmaline.” Her parents, Monroe Kelly and Stacy Kelly, née Borges, were the hosts in the home that has been in his family for five generations. For many of the guests, it was a delight to revisit a site that has housed glorious and happy gallivanting for ages. One smiling couple married for decades met there. “Seven o’clock cocktails” was scripted to launch the levity.
On the invitation’s obverse, the call to glitter and glamour was stated: “Emmaline Kelly Studio 54” with a shiny disco ball between the numbers as a nod to the local area code of 504. From 9 p.m. until midnight, dancing was the direction.
During the two-hour cocktail rounds, wait staff from Ralph Brennan Catering passed food, including their chocolate-dipped bacon desserts, and classical musicians Harry Hardin (violin) and Mike Smith (classical guitar) played both contemporary arrangements and rock 'n’ roll. Within the home, where heirlooms and family treasures — many from travels — caught the collective eye, kith and kin admired the 13 dozen deep-toned roses in the family epergne, called “Toenails.” It centered the dining room table. Other floral attractions were a rose-filled New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club trophy that belonged to host Monroe’s great-grandmother, May Logan Monroe; and a pair of ikebana arrangements with green roses and red berries flanking a vermilion Buddha.
Some of the closest kin and kith milling included Greg and Marjorie Schramel, Shawn O’Brien with daughter Rémy Robert, Tony and Katherine Gelderman, Charles Whited, Guy Lyman attending with Lee Cutrone, Robert and Jean Stickney, Keith and Stella Borges, Craig and Lisa Borges, Alison and Carl Calamia with son Ethan, Todd and Christie Borges, Alicia and Wayne Connelly, Brett and Martha Borges, Deborah Conery with daughter Deborah Hopkins, and Elinor Bright with deb daughter Adele Petagna. To mention a festive few.
Then it was on to the expansive tent and “act 2” of the fabulous fête. The comfort food for the three hours of dancing was provided by Elite Concierge (Tonie Carriere and Curtis Laurent) and the “impeccable Felton Lewis” (as he was described by the party principals) led the bartenders. A cut-out half moon attracted scores for photos and a brace of urns contained MoonPies. Outside, the lunar contribution was the real thing, and the garden enjoyed lovely illumination.
Inside the tent, the Studio 504 rocked and the dance floor was hopping to the music of the Crescent City’s own show band, Hyperphlyy. Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie” had lots of folks on the floor, and “Proud Mary” really revved up the decibels for joyful gyrating.
At the last number, Emmaline led a train of happy revelers in a serpentine line, ending up on the dance floor, where they raised neon-colored glow-sticks into the air to hail midnight.
Turning back calendar pages, Rose Milling (Mrs. J. Raburn) Monroe, a granddaughter of former Gov. Murphy Foster, an avid gardener, community activist, and doyenne of the house for ages, regarded with affection baby Emmaline, her great-granddaughter, crawling about the family home. With a smile, Rose said “And years from now, the house will be where Emmaline has her debutante party.” Two decades later, that wish and dream was realized.
Festive Founders
Held at the Metairie Country Club, which was beautifully embellished for Yuletide celebrations, the Society of the Founders of the City of New Orleans held its Presentation Ball, preceded by a Champagne reception with Founders President Bryan Reuter (accompanied by spouse Donna) toasting the six presentees. On their behalf, Miss Kaitlyn Lanaux responded. Marie Soniat McKay, whose husband is Judge James F. McKay, was both the ball’s chairwoman and mistress of ceremonies.
Among the impressive features were the singing of “La Marsellaise” and the national anthem and a tribute to the city’s tricentennial by Lynda Moreau (with husband Shannon Walgamotte); arrangements by Villere’s Florist; a breakfast buffet; and music by the Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra.
Striding forth as the demoiselles were Misses Marian Michel Boyd, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard T. Boyd, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Sarrat Jr., descended from Louis Antoine Andry, and escorted by her grandfather; Tess Elizabeth Bruno, daughter of Judge and Mrs. Christopher Jr. Bruno, granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Lee Roy Morgan Jr. and descended from Jean Baptiste d’Estrehan; and Elizabeth Mathilde Gagnet, daughter of Mr. Allain Welham Gagnet and Ms. Mary Elizabeth Brennan, and descended from Pierre Allain.
Also, Misses Kaitlyn Claire Lanaux and Marigny Marie Lanaux, twin daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Paul André Lanaux, and descended from Catherine Brou; and Lucille Elizabeth Prados, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Mark Prados, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Olivier Prados Jr., and descended from Pierre Francois Marie Olivier de Vezin.
Among those applauding them were Angelle Baudier, Mimi Lebeuf, Martha Young Curtis, Mrs. Frank Bruno, Mr. and Mrs. Jacques de la Vergne, Alexandre Ducros, Yvonne Soniat, Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Reuter, Caroline Reuter, Stephanie Reuter and retired Judge John Grout, all appreciating the historical significance of the event and the present participation.
"O" What a Brunch!
Olivia Claire O’Keefe, who resides in Memphis, Tennessee, and was presented as a member of the Royal Court of Carnival Memphis, mingled graciously at a New Orleans brunch in her honor given by her parents (of Memphis), Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Rush O’Keefe Jr., Rush and Julia, at the home of her aunt, Amie Robinson. Diane von Furstenberg was the designer of the deb’s dress, while her mom sported a mode by self-portrait.
Beckoned by the handsome Scripture invitation were Poco Sloss (who reigned as Rex in February) and Liz, and former Rexes Dr. Stephen Hales and Mike Kearney, with wives Nancy and Susu. Also, Olivia’s twin brother Reece, Bill and Karyn Kearney, Bill Kearney III, Michael and Marley LeBourgeois, Lilla Wright Kearney, Lynn and Dr. Charles Smith, Alice Parkerson, John and Jennifer Rareshide, Alison Nichols, Linda Hobbs, Rose Horstmyer and Cynthia LeBreton. Guests from Memphis included Darrell and Betsy Horn with daughters Ellen Horn (former debutante and Queen of Carnival Memphis) and Kennon Humphreys; Floy Cole; Jeff and Chantal Johnson and son Avery; and debutante Rainey Charbonnet and her parents, Ken and Laura.
The flowers, including the centerpiece on the buffet, were by Dunn and Sonnier. With a nod to her Mississippi roots and her great-grandmother, Olivia Hare Vance, for whom deb Olivia is named, a large magnolia leaf wreath in the shape of an “O” hung on the front door. Traditional brunch fare catered by Larkin Selman and libations fed the flock.
Recent and past debutantes for eons have expressed appreciation for parties in their honor. Olivia thanked everyone for turning out for the brunch, reserving special gratitude for her aunt Amie for the hospitality of her lovely home.