French Toasts
Guests entering Gallier Hall on July 14, Bastille Day, at the invitation of the Consul General of France in Louisiana Vincent Sciama, noticed a rainbow in the sky. Not only did it augur well for the following day’s FIFA World Cup championship soccer game for the French team, Les Bleus (the victors), against Croatia, but it seemed to cap all the recent French-related activity celebrated in the Crescent City to hail France’s national holiday.
Centuries of Friendship
At the Gallier Hall reception given by French Consul General Sciama, the formalities began at approximately 6:40 p.m. when guests gathered to hear him speak. Standing in front of three significant flags, he began by addressing the constant bond between France and Louisiana. He added, “Bastille Day 2018 takes on an extra special meaning with the Tricentennial and 300 years of Franco-New Orleanian friendship. Louisiana and France share the values of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.” The “common vision for a more equitable, inclusive future for all” was stressed. He concluded with wishes for a happy celebration of Bastille Day, July 14, as well as “Vive la France!” and “Allez Les Bleus,” in reference to the soccer team. Then David Torkanowsky and his ensemble played France’s national anthem, “La Marseillaise.”
Centerpieces, small to large depending on the tables, embellished the beautifully restored premises with red roses, baby’s breath and white flowers. The décor was arranged by the Consulate General of France in Louisiana. La Madeleine and Maurice French Pastries catered.
Among the distinguished guests were John Pourciau, who represented Mayor LaToya Cantrell as chief of staff of the City of New Orleans; former Mayor Mitch and Cheryl Landrieu; Eric Belin, president of the French American Chamber of Commerce-Gulf Coast; Justin Augustine III, Regional Transit Authority general manager and vice president of Transdev; Alexandre Vialou, President of Alliance Francaise de La Nouvelle Orleans; Hilda Sapera, president of L’Union Francaise; Greg Beuerman, honorary consul of Iceland and dean of the consular corps; Consul General of Panama Georgina Aizpurua; Alfred Lemmon, The Historic New Orleans Collection; and Mark Romig, president of New Orleans Tourist and Marketing Corporation. And, Robert Lyall, Amos Cormier III, Greg Lambousy, Conny and Casey Willems, Garlyn Gryder, Brigitte Gomane and dozens more, quite a few from the ranks of the celebration’s 11 official sponsors and sporting France’s tricolors.
A Wine Time
Artwork by Jacques Soulas was a colorful harbinger of a gala evening when the French American Chamber of Commerce-Gulf Coast held its 19th annual Summer Wine Festival in Canal Place, starting with a VIP “First Look” and then moving on to the main merriment. Air Liquide Large Industries, Canal Place, Cox, Dorignac’s Wine & Spirits, Fleur de LA Imports, and the Berger and Ogden Families were Leader sponsors.
Spearheading the fun — multiple taste treats, libations, on-line auction items, Tim Laughlin and Joe Simon’s Jazz Music-Accordion, and the Apple watch drawing — were event Chairwoman Millie Baudier, FACC-GC President Eric Belin, Jackie Duvieilh, FACC executive director Loretta Krasnow, Chris Hopwood, Edna Greenbaum, Paige Saleun, Mike Burnett, Nikki Polk, Frank Stansbury, Rich Lee, Christine Greenebaum, Ashley Herrick Orlando and Alexandra Heuer. Consul General Vincent and Yuanyuan Sciama, Jean-Luc Albin, Alejandra Guzman and Barrett Cooper, and Jacques and Angelle Soulas were the honorary chairmen. Special thanks tapped Lisa Manzella and Michael Burnett of The Shops at Canal Place, as well as Maurice’s French Pastries & Bellegrade Bakery.
Further notables, who relished the estival accents of aubergine and pink colors, were FACC-GC Chairman Travis Collins, Amy Kirk Duvoisin of the Krewe of Jeanne d’Arc and 2018 Maid of Honor Martha Pinney, Paul and Pascale Meyer, Vanessa Schmid, Liz Hopwood, David St. Etienne, Hector and Mayra Pineda, Jean Cranmer, Kevin and Janice Dolliole, Jacqueline Delerno, Tom and Deborah Fierke, Joe and Colette Friend, Christine and Price LeBlanc, Sally Duplantier and Simon Hardeveld and Maria. All made “Vive Le Vin” their celebratory salute.
Bastille Day Celebration
For decades, the organization known as Bastille Day Celebration Inc. has presented a Mass in French and a luncheon, its “Dejeuner.” This year, the service was held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church with the Rev. Edwin Gros, SJ, presider and homilist; Amy Pfrimmer and Jesse Reeks, cantor and organist, respectively; and Anne Phillips, Charlotte Madonna and Edwin Fleischmann slated as participants.
Then it was on to Commander’s Palace for a crabmeat ravigote canape, classic shrimp and tasso, Commander’s romaine salad and sorbet. Louis R. Koerner Jr., who heads up the organization, addressed important accomplishments in the legal field and the guests, in turn, talked about their BDC involvement. Breaking bread were Dr. Roger and Georgie Smith (and guests), Susan Hitchcock, Gregory Miller with cantor/spouse Amy, Ruby Shrieves, Cecile Ginger Andry of the Council of French Societies, Jacqueline Simon, Philippe Landry, Darya Shevchenko, Benoit St-Onge, Laura Potvain, Madeleine Koerner and others, who delighted in the playing of the Joe Simon threesome. The musicians, led by Vic Shepherd, regaled the group with “La Petite Fleur and “La Mer” before bringing them to their feet for “La Marseillaise.”
Degas Ado
Degas House on Esplanade Avenue was the site for socializing that honored Bastille Day and the 184th birthday of French Impressionist Edgar Degas. A public celebration, it also focused on the historical and educational mission of the Degas House Museum and Foundation.
Among the features were remarks by French Consul General Vincent Sciama, Naydja CoJoe’s singing of “La Marseillaise,” patriotic centerpieces (in the French colors of bleu, blanc et rouge), signature café lights, a French flag as the backdrop for the ceremony, and music by Harmonouche, the local French band. Degas great-grandnieces Micey Moyer, who also led a demonstration in drawing and pastels, and Joan Prados welcomed guests, as did Martha Pinney of the Krewe of Joan of Arc. Costumed Ballet Louisiane dancers passed hors d’oeuvres. The raffle item was a choice one-night stay in Estelle Suite of Degas House.
Sharon Parker, of Degas House, prepared classic Creole dishes and Maurice French Pastries did the desserts. Champagne was served on the second story.
Headliners included DH owner David Villarrubia, Amy Kirk Duvoisin, Allison Reinhardt, Joseph and Leslie Dunn, Anne McCall, Eric Belin, Nikki Polk, Jacqueline Simon, Loretta Krasnow, Bridget Stanga, Beatrice Germaine, Misty Milioto, Betty Calzada, Steve and Marianne Sabrier and countless others, who delighted in yet another festive fillip. A birthday cake in honor of Edgar Degas was served in the courtyard.
The following evening, amid beaucoup other Bastille Day weekend events, most of the above francophiles made tracks to the New Orleans Museum of Art for marathon merriment. Sponsored by the museum, Alliance Francaise, the Consulate General of France in Louisiana and the French American Chamber of Commerce-Gulf Coast, Bastille Day Fete amassed possibly four generations for three hours of music, short films, art, guided tours in the museum, a book signing, puppets, food and drink, a performance by Roux La La and lots of dancing.