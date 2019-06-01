Happy Trails
Pathways to Africa Soirée
Travel! The broadening of horizons, the excitement of new sights and sites, and the understanding of different cultures and, sometimes, languages. All of that factors into growth. And it’s one of the missions of Son of a Saint. Throughout the year, the Son of a Saint boys take trips across the U.S., but once a year, the travel is international.
The recent International Benefit Dinner that took place in the Audubon Tea Room will help fund a group of boys and mentors for the program’s “Pathways to Africa.” The Audubon Nature Institute was the presenting sponsor and hosted the dinner in partnership with “Pathways.”
Among those breaking bread were Son of a Saint founder Bivian “Sonny” Lee, Ryan and Stephanie Burks, Bob and Sheryl Merrick, Tamica Lee, Craig and Arlene Tafaro, Laura Scriba, Stewart and Joanne Chesters, Steve Gleason, Peter Hamilton III, Harold and Carol Asher, Darvis Harvey, David and Lynn Adams, Susan Guidry Michael Todd, Ira and Georgiana Platt, Henry King, Carolyn Buckley, Spencer King and Nicole Babb. To mention a few who relished a dinner of mixed greens salad with fire-dried pecans, honey-glazed chicken wings and grilled pineapple upside down mousse.
As for the formalities, the program started with a welcome and introductions, the invocation, the mentee travel experience and, before the closing remarks, the International Travel Program Fund the Mission. Music added its own momentum and the N’Fungola Sibo African dance & Drum Company added the bountiful beat.
Red Alert!
Archbishop Rummel High School held its 26th annual Celebrity Waiters Dinner at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport terminal under the chairing forces of Chanté and alumnus Scott Burgess. The major sponsors were the Ray and Jessica Brandt Family Foundation and Ed and Katherine Womac.
Always an exciting and energetic event, the dinner enlists celebrity waiters, who donate their time and good humor. Most recently, 24 waiters served 240 guests and “their impeccable service” garnered tips. The final tip totals determined the overall top celebrity waiter.
Guests were welcomed by a paparazzi-type walk on a red carpet with tuxedo-clad Rummel seniors ready to escort them to their tables. Two dozen round tables were set up with red roses as floral accents. More decorative features were red, white and blue items; table signs; and wall-to-wall school logos, seals and mascots. Teamed to make the dinner the success that it was were 50-plus Raider students and parents.
Under the direction of executive chef Leon West, of Messina’s at the Terminal, a menu of bibb lettuce topped with lump crabmeat, New York strip steaks, and bananas Foster bread pudding occurred. The musical one came from Christina Bautista, under whose direction the Archbishop Rummel jazz band performed while the party pack signed up for several raffles, viewed silent auction items (there were some real enticements!) and purchased Raider Pride wine glasses.
The Rev. Frank Giroir, an alumnus and pastor at St. Anselm Parish in Madisonville, gave the invocation. Marc Milano (with Michele), who answers to school president and principal, as well as alumnus, called the dinner to order and introduced another alum, Ed Daniels, WGNO-TV sports director, as the master of ceremonies. For the bid business, Chuck Mutz, of Black Tie Auctions, led the packed premises in lively competition.
Along with the Brandts, the Burgesses and the Womacs, the top attendees, many of whom were alumni, included Douglas and Charlotte Womac, Jefferson Parish Councilman Dominick Impastato with Sharon, Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Cynthia Lee Sheng, John and Joanna Theriot, Charles and Joanne Harvey, Chandra Chifici Scarber, Kim Brown, Brian and Suzy Faucheux, Roger Villere, the Rev. Kurt Young, Dr. Daniel Nuss, Earl and Lisa Hardouin, Robert and Tammy Zacary and the generous celebrity waiters.
At the end of the evening, emcee Daniels announced that Zachary Hartline, of the Brandt Family Foundation, was the second-place winner among the celebrity waiters. And the winner? Charles Harvey, Louisiana Medical Management Corp.’s vice president. Congratulations, all!
Shelter
The Cannery housed the recent New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter Gala that made a go for the green. “Emerald City” was the theme, and the centerpieces, which were decorated in part by the residents, were charming emerald houses.
Auction activity abounded with 76 items, chief of which were a David Yurman necklace donated by Aucoin Hart Jewelers, a yacht cruise, tickets to the “Queen with Adam Lambert: The Rhapsody Tour” and the Emerald Crescent City painting by Melissa Vandiver Art. Gulf Coast Bank & Trust was the presenting sponsor.
A highlight of the event was the honoring of Leslie Jacobs as the 2019 Jackie and Dan Silverman Homeless Champion. The Silvermans were present. Jackie is the shelter's founder and Dan is the co-founder and board chairman. Last year, the inaugural honor befell Debbie Rees, who attended the 2019 gala with husband Rick.
Milling, too, were shelter Executive Director Dawn Bradley Fletcher, event chairman/board member David Schlakman with Lisa, and board members Judge Paulette Irons, Ann Duplessis and Cindy Landry. Also, P.K. Scheerle, Slade and Elizabeth Simons, and Judges Nakisha Ervin-Knott, Bernadette D’Souza, Angelique Reed, Ellen Hazeur and Kern Reese.
Mamie and Kirk Gasperecz, Rabbi David Gerber, Michael Hall and Monique Martin Hall, Dr. Mary and Robert Lupo, Nolan Marshall Jr. and about 220 more gathered, all espousing the “journey” of the shelter from poverty to self-sufficiency, from hopelessness to happiness.