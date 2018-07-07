xxx
Debutante Duos
Bowled Over!
The envelope conveyed the message even before potential guests opened the contents. Black was the base, and on it was a white orb that contained the lettering: the addresses of the sender and the invitee. Within, “Let the Good Times Roll!” got the invitational ball rolling.
“Ashlin’s Alley” was the suggested fun that took place on a recent Sunday afternoon at Fulton Alley, touted for its “classy and sleek bowling lanes,” and was sponsored by “Murphy’s: The Tradition Continues.” The “throwing sport” had parents Michele (née Favrot) and Kevin Murphy throwing a fun event in honor of their debutante daughter, Ashley Linfield “Ashlin” Murphy. She even wore her own bowling shoes to complete her outfit of a black skirt and a turquoise and black bowling shirt with the logo, “Murphy’s: The Tradition Continues,” on the back. It was a reference to a Baton Rouge establishment once owned by Kevin’s brother, Bennett. Sporting the same matching shirts were Ashlin’s parents, as well as her siblings, James and Sean.
Mingling, too, were deb grandmother Edith Murphy, Sybil and Blair Favrot, Edie and David Haeuser, Jimmy Murphy, Noel Murphy, Karen and Steven Seither, Thomas and Janet Favrot, Kathryn and Benton Smallpage, Julie Vickers, Aimee and Michael Bell with daughters Bristol and Aggie, Elizabeth and Andy Favret, Mary Margaret Brewer with daughter McAlister, Liz Perrier, Brock Pace, Lexi and David Daly and Lindsey Page. A sure “strike” for the attendance of close family and dearest pals.
Light blue burlap runners were placed on the tables, which were topped with a collection of painted bowling pins and vintage bowling trophies in blue, mint green and orange. Bunches of white roses filled round glass vases. A large banner and door stand done by Lexi Daly and modeled after the invitation welcomed guests to the bowling bonanza.
Fueling the fun were the hearty appetizers passed by the staff. Included were crabcakes, barbecue beef sliders, meat pies and seafood deviled eggs (Michele’s favorite nibble). No one was “spared” a turn at the dessert table, where cheese, nuts and fruits tempted, as did Joan Farrell cookies in the shape of bowling balls, bowling pins, shirts (that matched those of the family), cake balls and candy.
When all was said and “thrown,” Ashlin, a subdeb queen of Squires, gave her o-pin-ion on her party. “I loved seeing so many friends and family in one place playing games and bowling. It went so fast. I only wish I could have made a few more strikes.”
A Cosmic Caper
Directed to the firmament, a brace of debutante families created their fun. With, as hosts, Mr. Patrick M. Kingsmill and Mrs. Althea G. Kingsmill, Pat Kingsmill and Althea Kingsmill, and Mr. and Mrs. Edward D. Moise Jr., Ed and Laura, they starred daughters Althea Gibert “GiGi” Kingsmill and Madeleine Claire Moise in “A Cosmic Night.” The bash unfolded at The Clubhouse at Audubon Park.
“Gemini/Astrology” themed the party that occurred on the significant day of June 21. Gemini, the third astrological sign in the zodiac (and having twins as its symbol), has May 21-June 21 as its duration.
Gretchen Howard worked with the families to develop the thematic concept and created the Gemini/Janus artwork featuring the honorees’ faces. GiGi and Madeleine have June birthdays, and their party fell on the summer solstice. Hence the Gemini/cosmic theme.
The invitation’s artwork of blues, pinks, stars and moons was transformed to create the entrance decoration at the clubhouse. Further atmospheric accents were the individual stars that were hung throughout, outside and indoors from the chandeliers; twinkle light table décor (and general installation) by Monique Chauvin and Leslie Massony of Mitch’s Flowers; and dramatic lighting. A series of colored lights progressed throughout the rooms, starting with the pink-lighted foyer where specialty pink citrus cocktails awaited. Purple lighting bathed the main room and the veranda, the area where the high-energy band, Hyperphlyy, revved up decibels for dancing. In the turquoise-lighted tent, guests enjoyed a more subdued venue for conversation. Above, an array of stars was projected.
Reveling in all of the glory were deb sister Hartley Kingsmill, Brooks and Helen Gibert, Brandt Gibert, Scott Gibert and Marguerite Kingsmill. From the Moise family came sister Lily, grandparents Ed and Martha Moise and Marsha Kushner and Allison and Robear Hamada. Despite living in different cities most of their lives, GiGi and Madeleine have known each other since they were babies.
Special friends included Michael and Kathy McClung, Wesley and K.K. Walk, Bill and Sina Baldwin, Tim and Beth Brennan, Michael and Mary Whealdon, Norman and Mary Ann Mott, Brian and Carolyn Fitzpatrick, Bret and Patrice Clesi and Van and Sandy Staub.
Whereas astrology and the cosmos were paramount, the eats were certainly “down to Earth,” even with a Crescent City focus. Fried oysters, shrimp and grits, boudin balls, boiled shrimp, Creole cream cheese tarts and beignets, along with sliders and fries, attested to the debs’ love of area chomps. Frozen French 75s cooled the palate.
“Thanks for letting us know,” the invitation’s RSVP insignia, depicted a photo of GiGi and Madeleine embracing each other as tiny tots. That friendship has blossomed over the past two decades, as witnessed by their combined “Cosmic” caper. As they demonstrated, being able to share this experience was a great joy and has made their debutante season even more special. A constellation of delights!