Making the Count
Warriors
More than 600 people hied to the Contemporary Arts Center on a recent Thursday evening for strength and styles. It was for You Night Cancer Survivor Runway Show & Celebration, a program that showcases the You Night (say it fast) sisterhood and the strength of women who have had cancer. The Center for Restorative Breast Surgery was the Title Sponsor and the event sold out with alacrity.
Eighteen cancer survivors strutted their strength on the runway, a testament to newfound confidence. Take a bow, Ann Martinez, Michelle Ripoll, Michelle Shove, Shemal McKnight, Patricia Laubenstein, Lori Upton, Kristin Gonzalez, Pamela Fields, Antoinette Bradstreet, Donna Thomas, Pat Quintini, Marty Looney, Lesley Rubenstein, Monica Campuzano, Mariann Teacher, Robin Smith, Louise Poche and Leslie Horn. Classmate Laurie Bercegeay, who succumbed to cancer three weeks prior to the show, was honored in a touching moment.
In 2013, Lisa McKenzie established You Night to help cancer survivors adapt to and embrace their life post-diagnosis. It also creates fun and empowering group experiences within a sisterhood of support. Since the program’s inception, 250-plus cancer survivors in St. Tammany and New Orleans have taken part in the six-month Empowerment Program.
For the 2018 event, a warrior theme made its symbolic mark in décor, videos and music, bannered as “Fierce Beauty: Revolution.” The show opened with a bang. Outfitted as warriors, 40 You Night alumnae commanded the runway to a song, “Salute,” with choreography by Leslie Lagania and accompaniment by warrior-dressed drummers. In turn, McKenzie and the Rev. Maize Warren Jr. welcomed the audience with a greeting and a prayer, followed by a welcome from Fran Lawless from the office of Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Kenny Lopez, of WGNO’s News with a Twist, and Miss Louisiana USA 2015 Candice Bennatt were the hosts with the You Night most.
Three clothing collections (formal wear from Town & Country Bridal; styles from Maiya Boutique, Chico’s and Blink; and, for the grand finale, custom YN T-shirts by Anna and Tricia Basil and jeans by Jean Therapy), stage lighting by See-Hear Productions, and hair and makeup by H20 Salon and Spa added special features and thrills. To emphasize strength after a struggle, the Event Rental-created décor featured a post-apocalyptic look via mix-matched chairs and couches around the runway, as well as a variety of metal chandeliers with floral cascades that were hung above food tables. Elements combined rough edges with glamorous touches.
More than 20 area restaurants and beverage companies donated food and libations. A VIP area — set up with an entrance of gauzy white fabric and a glittering gold curtain backdrop — had chocolate doubloons atop the tables.
Luminaries united for the warrior walk and talk were celebration Co-chairwomen Kristyn Kemp and Ruth Avila, both You Night New Orleans alums from the class of 2015, and now directors of the Big Sister Program, and Drs. Ali Sadeghi (from Presenting Sponsor Sadeghi Aesthetic & Reconstructive Center), Jimmy Ellis, Nelly Aoun, Carrie Marquette and Joyce Varghese. Also, Colleen Kuhn, Clinton Trahant, Michael Holmes, Holley Haag, Miranda Webb, Holli Gaspard, Vicki Adjmi, Richard and Nicole Young, Carmen Medine and legions of the “warriors’” family, friends and support teams.
Immediately after the show, everyone second-lined with the models to the dance floor for the post-party with musical empowerment by Phil from Countdown Sound. Many within the partying pack took home the powerful words of Lisa Mc Kenzie as she announced earlier on the runway, “I hope when you leave tonight, you will realize that You Night is more than just a runway event.”
A Trumpet Tribute
Presented by Chevron, Satchmo Summerfest held its Kickoff Party and the Spirit of Satchmo Awards at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel. “An Evening of Music by John Boutte” was scripted on the invitation, as were the names of the three honorees, Bethany Bultman, Ellis Marsalis and Ashlin Parker, all champions of Crescent City music and culture. “Cocktail attire, a full open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres” added more verbiage.
Making the fete ever so fun was the mix of artists, culture-bearers, community leaders and music lovers from all walks of life, who came together to celebrate the great Louis Armstrong (1901-1971) and his legacy. More music makers were Mark McGrain, Christopher Kohl, Wendell Brunious, Herman LeBeaux, Todd Duke and Nobu Ozaki. In the auction, a prize item was Lionel Milton’s original 2018 Satchmo Summerfest painting.
Within the crowd of 350 who made rounds in the hotel’s Grand Ballroom and enjoyed stops at the food stations (such as the “Pastalaya”) were Ashlin Parker’s parents Frank Parker and Barbara Edwards; Stephen Conner (with Beth), May-Yee Ng and Anna Simpson from Chevron; master of ceremonies Norman Robinson; Bethany Bultman with guests Catherine Lasperches and Kathy Richard; and poster artist Lionel Milton. Also, with many thanked as sponsors, were Leo Basile, Teddy Graziano, Dwight Barnes, David Bilbe, Lawrence and Kiron Ranlins, Yoshio and Keiko Toyama and Mario and Emily Madero.
Capping off the kickoff was a fabulous confection: a birthday cake for Louis Daniel Armstrong. Happy 117th!
Cefalutana Celebration
With a background as a benevolent society, the Cefalutana Society, Societa Italiana di Mutua Beneficenza, amasses constituents on an annual basis for Mass and a luncheon. For the 2018 event, the Rev. Michael Marascalco, a society member, celebrated Mass in the Sacred Heart Chapel of Cabrini High School with singing by new society members Megan and Lauren Bordelon.
More prayerful words came from Father Marascalco, who gave the blessing at the luncheon, held, as it has been for years, in Andrea’s Restaurant. There, guests feasted on various Italian salads; chicken, “fresh-catch” fish or spaghetti and meatballs; and a dessert choice of cassata or spumoni.
Joe DeNone, who entertains regularly for the Cefalutana Society, sang the anthems of the U.S. and Italy to begin the celebration. Later, he launched with gusto into various Italian favorites. Among those applauding him were a Bordelon brigade in Megan, Lauren, Margaret, Matthew, Jennifer and Catherine. Also, Roi-Lynne Hulin, Colin Hulin and Charles and Rosemarie Venderame.
In the spirit of giving, the society established the Salvatore J. Serio Presidential Award that has been granted to a Cabrini High School senior each year in the amount of $1,000. Eleanora Bullock was the thrilled recipient for 2018.
During the formalities, society President Joe Battaglia introduced the officers: David Matassa, Peter Lamanna Sr., Rose Brocato, Lisa Serio, Sarah Ulmer, John Provenza, Erin Battaglia, Thomas Joseph Taranto, Chris Marascalco Cummings, Father Marascalco, Leonard Gresens and Chris Bardes.
Among the dignitaries in attendance were Judge Kerry Anzalone, Judge Camille Buras, New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell, Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa and Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves.
Noted, too, were Charles and Rosemary Catanese, Dr. Christopher Cummins, Salvador and Sylvia D’Antoni, Julius and Wendy Haydel, Robert and Chetta Lavene, Frances Haydel, David and Ramona Matassa, Keith and Lynne Dier, Jack and Suzanne LeBaron and Richard and Madeline Polizzi. When all was said and celebrated, Rose Brocato summed up the togetherness. “We had a lovely Festa this year with 150 people attending.”