Effervescence!
Champagne toasts played prominent roles in two recent debutante events, thanks to the Mid-Winter Cotillion and the “Fête du Champagne” luncheon honoring Juliet Cimini and Massey Demmas.
Mid-Winter Cotillion
“Half past eight in the evening” was scripted as the time guests were invited to the New Orleans Country Club for the “Debutante presentation promptly at nine o’clock.” The Mid-Winter Cotillion was the presenting force and “costume de rigueur” the attire. “Winter white” with white twinkle trees was the “dress” for the stage area.
Prior to the presentation, the Mid-Winter board, the debutantes and their parents assembled in the Founder’s Room for a Champagne toast given by President Richmond Colville Jackson. Mr. Clayton Cooke Geary is the vice president. Answering to the Mid-Winter Board of Governors — and outfitted with red sashes and boutonnieres — were Messrs. William Taylor Anderson, John Davidson Bailey, Glen Higgins Benjamin, William Henry Breaux, John Crichton McCall Brown, Price Shreve Butcher, Henry Hadden Creel, Michael Bradford Favrot, Charles Davis Friend, James Howard Gibert III, Briggs Scott Ham, Karl Ernst Hoefer Jr., Harry Bartlett Kelleher IV, David Merrick Lane Jr., Patrick Dargan Macdiarmid, William Connor Nelson, John Forney Rowan III, David Albrecht Terral Jr. and Robert Howson Weinmann. They escorted the debutantes for the presentation, which had Mr. Thomas Bagwill as master of ceremonies.
Stepping forward and carrying bouquets of white peonies and white spray roses from Villere’s Florist were Misses Kennedy Kathleen Cameron, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lachlan Hugh Cameron; Louise Rainey Charbonnet, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Thomas Charbonnet; Juliet Eliana Detiveaux Cimini, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roland Vaughn Cimini; Anna Massey Demmas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Bartlett Demmas; Shea Hodges Duckworth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Shea Duckworth; Merry Alston Farris, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Woods Fernand Farris; Isabel Catherine Gibson, daughter of Mr. Charles Michael Gibson and Ms. Nicolle Angelle Chauppette; Avery Logan Hardie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Michael Hardie; Larkin McConnell Holtzman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric L. Holtzman; Alyce Louise Iglesias, daughter of Ms. Diane Rose McConnell (Mrs. Charles John Iglesias) and the late Mr. Iglesias; and Laine Roth Kehoe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerard Roth Kehoe II.
And, Misses Madeleine DeHaven Landry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Scott Landry; Elizabeth Lynn Lunn, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William Wilburn Lunn; Margaret Doyle Malone, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Roy Koerner III; Corinne Renée Moffett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Robert Moffett; Madeleine Claire Moise, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Dimmick Moise Jr.; Lauren Lee Paysse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. René Sylvain Paysse Jr.; Chloe Margaret Pelitere, daughter of Mr. Michael Ludovic and Dr. Margaret Morel Pelitere; Sarah Hayne Montgomery Read, daughter of Mrs. William Wilkeson Read and the late Mr. Read; and Elizabeth Barat Reed, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Patrick Reed.
And, Misses Jessica Carter Schaumburg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Seth Holden Schaumburg; Catherine Grace Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig William Smith; Adeleigh Elizabeth Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Douglas Smith; Ysabella Carmen St. Amant, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Marshall Scarle St. Amant; Andrea Townsley St. Paul, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Townsley St. Paul; Erin Colleen Tolar, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Lee Tolar; Elizabeth Colon Toso, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Joseph Toso III; Madison Elizabeth Tufts, daughter of Mrs. James David Tufts III and the late Mr. Tufts; Katherine Elizabeth Verlander, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Gordon Verlander; and Madeline Cecelia Zimmer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Frank Zimmer. After all the debutantes were assembled, their in-unison curtsy occurred as one of the evening’s highlights. The first dance, “Thank Heaven for Little Girls,” was for the debs and their dads.
General milling ensued with congratulations flowing to the families of the presentees, who were seated at tables decorated with arrangements of red roses and holly with silver-sparkled twigs. All sat to enjoy a breakfast of eggs, grits and grillades, hamburger sliders and the enticements of an ice cream sundae bar. The musical beckoning created dance-floor deserts and, as they have done for ages, Deacon John and the Ivories joyfully blended rhythm and revelry.
The Bounty of Bubbly
“Bien sûr,” the Paris-related theme was an easy decision. Both honorees are studying in the City of Light.
The invitations came in boxes with a flute-style glass and a message that stated “Fête du Champagne” to honor debutantes Juliet Liana Detiveaux Cimini and Anna Massey Demmas and hosted by their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roland Vaughn Cimini, Vaughn and Susan “Susie,” and Mr. and Mrs. George Bartlett Demmas, George (Demmas) and Raine Bedsole. A Champagne toast on the balcony of Galatoire’s, the site for the midday merriment, launched the levity that was followed by a seated lunch at noon. Two types of oysters, en brochette and Rockefeller, Gulf fish meuniere amandine and banana bread pudding were the menu attractions. Appropriately, a musical ensemble called Gumbo Trio played.
The major decorative touch was a wall-size Champagne bottle that had the debs’ thematic logo on it. Design credit tapped RSVP Decorating and Julie Charvat. Balloons were in white, blush pink and gold, and place cards were placed in Champagne corks. More looks came from the honorees, their mothers and the guests, who were asked to wear white and gold. Juliet sported a L’Academie classic gold coat dress, while mom Susan turned out in a Halston white jumpsuit. Alex Vidal was the designer for Massey’s strapless, beaded feather dress, and Alice + Olivia was the name for Raine. The jacket was teamed with a gold skirt.
Partying kin and kith included Juliet’s sisters, Pellegrina and Alexandra Cimini; grandparents Errol and Carole Burch; and Mehl Cimini, Jennifer Louis, Elizabeth Bonano, Isabelle Louis, Kimberly Bonano, Katie Thonn, Pam and Bill Ryan, Diane McConnell, Coco and Todd Johnson, Michelle and Kevin Reed and Elinor Bright. Tsana Demmas joined sister Massey, as did grandmother Mary Demmas. Others breaking French bread were “London friends” Jessica Bride and Nick Mayor, Julia Martin, Sarah Meckstroth, Julie Simpson and Banks McClintock, Marianne Van Meter, Virginia and Rob Nelson, Mary Clare Conwill, Kathleen Zucker, Kristi Johnsen and scores more. Marcus Burrell snapped party photos.
At 2:40 p.m., Susan Cimini called for attention in anticipation of the dads’ toasts. Vaughn joked, saying, “I’ve been practicing for a week.” He thanked his wife and Raine for everything and then turned to daughter Juliet with “Your mom and I are so proud of you (and) you’re taking Paris by storm.” He concluded with “Here’s to life and living it well.”
George Demmas, also speaking from the heart, likewise thanked both mothers for their organization, and in his “story of Massey” said these are times he will treasure. The subsequent beat was from the Gumbo Trio as it played “Do You Know What it Means to Miss New Orleans” and then “Thank Heaven for Little Girls.”
As announced on the invitation card, the capstone caper was to the Absinthe House via a second-line. That and all that preceded it were first-rate revels for Juliet and Massey, for whom effervescence was a given.