Royal Revels

PoP and Circumstance

For the 93rd annual ball of the Prophets of Persia, which took place in the Orpheum Theater, the Grand Reception at the Palace of Westphalia was the historical note. Napoleon made his brother, Jerome, the King of Westphalia, and arranged a marriage for him with HRH Catherine of Wurtemberg. After a refurbishment of the Palace of Kassel in Kassel, Westphalia, a grand reception followed with the emperor, Napoleon Bonaparte, as well as the Queens of Spain and Sweden in attendance.

The event that unfolded in 1809 was revisited at the ball.

Her majesty, the queen of the Prophets of Persia, was Miss Spencer Page Olivia Harris, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. George Marion Harris Jr. She immediately succeeds Miss Katherine Michelle Bickham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Andrew Bickham, who reigned at “Otto’s Grand Reception.” Napoleon figured in the first PoP ball, the “Coronation of Napoleon and Josephine” in 1927, when Miss Leda de la Vergne (later, also, Mrs. Hugh St. Paul) wore the crown.

Maids of Honor to queen Spencer were Misses Alison Ross Chain, Merry Alston Farris (descendant of Farris royalty of 1979 and 2014), Lauren Lee Paysse (queen of Caliphs of Cairo), Ysabella Carmen St. Amant and Elizabeth Colon Toso. Misses Kathleen Greer Hixon, Monet Elizabeth Menard and Catherine Marie Zimmermann were the ladies in waiting trio, while the princesses numbered four: Misses Pasqualena Marie Capitelli, Anna Margaret Clark, Anne Frances Kellogg and Chloe Elise Shannon. As pages, the names to know were Masters Palmer Beach Irwin, Michael Pharr Madigan and Kermit Louis Roux IV.

His majesty, as King Jerome, claims lineage in the organization. “It was wonderful seeing his brothers pay homage to him,” said one of the many guests, who arrived at the ball not knowing his identity.

Mr. Bret Alden Clesi was the general chairman with assistance from Messrs. Arthur Seldom Mann III, Alan Guy Brackett, Hilton Sutton Bell, Donald Gilbert Charbonnet, Gunther Richard Michaelis, Stephen Henry Schonberg, Hugh Ramsay Straub and Dr. Jerry Joseph St. Pierre.

A unique regal dress was created for the queen by Royal Design House. Made of white silk satin and with a full skirt, the gown featured an all-over, abstract honeycomb pattern in white bugle beads with a variety of beaded flowers. (Looking closely, one could see a rhinestone bee among the flowers.) “My family are beekeepers,” said the radiant monarch at the Royal Viewing reception at the New Orleans Country Club prior to the ball in the Orpheum. From 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. the court, their mothers and a few select guests admired her majesty and her cortege and chatted with them, as they nibbled turkey finger sandwiches and sipped bubbly.

In box seats at the ball were Mrs. Harris — wearing an emerald green taffeta gown with a custom beaded, cropped shell with a jewel neckline by Royal Design House with echoes of her daughter’s silver and floral design — as well as the queen’s sisters Miss Hallie Reid Harris and Mmes. Erin V. Michael and Melanie V. Costanza; Mrs. John Curtis; and Misses Madi Leonard, Jody Gehring, Meredith Foret and Madeline Michael. Not far away were Mmes. Charles Farris III, Michael Franks, Michael Adams, John Sullivan, Richard West Freeman III, Graham Mears Ralston, Wesley T. Ralston, Gunther Michaelis, Steven Mikes and Eugene Vickery. Also, Ali Buchanan, Nina Farris, Carole Fraiser and Sarah Carey. Many received the handsome ball krewe favor, a replica of the Napoleonic Crest of Westphalia, and admired the king, who wore a military-inspired suit, also by Royal Design House.

Music at both the ball (with tenor Casey Candebat entertaining the court) and the Queen’s Supper at the New Orleans Country Club was by the Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra. For the latter, breakfast enticements, including king cake and a further opportunity to compliment the royal couple, occurred. The king relished his royalty, as did the queen, whose regal rule and gown’s apiarian motif caused a delightful buzz.

Tableau Timeliness

For the quasquicentennial — say it slowly — celebration of the Elves of Oberon, and the moment when Puck’s yearlong efforts come to fruition, a certain tableau format might have been produced. Events of January 20 changed all that when the Saints did not coming marching in. Thus, fodder for a new tableau developed with incompetent refs and “the silence that followed from the NFL’s shield” to the fore. “Under Further Review” titled the parody, one most appreciated and applauded.

What did come marching in at the gala ball held in the Orpheum Theater were the royals and their court. Miss Ann Claire Kallenborn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Jacob Kallenborn, held the scepter. Last year, that honor befell Miss Mary Fleming England Redd, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edmund England Redd, and a half century ago, all hailed Miss Nicette Louise Gensler (Mrs. Glenn Gill Goodier). Both were in attendance and received flowers from the white-garbed captain.

Outfitting her majesty was an A-line gown of ivory satin and embroidered lace that was created by Judy Cobb of Alice Designs. Suzanne St. Paul worked with queen Ann to personalize the royal dress and added jeweled encrusted appliques to create a sweetheart neckline.

Maids to the 2019 Elves of Oberon court were Misses Juby Adair de la Houssaye, Katherine Randolph Jacobs (former queen of Harlequins and recently of Mithras), Caroline Marie Kurzweg, Amelie Elizabeth Lagarde, Margaret Doyle Malone and Julia Margaret Plauche, queen of the Twelfth Night Revelers. The pages to their majesties were Masters George Emanuel Blessey, Olivier Clement Dabezies Jr., Harrison Locke Herrington and John Bennett Lawrence.

Mr. Horace Mark Adams and Mr. William Francis Finegan (grandfather of monarch Ann) were the respective chairman and vice chairman of the floor committee, which also included Messrs. Peter Hillyer Dupuy, Thomas Carter Jahncke, Godfrey Bruce Parkerson, James Joseph Reiss III, William Parker Stewart and St. Denis Julien Villere III.

Oberon’s signature violet was the color of the silk twill gown chosen by Mrs. Kallenborn, who was joined in select seating by royal grandmother Mrs. William Francis Finegan, as well as family members Mmes. Michael Quirk Walshe Jr., Steven Francis Finegan, Douglas William Finegan and Miss Katherine Grace Walshe. Noted, too, were Mmes. Edward Joiner Pointer, Harry Merritt Lane III, William Bowman Givhan, Mark Thomas Waggoner, James Irwin, Bruce Patrick Sossaman, Dane Stephen Ciolino, Thomas John McGoey, Leo Raymond McAloon, William Claiborne Perrilliat Jr. and III, Richard Edward Turcotte, Thomas Carter Jahncke, Herman Dexter Webster, Lloyd Edwin Eagan Jr., Harvey Crowley Crouch, Thomas Sellers Meric Jr., Walter Morvant Babst, Michael Wermuth Kearney, Martin Owen Miller II and Miss Gracia Maria Zaccaro.

The king, known as Oberon, and his wife entertained at their home on the eve of the ball. (Guests learned the address of the reception just hours before it took place.) There, the Oberon “family,” as well as very close friends and relatives, enjoyed the catering of Patti Constantin, the Carnival-decorated home and the tributes to Miss Kallenborn by the captain and her king. His favor was a truck with a crown and “Oberon 2019” by Adler’s, and that of the krewe, a jeweled mythological insect.

One of the choicest moments of the ball was seeing Oberon on the dance floor. He loves to cut a rug and, after initial formalities and several numbers played by the Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra, he took to the floor with a series of eager partners for a royal feat of feet.

After the ball, the Queen’s Supper unfolded across the street in The Roosevelt’s Blue Room with breakfast and passed nibbles, flowers by Meade Wenzel and the Phunky Monkeys as the band. Both royals later recalled their joy in reigning with the presence of kin and kith, the beauty of the ball and the fun of the supper. In praising his queen, Oberon added what they both experienced: the honor of serving as a royal for the 125th anniversary of the Elves of Oberon. And that call needed no further review.

***********