Royal Returns

Two Greek-based masked balls, both beginning with “A,” amassed Carnival-goers back to back. The Achaeans, who made a Friday festive in the Hyatt Regency, recalled the peregrinations of Odysseus and his return home to Ithaca. The following evening, in the Orpheum Theater (which, of course hails Orpheus, Greece’s legendary musician and poet), the Krewe of Athenians used contemporary political satire as a way for the goddess Athena to mete out her fabled words of wisdom.

Journeying Home

With “The Odyssey” as a thematic background, and the return of the sea-faring Odysseus to Ithaca and his faithful wife, Penelope, The Achaeans “set sail” for a Carnival celebration and the tribute to a radiant monarch, Miss Sarah St. Paul Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Bennett Johnson. In 2018, the royal accolades befell Miss Megan Lane Feringa, one of the twin daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Anthony Feringa III.

Court maids to queen Sarah were Misses Claire Rose Charbonnet (the recent Olympians royal), Elizabeth McKenzie Cummins, Katherine Randolph Jacobs (who just ruled at Mithras and years before, at Harlequins), Ashley Linfield Murphy (the former Squires queen), Ellen Heidingsfelder Silvia and Katherine Elizabeth Verlander.

Mr. Michael John Bell, father of the 2013 Achaeans queen, Leighton Freret Bell, was the ball’s general chairman, and Mr. William Henry Langenstein III, the vice chairman.

When she appeared before her many subjects in the Celestin Ballroom and traversed the white canvased-floor with the krewe’s emblem, all eyes turned to her majesty Sarah in a gown by Royal House design of delicately silver, shimmer-lamé, fashioned with an inverted scoop-neckline and an A-line skirt with an abundance of rhinestone, metallic silver bullion trim, and pearl bead scrollwork. The design of the embellishment was inspired by the crown her mother wore during her Achaeans reign in 1984 as Miss Corinne Christ St. Paul.

To hail her royal daughter, Mrs. Johnson, Coco to family and friends, donned a custom blue silk taffeta column gown. Joining the 1984 monarch in select seats were queen Sarah’s grandmother, Mrs. Peter Forbes Johnson, and Mmes. Gregor James Hoffman, Henry Honore St. Paul III (daughter Jennifer Leigh St. Paul — now Lott — was the 2014 monarch), Richard Morton Hudson, Robert Lynn Albright, Dunbar Strange St. Paul, Armand Christ St. Paul, Cort Russell St. Paul, and Miss Amy Marie Breen.

Mmes. Bryan Westfeldt Fitzpatrick, J. Baldwin Montgomery, L. Guy Cook III, Regan Leopold, Gustave Fitzpatrick, Brooke Parker, Patrick Beam, Bruce Thompson, Cyril P. Geary III and Ms. Claire Lally Brennan were seated nearby. All tapped toes to the music of the Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra.

Perhaps with an allusion to the waters of the Mediterranean, the band at the Queen’s Supper was Liquid Blue from San Diego, California. Red figured as a decorative color in the baseball caps with “Sarah” on them, and white in the floral arrangements on both the tables of the king and queen. The king, who appeared to be having a delightful time, also had light-up necklaces and glow sticks for his guests, who, as did all the other attendees — such as royal brothers Todd Bennett Johnson and Cole Johnson, Mrs. Marion Peter Roy and Mrs. Andrew Clifford Black Jr. — enjoyed breakfast fare with fried boudin balls as lagniappe.

In reflecting on her royalty, Sarah was so happy to experience it all with friends, family and her court, and felt the energy was incredible. “What an amazing night,” she continued. “It still feels like a dream.” And one she will return to many times.

'Decision' and Departure

All of a sudden during the Athenians Ball, a lieutenant in a deep green, jewel-encrusted outfit, garnered attention from the white-garbed captain. It was a transference of Carnival power, and a new captain was dubbed. Such was the “departure.” As for the “Decision” it played out in the so-titled satirical tableau, “A Confused Decision.”

A queenly decision was made well over a year ago, and Miss Emma Marks Conroy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen K. Conroy, assumed the majestic role — and robe. The trumpet-shaped gown by Suzanne St. Paul of ivory Italian double silk satin was layered with Art Deco-inspired lace and beaded with glittering, geometric shapes. The organization’s traditional Medici collar, ermine-trimmed mantle and scepter were worn with a custom-designed crown. Completing the royal ensemble were a specially created necklace and matching earrings.

In white gowns as court maids were Misses Claire Elizabeth Bermudez, Margot Louise Childs, Angele Hodges dela Houssaye, Juby Adair dela Houssaye, Shea Hodges Duckworth (the Dorians queen), Isabel Catherine Gibson, Madeleine DeHaven Landry, Catherine Blake Lea, Elizabeth Lynn Lunn, Lauren Lee Paysse (the Caliphs of Cairo queen), Chloe Margaret Pelitere, Sarah Hayne Montgomery Read, Elizabeth Barat Reed, Jessica Carter Schaumburg, Elizabeth Colon Toso, Katherine Elizabeth Verlander and Sarah Grace Young.

Additional court members were pages James Michael Adams Jr., Jonathan Sporl Breaux, Garrison Joseph Franks and Ford Dennis Mollere, and princesses Madison Anne Able, Eleanor Grace Kogos, Camille Marian Michiels and Amy Elizabeth Mackenroth, who said the most fun of the ball was the walking around — the processing.

Mr. Donald O. Collins was the general chairman of the bal masqué. Further chairmen were Messrs. Hilton S. Bell, Henry C. Schonberg and Oliver S. Delery Jr. Thirteen vice chairmen assisted.

Seated in the queen’s box with royal mother Christie, in a cobalt column dress by Chiara Boni, were Miss Lilyon C. Conroy; royal grandmothers Mmes. Mary Louise Soule Conroy and Bette Hymel Marks; Ellen Carter Berry, the 1970 queen; and Mmes. Christopher P. Bazin (of Kaneohe, Hawaii), Michael David Conroy, Richard K. Blum, Barton C. Barré (with daughter Bella) and Mark F. Keiser (with daughter Alex).

Mmes. Herbert W. Anderson Jr., Brendan M. Chambon, Neil D. Anderson, Dan C. Gray, Kerry P. Bueche, Christopher P. Jaynes, Matthew S. Barousse, Glenn B. Adams, William M. Turner and Terrence B. Hall were in nearby prominent seating. So was Miss Bailey Elizabeth Batt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John A. Batt Jr., the returning queen, and her mother, Andree. Fifty years ago, Miss Deborah Gail Cromwell (Mrs. John Schupp Jr.) enjoyed the queenly status.

Noted, too, were Ms. Yvette Monju, Ms. Beth Schmidt Taylor, Ms. Elizabeth Caraway Perrier, the 1986 monarch, and Mmes. Donald O. Collins, Mark D. Latham, T.J. Semmes Hughs, Justin B. Schmidt, Edwin A. Ellinghausen III, Stephen H. Schonberg, Dwight L. Acomb. William Ryan Acomb, Ralph G. Breaux and Donald P. Bennett.

“Satin Doll,” which paid tribute to the lovely queen and court, was the ninth number played at the ball by the Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra. Then it was on to the New Orleans Country Club for the rollicking sounds of the Boogiemen and late-night nutrition at the Queen’s Supper. Prior to going to the Orpheum, “Her Majesty, the Queen of Athenians” commanded the presence of certain subjects at the Metairie Country Club. In the immediate aftermath of the ball, she described the evening spent with kin, kith and king as “incredible,” adding how much she would reflect on it for the rest of her life.

On the back of the invitation, there was a drawing of a captain in full white tunic regalia. The 2019 ball was the last one he spearheaded for almost 20 years. His parting words were how fortunate he was “to be a part of traditional Carnival for 19 years.”