Dancing and Dressing
Lunar Levity
“This is great: No mosquitoes and it’s air-conditioned.” So said a partygoer as he looked up at the “moon” in The Mansion at Mardi Gras World. He realized that it was an amazing enclosed space, complete with magnolia trees, bougainvillea, oak trees, fountains, stone-lined walkways and streams. Within the venue, faux became ever so festive.
“Dancing in the Moonlight” titled the revels that honored nine debutantes. Cast in a constellation were Caroline Chunn, daughter of Jenny and Keith Chunn; Shea Duckworth, daughter of Wendy and Patrick Duckworth; Madeline Landry, daughter of Barbie and Scott Landry; Lauren Paysse, daughter of Julie and Rene Paysse; Chloe Pelitere, daughter of Margaret and Michael Pelitere; Julia Plauché, daughter of Erin and Gerard Plauché; Elizabeth Reed, daughter of Michele and Kevin Reed; Elizabeth Toso, daughter of Monique and Michael Toso; and Katherine Verlander, daughter of Debbie and Tim Verlander. Their names, printed within gold stars on the invitation’s blue background, hovered above such New Orleans landmarks as the streetcars and the Crescent City Connection. From the site’s second-floor Riverview Room, guests enjoyed stupendous views of the Mississippi River and the bridge, as well as relative quiet for chats.
Silver, white and blue were the signature colors with numerous iterations. Among the many decorative features were a large chandelier, string lights, large Luminous Events mercury glass lanterns, NOLA Balloons with silver streamers, black-and-white portraits of the nine honorees, floral arrangements of white roses and hydrangeas, and a GOBO projection on the night-sky ceiling of The Mansion.
Delighting in the nocturnal nod (punctuated with several decorative moons) were Chunn kin and kith, including deb siblings Andrew and Spencer Chunn, invitation designer Katie Rafferty and Shaun, Barkley Rafferty and fiancé Christopher Tidmore, Patrick Rafferty, Susan and Richard Jaubert, Colleen and Brooke Emory, Ann and Grady Harper, Pam and Sid Hardy, Laura and Rob McNeal, Laura and John Broders and Penny and Robert Autenreith. Tennant Duckworth partied with deb sister Shea, as did Gail Louise Tranchin, Evelyn and Vince Liberto with daughter Sophie, Ashley and Tom Grady with daughter Gail Hodges, Eileen and Maddie Perkins, Christian Edwards, Susan and Ed Scheinuk, Sam and Jeff Burkhardt, Elizabeth Duckworth, Micheline and Fred Vanderburgh and Sydney and Norwood Thornton.
Throughout the evening, guests made tracks to the numerous food and buffet stations with purveyance from 12 Seasons Catering; enjoyed thematic cookies, petits fours and mini bundt cakes; and moonlight martinis chilled on an ice luge carved in the shape of a crescent moon with stars (by Juliette and John R. Albrecht Ice Sculptures.) Marveling at that and all the “Moonlight” merriment were deb brothers Harrison and Griffin Landry, Lanes three in Brandy and Courtney and Casey, Amy and Marc Glovinsky, Todd and Michele Musgrave with Caroline, Leslie Sisco-Wise, Veronica Koclanes with daughter Helena, Barrett and Catherine Blaum, Clifton and Elizabeth LeBlanc, Paul and Noel Christmann, Tom and Jan Leonhard with Barrett and Reese and William and Mary Lynn Lunn with Emma and Elizabeth.
Also, and within the Paysse pack, were Lauren’s siblings Rene III and Sloane, Debbie and Doug Acomb, Gayle and Gary McNamara, Julie and Semmes Hughs, Bill and Anne Hughs, Mary and Eddie Johnson, Linda and Alan Brackett, Lynn and Stephen Schonberg, Yvette Monju and Chuck Walsten, Lizzie ad Edward Cangelosi and Mary Grace and Perrin Rome. Chloe Pelitere’s brothers, Collin and Cameron, made rounds, as did grandparents Frank and Judy Pelitere and Gwen Morel, Brett and Mary Beth Hymel, Michele Morel, Heather Arnold, Shelby and Laurie Friedrichs, Mark and Caroline Wegmann, Vinson and Wendy Knight, Mark and Paula Jeansonne, Jay and Angela Zimmer, Kevin and Lori Frischhertz, Isha Matta and Chris and Linda Catalanotto.
Plauché family included deb siblings Claire and Martin with spouse Katie, grandparents Jerry and Bonnie McGuinness, Matt and Eileen Westholz with Kathleen Malone, Brad and Marie Tschirn, Kathy and Gordon Cain, Barry McGuinness, Kevin McGuinness, Tim and Beth Brennan, Chuck and Susan Ives, Ledoux and Nickie Faust, David and Lynne Gibbons, Parker and Eileen Stewart and David and Meg Sumrall. Reed revelers included deb sister Caroline Reed with Beattie McNeal, retired Navy Capt. Michael S. Reed, O’Neill and Lynne Pollingue, Barat and Richard Leefe, Dick and Tricia Fox, Bret and Patrice Clesi, Rick and Lori Murphy, John and Joy Stockmeyer, Brian and Carolyn Fitzpatrick, Jimmy Kock, Ann Middleton and Dan Todd, Jim and Helen Guidry and Mark and Adrienne Hanna.
The debutantes and their moms dressed in a variety of summer colors and styles, while the dads were more uniformly attired and sported NOLA Couture ties. Such was the case with the Tosos, which included deb sister Mary Catherine, grandparents Patricia and Mike Toso and grandmother Jeanne Colon Marinello and stepgranddad James Marinello, Angelle Colon Adams, Adrian A. Colon Jr., Shannon Adams, Dorinda and Tony Bordlee, Shannon and F. Evans Schmidt, Ryan and Judy Acomb with Mary, and all surnamed Toso, Susan and Brien, Peggy and Keith, David, Mary and Donald Sr.
Katherine Verlander’s nearest and dearest included brother Parker, grandparents Lisette Verlander and Charles and Diana Mannina, Donna and Les Young with Sarah, Lisette Sutton, Liz Perrier with daughter Addie, Corinne and Will Cloud, Charlotte and Chris Dorion, Karen and Bill Schmid, Raine and George Demmas and six Verlanders: Harry and Peggy, Kenneth and Marian and Kenneth Jr. and Trisha.
Fairly early, the Bucktown Allstars got the vibes going with “Brown-Eyed Girl.” Near the end, Caroline, Shea, Madeleine, Lauren, Chloe, Julia, Elizabeth, Elizabeth and Katherine, all wearing illuminated white floral wreaths, gravitated to the stage for late-night delights. The “Moonlight” music makers regaled them and the crowd with “Boogie Shoes,” and, of course, “Dancing in the Moonlight.”
Suits and Salads
The above-dubbed luncheon of Dress for Success unfolded in the Hyatt Regency’s Empire Ballroom, amassing 400 supporters, such as DFS President Meaghan Bonavita, Vice President Nadine Brown, Councilwoman Helena Moreno, Clem Goldberger, Lois Sutton, Diane Riche, Pamela Ryan, Paulette Rivas, Kim Glazer, Amanda Shaw, Ashton and Celeste McDonald, Colleen Snyder, Dinah Campbell, Carol Starr and Laura Buchtel, who were thrilled about the new location of DFS behind the Pontchartrain Hotel.
Carolyn Elder and Steven Putt, both of Saks Fifth Avenue, served as honorary chairmen, while other chairing forces were Lisa Irons, Stacy Melvin and Leigh Thorpe, the luncheon; Elizabeth Stalfort, the 200-item auction; and Claire Capitelli, décor. Liz Reyes of Fox 8 News emceed, leading a panel discussion with Elder, Celeste McDonald and Ellen Macomber.
Among the features were begonia centerpieces in hand-painted pots; a menu of gazpacho, chicken salad and Apple Berry Delights cookies; Moet Hennessy-donated Champagne; a diamond estate pendant courtesy of Friend and Company for the raffle; and a Saks-presented fashion show with Lynn Abide, Sarah Martzoff, Aimee Gowland and Maria Oliver, as well as DFS clients and twins Janelle and Trenelle Dennis, as models. Steve Putt styled them in clothing from DFS (showing off the attractive donated items) and Saks.
A highlight (among many) was the testimonial given by Client of the Year, the 21-year-old Daviauna Morrell, who is now employed by the Maison Dupuy Hotel, and is “Going Places, Going Strong.”