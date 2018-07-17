No Summer Slowdown
The Light Brigade
Announcing the event was a black stock invitation with a cutout to show a lantern. Both the theme and the presenter easily followed luminous suit: “Soiree de Lumiere” and Lighthouse Louisiana. As it has been for years, Arnaud’s Restaurant was the location and Capital One, the top sponsor, leading off a list of 17 other sponsoring forces.
Cream and yellow roses arranged by Flowers by Steve were accented by peacock feathers and placed in ceramic centerpiece bowls hand painted by Lighthouse Louisiana’s visually impaired community. Mini bottles of bubbly tied with gold glitter bows were party favors, while musical effervescence came via a three-piece jazz combo. When it was time to sup, guests enjoyed a menu created by Arnaud’s owner Katy Casbarian that was paired with wines from Republic National Distributing Co. Shrimp Arnaud led off the multiple courses, concluding with cheesecake. The Goldring Family Foundation sponsored the evening’s spirits, which included French 75s to celebrate Arnaud’s 100th!
Mastheaders were LL board Chairman Brian Capitelli, who, with spouse Jennifer, purchased an auction item given by meteorologist/LL board member Carl Arredondo; LL President Renee Vidrine; master of ceremonies Mark Romig with David Briggs; Julie Nosser with Jay at the Capital One table; Bonnie Rault with daughter Evelyn Wolford; DJ and Lisa Romano and Vanessa and Chad Berg, of Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, donors of diamond earrings for the live auction.
Also, Chris and Lauryn Schenker, Keith and Evie Katz, Elder Gwin with Harry and Claire Stahel, Blair Monroe with David Perryman, Susan Pereira, Dawn Lopez, Ryan and Sara Gootee, Fred Holley, Trudi Briede, William and Ransdell Prieur and “Lumiere” legions more.
The Bounty of Bulldogs
“Bulldogs in the Big Easy” titles the program of about eight or so years that has current Yale University students doing public-interest internships in New Orleans for the summer. According to Yale alumna Sarah Gorham Hunter, “(It) is a wonderful program and the Yale students in past years have really enjoyed it.”
Those Bulldogs (eight in number), as well as two of the seven incoming Yale freshmen from south Louisiana were welcomed at an afternoon party in the Irish Channel home of alumni Liz Thorpe (author of “The Book of Cheese: The Essential Guide to Discovering Cheeses You’ll Love,” among other works) and architect and real estate developer David Hecht. The architect for his center-hall cottage home, Hecht retained the original windows, floors, ceilings and doors of the 1841 house while modernizing an area for the family room that ends with a wall of windows looking out into a large yard. All of this allowed for an easy and attractive party flow.
Nibbles included canapes with a New Orleans and Southern slant, such as shrimp cocktails, pimento cheese sandwiches, deviled eggs and sea salt pecan bars (brought by Dan Beck and James Filtz).
Among those trading news were Yale Alumni Association of Louisiana President Jordana Williams, Secretary Rich Look (attending with Cassanda Sharpe), board member Vic Chandhok, Yale University Board trustee Chip Goodyear, new students Lili Cerise and James Dennis, current students Adelaide Goodyear and Catherine Cerise, and Jessica Pickens (St. Martin’s Episcopal School) and Maria Isabel Frey (Ursuline Academy), two of the eight awardees of the Yale Alumni Association Book Club.
Noted too were David Hunter and the above Sarah, Brent Godfrey, Eric Eagan, Angel Parham, Rebecca Friedman and Aran Toshav, Michael Hecht (David’s brother), Roseanne Adderley and Patsy Hunter. All, “Boola Boola!”
The Art of the Matter
Ralph’s on the Park was the site for the annual Installation Luncheon of the New Orleans Art Association, which had Jane Brown as luncheon chairwoman. In honor of the parent organization, begun in 1887, and the early International Shows, which hosted masters such as Edgar Degas, Claude Monet and Mary Cassatt, the luminary centerpieces featured images of Monet’s garden in Giverny. Menu pleasures included cornmeal-crusted catfish and chicken piccata.
Recalling history, the Purchase Awards from the early shows were the foundation of the art collection that became the Delgado Museum. It is now the New Orleans Museum of Art and continues to expand.
Chairwoman Brown introduced the event’s guest of honor, painter and fine arts educator Auseklis Ozols. A graduate of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, he is the founder and director of the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and will play host to the New Orleans Art Association National Show in October.
During the luncheon’s program, NOAA President Beverly Boulet thanked her board of directors for their help and support during the 2017-18 year and installed Ria Russo as the incoming president and the newly elected board.
Others relishing the art of the matter were new Vice Presidents Gilda Thomas (first, and joined by husband James) and Margaret Kennedy (second), Treasurer Laura Saxton with Jamie, Secretaries Gwen Tappin (recording) and Wanda McKinney (financial), and board members at large Georgie Dussouy and Patricia Caraccioli. Also, Myrle Van, Len and Wylene Heatherly, Reese Johansson, Isaac Johns, Darlene and Larry Johnson, Karen Kelly, Janet Mayfield, Wade Langlois, Suzon and Garry Lemar, Linda and Terry Marks, Toni Wendel and new member Bria Brown. Attendees Brenda Delle is the scholarship chairwoman and Kathy Garaudy, the NOAA 2018 Scholarship Winner.
A Duo of Decades
The Board of Directors of the New Orleans Opera Association held a gala dinner to celebrate “the 20th anniversary of Maestro Robert Lyall as general and artistic director.” Windsor Court’s Gallery Room was the venue and “black tie preferred,” the requested attire. Cocktails began at 6 p.m. for the Sunday evening celebration, while dinner followed an hour later. Opera supporters dined on a salad of heirloom tomatoes, pan-roasted grouper and a chocolate mousse bomb.
One of the many highlights was the entertainment by tenor Casey Candebat and pianist Carol Rausch, who later talked about Lyall’s time in the Crescent City that started in 1998. In the absence of board President James C. “Jay” Gulotta Jr., immediate past President R. Ranney Mize served as the master of ceremonies. Encomiums followed. So did a host of congratulations to Maestro Lyall at the conclusion of the celebration.