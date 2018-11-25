Spectacular Sights and Nights
Three of the city’s most fabulous fêtes occurred within hours of each other, starting with Moonlight & Miracles on a Friday evening followed by Saturday’s concurrent Carnivale du Vin and Odyssey Ball. The respective venues were the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the New Orleans Hilton Riverside and the New Orleans Museum of Art. Good times and worthy causes attracted the comely crowds, whose ranks were in the thousands.
“Moonlight Becomes You”
Over the years, crooners have regaled audiences with “Moonlight Becomes You,” a lush romantic song, which, after the title, has the lyric “And what a night to go dreaming.” At the Ochsner Moonlight & Miracles Gala in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, it was been more than that. Dreams are being channeled to lay “a new foundation to build hope and elevate care.” In keeping with that theme and thrust, heavy construction equipment ringed the turf. Along those lines, the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center is currently undergoing a $48 million expansion and is expected to open in early 2020.
Decorative accents included stars hanging from the stadium’s ceiling, the annual crescent moon attached to a crane, 200-plus tables festooned with custom black and silver geometrical and architectural design linens, and centerpieces of golden yellow roses and white lilies. A 2019 white C-Class Mercedes-Benz was “the stuff of dreams” as the raffle item.
Further features were catering by chef Lenny Martinsen, of Centerplate; and videos honoring the late Dr. John Ochsner and Tom Benson, the “Blueprint for Greatness” one (of several cancer patients/survivors and providers) and a featured-patient one of Michelle Defrisco. Music came initially from violinist SPAGS and after dinner by The Wedded.
Within the event’s constellation were gala Chairwoman Gayle Benson; Ochsner Health System CEO Warner Thomas, attending with Ochsner’s Rene Doucet; Saints President Dennis and Jennifer Lauscha; 2018 M&M Inaugural Co-chairwomen Lollie Rozas and Celia Ward with their husbands, Darren and Charlie; 2018 Miracle Maker of the Year Norris Smith Lupo Williams and her husband, Bob; and 2018 Physician Miracle Maker of the Year Dr. Troy Scroggins. Also, Bill and Mary Hines, Jose and Ileana Suquet, Paul and Donna Flower, Scott and Kristi Ballard and countless others, who, in benefitting Ochsner Cancer Institute ($1.7 million was raised), are helping “those in need to reach new heights.”
A Vine Time!
Since its inception, Carnivale du Vin and the day-earlier Boudin, Bourbon & Beer (in Champions Square) have raised millions of dollars to benefit the Emeril Lagasse Foundation, which strives to bring “a fun, fresh perspective on learning to students.” To celebrate the foundation’s growth, the 2018 focus and theme was “At the Roots,” emphasizing the vision to educate children through the power of food.
At the Hilton Riverside, the socializing started with the 5:30 p.m. Champagne Reception (with G.H. Mumm and a silent auction) and the later Bacchus Reception with Barbara Banke, of Jackson Family Wines, as the honorary Bacchus; tastings from guest chefs Traci Des Jardins, David Kinch and Masaharu Morimotol and entertainment by the Gregory Agid Quartet.
Furthering “At the Roots,” the colors of gold and green dominated. At the entryway, there was a silken drape and boxwood hedges, as well as flowers; earth-tone dupioni silk linens covered the ballroom tables; Johnny Lopez, of Perfect Presentations, spearheaded the handsome centerpieces of coral, purple, white and greenery; and 200 items, many special wines, enticed in the silent auction. Flanking the Bacchus winemaker station were greenery-wrapped columns to look like trees.
When everyone sat to dine, they delighted in an imaginative five-course menu (developed by New Orleans Center for Creative Arts culinary students working with chef David Slater and Ray Gumpert and many others) and the program headed by chef Emeril Lagasse, auctioneer Greg Quiroga and Michael Haney, live auction reader. Guests extended bids with alacrity for such trips as South Africa with Travel Sommelier and Napa, California, with retired race car driver and now winemaker Danica Patrick, as well as a private dinner at Emeril’s home with vinous pairings by Dan Kosta. The masters of ceremonies were Gioia Barconey, Liberty’s Kitchen graduate; Devonte Brown, ARC Culinary graduate; and Christopher Videau, NOCCA Culinary student. Trombone Shorty set the night to music.
The 2018 Carnivale du Vin was dedicated to the memory of Ella Brennan and Rusty Staub.
Within the stellar assembly of 600 were Alden and Emeril Lagasse, Paul Chevalier, Aaron Sanchez, Bridget Harrell, Suzanne Pride Bryan, Michael Herklots, Dan Kosta, Mark Romig and David Briggs, Valerie and Michael Thompson, Bill Goldring and Julie Breeden, Fred Holley, Bob Cabral and numerous others. Funds raised elicited smiles all along. Throughout the weekend of Boudin, Bourbon & Beer and Carnivale du Vin, $3 million was raised.
“All the Glitters” glamour
Let’s start with the fireworks. After the initial shoulder-rubbing inside by patrons, the movement was outside to the front porch of the New Orleans Museum of Art to peruse the pyrotechnics. Wow!
In partnership with IberiaBank, Odyssey 2018 presented “All that Glitters,” which included event design by Susan Zachin (Z Event Company), entertainment produced and sponsored by Elan Artists, a George Dunbar piece as the top auction item, taste treats by 1718 Catering and Events – New Orleans Hyatt Regency, flower design by Roland Montealegre of Urban Earth, and fireworks by AFX Pro and underwritten by the 2018 Tricentennial Committee. Throughout the evening, the black-tie brigade enjoyed the two featured exhibitions: Lina Iris Viktor: “A Haven, A Hell, A Dream Deferred” and “The Orléans Collection,” curated by in-attendance Vanessa Schmid.
Teamed as Odyssey chairing couples were Robyn and Andrew Schwarz, Allison and Ben Tiller and Nancy and Franco Valobra (who also were the patron party sponsors). Milling, as well, were NOMA Volunteer Committee Chairwoman Anne Redd, Cherie and Ryan Moore, Karen and Brian Lade, Sheila and Britton Sanderford, HS and Wan Kim, Marigny Ernst, and Young Fellows VIPs Margaret and Pierre Villere, Ali Rosales, and Sally and George “Geordie” Brower. Still others were museum executive director Susan Taylor, Sandra and Elwood Cahill, Janice Parmelee and Bill Hammock, Sally Richards, Drs. Rupa and Tarun Jolly, Julie Miller Hart, Steven Putt, Katherine and Tony Gelderman, Caroline and Bo Reily, Darryl and Louellen Berger, Norris and Bob Williams, Katie and Wendell Legardeur, Stephanie and Ludovico Feoli, Donna Kay Berger, Claire Thriffiley and Allen Johnson, board President Mike Siegel and Aimee, Julie and Ted George, Louis and Nairne Lupin, Judith Young Oudt, and representatives of the media sponsors, The Scout Guide and The New Orleans Advocate.
When Boyband/DJ Valida revved up the sounds in the Great Hall, it was a feat of feet as folks showed dancing “Glitter” and lots of glee.