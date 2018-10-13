True Colors
The “Pink” of Galatoire’s, the tricolore for France, and the purple and gold of Louisiana State University all underscored fine social outings.
Breast Friends
“Galatoire’s Goes Pink” was the rally for Breastoration, which, since its inception in 2011, has helped 151 women afford 207 reconstructive breast procedures in more than two dozen different surgical institutions in the state. Education, too, is provided so that women can know what their surgical and treatment options are at the time of breast care diagnosis.
Angela Hill, legendary WWL-TV anchor and reporter and WWL Radio talk show host, was the gala dinner’s honorary chairwoman. She spent decades telling other people’s stories and now she is relating her own following her breast cancer diagnosis, saying the most important choice she made was “I am going to live.” Additional headliners were Breastoration Co-chairwomen Kim Sport (also Breastoration NOLA director) and Barbara Turner Windhorst and Cancer Association of Greater New Orleans Chairwoman Amelia Leonard.
Guests first entered Galatoire’s 33 Bar & Steak, where they mingled bar-side before going into the main — and iconic — dining room. They were duly wowed by the décor, which credited Fancy Faces for the fabulous, huge-plume centerpieces of shocking pink and white atop pale silver tablecloths, and NuLite for the thematic pink lighting. Gillian Stagg, Ashley Stagg and Mary Beth Peavy with New Orleans Convention Company undertook the event planning while Samuel and Megan Macaluso of Metric Creative did the video production and editing that highlighted the honorees. Hailed were state Sen. Troy A. Carter Sr. and state Rep. Julie Stokes as the Legislative Champions, Dr. Daniel Rupley as the 2018 Physician Advocate, and Chontel Carter Frank, Sen. Carter’s niece, as the 2018 Survivor Champion. All were brought up before the attentive crowd to tell their story and to receive homage.
Sport opened the formalities with thanks to Galatoire’s and its president and CEO Melvin Rodrigue, as well as the staff. Further acknowledgments from Sport tapped the above NOCCI threesome; Jane Goldring and the party favor note cards designed by Jane’s late sister, Carol Rosenberg; Ochsner Health System; Dr. Jamie Zampell, who talked briefly about Breastoration; and “GGP” Presenting Sponsor, the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery, and representative Dr. Frank DellaCroce with wife Janet and the center’s Cheri Saltaformaggio, and Drs. Christopher Trahan, Matthew Wise and Karl Ordoyne.
Remarks by Hill followed, preceding the awards presentation by Sport, who was joined by spouse Mike and her sisters, Jo Schernbeck and Rene Alonzo. The Sport Family Foundation was another top sponsor. During the evening, guests relished a fine menu of gumbo, crabmeat Yvonne tartines, filet mignon and caramel cup custard. Barbara Turner Windhost (with sister Davey Foto) closed the program citing Steve and Karen Herman, who will open their home for a Breastoration event on Nov. 9. She then led the auction for a George Rodrigue LSU Blue Dog print. Budding went at a lively clip.
Within the “Pink” pack were Diane Franco with mom Jane Goldring — both representing the Woldenberg and Goldring foundations, and the above Dr. Zampell and Drs. Amy Rivere and Aimee Mackey from Ochsner Health System. Also, Lucille and Jason Brady, Dr. Irwin Marcus with spouse Angela Hill, Dr. Eric and Naomi Lonseth, Maria Muro and husband Gary Blossman, Kim Boyle, Margarita Bergen, Gary and Carolyn Lorio, Greg and Kelley Abel, Bob and Debbie Kimbro, Cathy and Mark McRae, former Rex Bill and Mary Hines (who’ve just had a second grandchild), Dr. Christine Valentine, Charmaine and Rod Caccioppi, Sue Singer and friend Barbara Kaplinsky, Donna Dees, Pamela Allison, Annie LaRock, Elisha Kelleher, Holley Haag and countless others who made Breastoration their rea$on.
Grrrrreat Event
The 2018 UroTigers Dinner took place at the National WWII Museum with Dr. Christopher “Chip” Roth, chairman of the UroTigers board and, with spouse Katie, co-chairman of the gala event that was presented by LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine Department of Urology and UroTigers Alumni Society. UroTigers is the department’s philanthropic arm and all event proceeds support educational activities of the LSU urology residency program. This was the eight such benefit in support of urologic education and research. Dr. Scott E. Delacroix Jr. was the sole name in the top sponsor category: Platinum.
Guests first assembled in the Solomon Victory Theater Atrium for the cocktail reception with entertainment by the Victory Trio. Then it was on to BB’s Stage Door Canteen for the 7:30 p.m. dinner. Tall pilsner vases with Casablanca lilies, hydrangeas, roses and curly willow accented the table. Dr. Roth opened the program with words of welcome. Further features were the introduction by urology residency program director Dr. Delacroix of the LSU urology residents as honorees; remarks by Urology Department Chairman Dr. J. Christian “Chris” Winters, who was joined by wife Dr. Gay Winters; Krystal Oliveira for the LSUHSC Foundation; and auction action, both silent and live, with Drs. Carrington Mason and Scott Donaldson tapped for the latter.
Dr. Harold A. Fuselier Jr. is a member of the UroTigers Board that includes the above Drs. Boyd and Mason, along with Natasha Haynes, and Drs. Kristi Hebert, Joseph Macaluso, Aaron D. Martin, Matthew Mutter and Anthony Woodruff. Called Tony (and accompanied by wife Ann), Dr. Fuselier was honored and presented with a named lectureship to be given annually at the UroTigers event by an alumnus. Congratulations abounded.
Monday Conversations
Founded in 1911, Les Causeries du Lundi — an organization that gathers on the first Monday of the month from October through May (with an occasional exception) — opened the 2018-19 season with a talk and a Chez Nous-catered buffet luncheon at the home of Consul General of France in Louisiana Vincent Sciama and spouse Yuan Yuan, the official Residence de France. The remaining meetings will unfold in the Dominion Learning Center of Audubon Zoo.
The Consul General’s talk was a summary of the present economic and political situation in France under President Emmanuel Macron. Members listened attentively with an occasional glance at the whimsical Simon of New Orleans artworks around the room, where speaker Sciama sat at a table topped with white linen, facing the audience.
As officers, the names to know are Causeries President Ellen Plaisance, Vice Presidents Josiane Fouarge (first) and Anne Philips (Mrs. Morris B. Phillips, second), Secretaries Merry Toups and Susan S. Benton, Treasurer Dr. Phillip D. Mollere and parliamentarian Bronwen Fitzpatrick.
Milling, along with them were immediate past President Michel Tourniaire and Marie-France (back from their summer sojourn in France), Marcelle Saussy, Sue Knox, Kathleen Jones, Colette Stelley Friend, Meg Marshall, Christine LeBlanc, Cecile Andry, Claire Lebas, Florence Montz, Vicki Capell, Jean Cranmer, Elizabeth Larose, Edwin Fleischmann, Courtney-Anne Sarpy, Patricia Henderson, the Rev. Jean Meade, Jacqueline Simon and dozens more, who admired hostess Yuan Yuan’s flowers and Halloween decorations and relished the bilingual outing and bonhomie.