Christmas Carnival and Council
Squires Scintillation
“Super excited” is how Laura Vickery described her queen-to-be daughter, Elise, before the glorious gallivanting. An hour or so before the ball in the New Orleans Convention Center, her majesty reiterated that sentiment at the Orleans Club during a reception for which she “commanded” the presence of her subjects: close family and friends. “I’m so excited,” the young monarch said, recalling how she found out about her imperial role. Because her court was especially large, the young ladies (the court maids) assembled at a private venue on St. Charles Avenue months ago to receive their scrolls announcing them as maids. Elise, however, was called on by a committee, causing her to query, “What are all these boys doing in our house?”
They were there to request her, Miss Laura Elise Vickery, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene B. Vickery III, to reign at the 56th anniversary ball of The Squires. It was her cousin who read the announcement scroll to Elise.
Last year, the royal role was assumed by Miss Kathleen Pierce Gibbons, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David C. L. Gibbons Jr., and Master George Wogan Bernard III was Rudolph. His successor, who served along with many others as a page to Queen Elise and her king, was Master William Claiborne Perrilliat IV.
The 32 maids of honor included Misses Carolyn Taylor Bienvenu, Marguerite Lisette Breaux, Elizabeth Gale Brooks, Carolyn Grace Burton, Abigail Hartsfield Chaffe, Ella Ann Wheat Charbonnet, Elizabeth Wilder Drennan, Brenda Marguerite Ellis, Elizabeth Shaw Feirn, Sarah Elizabeth Fitzpatrick and Flora Elizabeth French.
And, Misses Celia Louise Funderburk, Rolland Tranchin Grady, Diane Elizabeth Hailey, Madison Elizabeth Hales, Mary Grace Jenkins, Serena Elizabeth Klebba, May Heidingsfelder Manning, Cameron Crawford Metzinger, Morgan Elizabeth Nalty, Victoria Livaudais Nieset and Charlotte Heyward Parrino.
Also, Misses Lauren Michelle Perlis, Julia McLain Pilant, Hadley Chopin Pinkerton, Eleanor McCall Plauche, Elizabeth Talbot Rogers, Sarah Butler Sumrall, Melanie Kathleen Talbot, Mary Elizabeth Toso, Marianne Pratt Villere and Wiley Jane White.
In addition to Master Perrilliat, the pages were Masters and Misses Patrick Joseph Able, William Cuthbert Baldwin Jr., Francis Julian Barry IV, Konrad Thomas Bernard, Beatrix Christian Cannon, Gregory Charles Feirn Jr., Ethan Fenner French, Olivia Michal Gaines, Margaret Elizabeth Geary, Claire Brenchley Hefler, Charles Lenton Kilgore, Alice McCully Mead, Charles David Melancon, Jonathan Baldwin Montgomery, Ellen Parker Mueller, Mae Carter Perrilliat, Emma Adele Ralston, Henry Haik Roux, Jane Bradley Summerour, Henry Hassinger Van Horn and William Conery Van Horn.
Mr. John R. Cook IV served as general chairman of the ball with assistance from court Chairmen Mr. Hardie C. French, Mr. John C. Ellis and Dr. Peter M. Tufton and Messrs. Ralph G. Breaux, Mason G. Couvillon, Robert Penn McCay, Oliver C. Dabezies, Craig R. Webb, Robert J.A. Williams, G. Wogan Bernard, Peter B. Ives and William Claiborne Perrilliat III.
Nancy Weller deigned her majesty’s A-line-skirt dress, which was made of dupioni silk with a bodice overlay of beaded French Alencon lace on tulle. The queen’s mother, Laura Vickery, appeared in a metallic beaded gown of Champagne silver designed by Theia.
Joining Mrs. Vickery III in the queen’s box seats were royal grandmothers Mmes. Vickery Jr. and Gunther R. Michaelis, Dr. Nancy Michaelis, Miss Ninette Vickery and Mmes. William A. Vickery, Matt Grommesh and Steven Mikes.
Noted elsewhere were Mrs. William C. Dodenhoff; Miss Catherine E. Heebe, Miss Virginia D. Dodenhoff, and Mmes. James Guy Fullan, Michael R. Cowart, Garvin S. Sharpe, E. Christian Blessey, Dominick J. Sciortino Jr., Jason A. Mead, Perrilliat III, Thomas C. Jahncke, Stephanie G. Huger, Gregory C. Feirn and Alan F. Burton. For both the ball and the Queen’s Supper, the Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra made merry music.
After the royal revels, Mrs. Vickery reflected on the glory of her daughter’s reign, saying how well she did and that she enjoyed every minute of it. Concerning herself and Mr. Vickery and their enjoyment, the queen’s mother concluded with “So did we."
'Peace Lights the Way'
The Council of Catholic school Co-Operative Clubs, Archdiocese of New Orleans, held its 76th annual luncheon at Copeland Tower Suites with entertainment by the string orchestra of De La Salle High School, directed by Christina Towell.
The program began with luncheon Co-chairwoman Michele Burke greeting the guests; the procession of the CCSCC board; the Pledge of Allegiance led by Roxanne Valenti, who introduced DLS student Abigail Miserendino for the singing of the national anthem; President Cindy Wooderson’s introduction of each member of the council’s board; and the Very Rev. Jose Lavastida’s blessing of the meal.
Bisque, pork loin and a Christmas cake delighted the assembly, who also noticed the abundance of seasonal colors. The centerpieces were beautiful glass cylinders with floating orchid sprays seated in crimson glass pebbles with a light at the base. Christmas pine surrounded the vases.
Additional program principals were luncheon Co-chairwoman Rhea Woods, Superintendent of Catholic Schools Dr. RaeNell Houston, keynote speaker Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond, publicity co-chairwomen Alicia Knobloch and Debbie Perrone, Ansley Hammons, Club of the Year Chairwoman Cheryl Cabes and Charlene Brinkman for the centerpiece giveaway. Archbishop Aymond gave the closing prayer.
One of the highlights of the annual luncheon is the announcement of Outstanding Club of the Year. Thrills of delight ensued when Cheryl Cabes pronounced St. Dominic as the award recipient.