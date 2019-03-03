All Things Light and Beautiful
Royalty was twice hailed in debutante circles when the High Priests of Mithras and the Krewe of Dorians had concurrent masked balls, respectively at the Hyatt Regency and the Orpheum Theater. The Mithras monarch was Miss Katherine Randolph Jacobs, while Dorians paid homage to Miss Shea Hodges Duckworth. Last year, those honors befell Misses Charlotte Worley Huger and Elizabeth Allen Hotard.
Mithras Merriment
Her Majesty Katherine Jacobs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Robert Henri Jacobs, was the last to appear of the comely court, following tradition. Excitement increased in anticipation of the first glimpse of the Mithras monarch. Before her glittering entrance when she garnered a bow from the white-garbed captain, the court maids processed. They were Misses Hanton Quarles Agnew, McAlister Wynn Brewer, Louise Rainey Charbonnet, Julia Veysset Clark, Juby Adair de la Houssaye, Grace Allen Gambel (who just reigned at Atlanteans), Emily June Hardie, Elizabeth Lane Hewitt, Larkin McConnell Holtzman, Sarah St. Paul Johnson (the Achaeans queen), Ann Claire Kallenborn (queen of Oberon), Laine Roth Kehoe, Margaret Doyle Malone, Lilia Elise Kuhn, Lucie Sandoz Lanier, Megan Maria McGoey, Lindsey Andrews Page, Ellen Heidingsfelder Silvia, Megan Renee Stauss and Olivia Knight Worley. Her Majesty also ruled over Harlequins a few years ago.
The court pages were Masters Harlan Thomas Bush, Chapman Gordon Johnson IV, Thompson Pierce Schmidt and James Merritt Wrighton.
To entertain the assembly, the High Priests “took a little trip/Along with good ole Mithras down the mighty Mississip.” The lyrics were done to the beat of Johnny Horton’s “Battle of New Orleans.” When “the Captain blew his whistle … the Krewe kep’ a-coming/To the ballroom floor.” After the poem’s descriptions of the ball’s activity, it was time to call it a night. However, that said, “the Sun of Mithras … never sets.”
In recognition of Mithras, the mighty Persian god of sun and light, the ball was bannered “The Mithras Sun Over New Orleans.”
A “sunny” cynosure, queen Katherine dazzled in a Suzanne St. Paul-designed gown of metallic silver silk lamé layered with geometric Italian lace. Areas of lighter configurations of bugle beaded shapes revealed the luminescent underlayer.
Admiring her majesty, whose ensemble was completed with a Medici collar, ermine-trimmed mantle, sparkling crown and scepter, were her mother, Leslie Jacobs, in a deep emerald mode, royal grandmother Mrs. Townsley D. St. Paul, and Mmes. Michael B. Whealdon, Erik Lee Johnsen, James H. Gibert Jr., R. Stephen Chauvin, Steven T. St. Paul, Paul A. Constantin, William de la Vergne St. Paul, E. James Kock III, Mark P. Fischer, J. Thomas Hamrick Jr., L. Noel Johnson, St. Denis Villere III, Michael J. Bell, Michael O. Barry, William Langenstein III, James M. Burlingame, Patrick Reilly, William Barry Jr., Bruce Thompson, William Watkin III, David Kepper Jr., Thomas Richard, Ryan Acomb, Merritt Talbot, Richard Bailey, Morrell Crane Jr. and David Pointer. And, Misses Hannah Tyler, Catherine Barry and Emma Hobson Feltus. They praised the Patricia Hardin program and enjoyed the rollicking beat of Jubilation!
Still others were Mmes. Dwight LeBlanc, Daniel Sullivan, David Edwards, Gordon Johnson, Gordon Clay Jr., H. Merritt Lane Jr., Peyton Bush III and IV, Harlan Bush, Bush Wrighton, John Nieset, Timothy Young, Jack Smallpage, Dwight Acomb, Michael LeBourgeois, Patrick Christovich, Andrew Todd, Jonathan Robert, Graham Wogan, Reiss Eagan and James Reiss III, as well as Ms. Mary Hardin and Ms. Skye Price.
After the formalities, the supper, which included royal brother Taylor Jacobs, beckoned in the Elite Hall with decorations of white alstroemeria topiaries, balloons, passed food, a full breakfast buffet, and the nonstop, lively scintillation of the Bucktown Allstars, which produced musical rays for the dance floor. Throughout the evening, both monarchs had a ball, relishing the honors — and fun — of being royally dubbed.
Prescient Pomp
“Of Soothsayers and Sea Urchins — Dorians Mythology” titled the bal masqué that paid tribute to the “Sea Peoples,” the ancient Dorians, and their troves of sea shells, especially sea urchins, symbols of the sun. Appropriately, former Dorians queen Missy Reynolds of Clothilde Designs created a sea urchin as the krewe’s favor.
Radiating her own seaworthiness, as well as a “sunny” smile, was Miss Shea Hodges Duckworth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Shea Duckworth, and a royal legacy. Her mother, as Winifred “Wendy” Tranchin, reigned in 1985. Royal maids to queen Shea included Misses Sydney Freeman Bickford, Bailey Alexandra Breuhl, Merry Alston Farris, Isabel Catherine Gibson, Alyce Louisa Iglesias, Laura Caroline Kern, Madeleine Claire Moise, Lauren Lee Paysse (the Caliphs of Cairo queen), Elizabeth Barat Reed and Elizabeth Colon Toso.
Completing the court were ladies-in-waiting Misses Allison Marie Loker Hughs, Eugenie Louise Philipson, Shannon Elizabeth Quinn Plough, Caroline Bel Reed, Marguerite Conery Schmidt and Bailey Victoria Shofstahl. Masters William Claytor Brooks, Christopher Clayton Guste, Henry Duplessis Ogden Janke and Charles Wilhelm Adriance (whose mother, Muffin Labouisse Adriance, trained the queen) were the pages.
During a special moment of the ball, the Grand Cross sash of the Royal Order of the Dorians was presented to Consul General of France in Louisiana Vincent Marc Georges Sciama and Rear Adm. Paul Francis Thomas, USCG, Commander of the 8th District of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Further features of the ball were the Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra, program artwork by E. Lee Jahncke Mead, flowers and decorations by Thibodeaux’s Floral Studio and the floor’s white canvas. Of course, the most resplendent sight was the garb of their majesties and the captain.
Queen Shea radiated majesty in a gown by Suzanne St. Paul with a basque waist bodice and a deep pleated skirt fashioned in diamond white double face silk satin and beautifully embellished. Her raiment was complemented by the royal parure, Medici collar, mantle, and crown and scepter, along with the Queen’s Court pin.
Applauding monarch Shea and his majesty (who later extolled the beauty of his queen, the court, the Orpheum and the setting) were Wendy Duckworth, in an amethyst silk gown, and Mmes. John Peter Labouisee III (the queen as Diane Sustendal), Brian C. Fitzpatrick, Otis Miles Polland III, Thomas Dugan Westfeldt, Stephen Kenneth Conroy, Robert Diggs Edmondson, Matthew Brian Mazzarell (the queen as Aylett Clesi), Kenneth de la Houssaye, Vincent Sciama, Thomas Alexander Grady, Vincent Bernard Liberto, Christopher Perkins, Gerard Anthony Plauché, Fred Allen Van Denburgh, Tracey Anthony Parks, Adolph Charles Suhren III, Blair Patrick Casey (former queen Barbara Blair Schmidt), John Edmond Bendernagel, Martin Peter Pospisil (former queen Taylor Schmidt), Gavin Hodges Guillot, Andrew Buckley Lapeyre, Frederic Kirby Newburger, Michael Antonio Caballero (queen as Katherine Anne Cook), Miriam H. Schulingkamp, Christopher Michael McNabb (queen as Leslee Middleton Cook), and Chad Michael Waldrup (queen as Amelia Elizabeth Cook). Noted, too, were Lashley Amy Schulingkamp, Rachel Elizabeth Schulingkamp, Tessa Izdepski, Mary Katherine Shelton Fitzpatrick, Sarah Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, Gail Hodges Grady, Margot Louise Childs, Sophie Livaudais Liberto, Gail Louise Tranchin and past royals Holley Lawrence Haag and Meredith Desporte Provensal.
After radiating royal delight at the ball, queen Shea and her entourage headed to the New Orleans Country Cub for the Queen’s Breakfast with traditional menu fare, Carnival camaraderie and the music of BRW, which had adults and urchins alike getting in the groove. “An incredible evening” summed up the honored Shea for this see-treasure time with king and kith.