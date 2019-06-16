Let’s Give!
Benefactors’ Brigade
“This is all about you,” began Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health System, after he was introduced by Michelle Dodenhoff at the Audubon Tea Room-located Benefactor Dinner “to celebrate the generous philanthropists of Ochsner.” He continued saying, “We are here to celebrate partnerships.” The dinner was put on by The Department of Philanthropy at Ochsner Health System.
Cocktails were the first order of the evening, as guests, the benefactors, mingled. Then people took their seats and were welcomed by Dodenhoff, senior vice president and chief development officer, who called the 2019 Benefactor Dinner one of “my favorite nights of the year.” She then recognized Norris Williams as “a generous member of the Ochsner donor family for 36 years.” Norris’ tribute followed, as she discussed her treatment at Ochsner and the care of her doctors.
The dinner service — with catering by Audubon Tea Room — commenced with a mixed greens salad with fire-dried pecans, roasted chicken and a dark chocolate cup filled with strawberry mousse. Perfect Presentations (and benefactor Johnny Lopez) did the centerpieces and, elsewhere, subtle blue and gold lighting bathed the custom-draped stage, which was flanked by a pair of huge video screens. A jazz trio from Loyola University School of Music added note-worthy contributions.
On the above two screens, a moving story about a young family from Cut Off was shown, focusing on their son Brylan, who was born with a cleft palate, and their experience with Dr. Michael Friel, a pediatric plastic surgeon from Ochsner Hospital for Children.
The dinner honored the Class of 2019 of the Benefactor Society (“all donors $25,000 cumulative and up”) and the Heritage Society, the donors who have included Ochsner in their estate plans.
In a room filled with generous donors, such as Alex Flores, who had biked thousands of miles as part of Texas 4000 for Cancer, luminaries included Anderson and Michelle Baker, Ruddy and Linda Ramelli, Scott and Kristi Ballard, Peggy (Mrs. John P. “Jack”) Laborde, Cliffe and Margaret Laborde, Drs. Barbara and Edwin Beckman, Dr. Renee Reymond Hulefeld and Michael F. Hulefeld, Scott Crabtree, Jere Hales, Steve Trotter, Robert “Bob” Williams with wife Norris, Miles and Mary Clements, Bonnie Rault, Dr. George B. Morris IV and Dana, Paul and Donna Flower, Dr. Joe and Wendy Dalovisio, Desiree and Marshall Harrison, Tara Hernandez, Mary Lou (Mrs. John) Ochsner, David and Millie Gaines, Pete and Stephanie November and Darren and Lollie Rozas. She and Celia Ward co-chaired the 2018 Moonlight & Miracles Gala in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and to celebrate the hard work of their wives, Darren Rozas and Charlie Ward named a room in their honor in the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center expansion.
Oak Ado
“Avenue” was the rally when The St. Charles Avenue Association assembled supporters for a fundraiser. The association advocates for the historic and residential character of the avenue, much of which is related to the streetcar line and the impressive oak trees. In 2014, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that the St. Charles Avenue streetcar line, the oldest operating streetcar system in the country, was designated a National Historic Landmark. The association spearheaded that designation. It also provides funding to maintain the 1,000-plus live oak trees on the avenue.
IberiaBank, the fundraiser’s lead sponsor, was the site for the gathering that included Laura Arrowood Catering, Dunn & Sonnier florals, and the Johnny Parker Trio for music making. Tommy Westervelt and Anne Redd co-chaired the event, which included association President Paul Masinter and Vice President Sybil Favrot. They and their spouses, Renee Masinter and Blair Favrot, were among the invitation-listed sponsors, as were Dathel and John Georges, and the in-attendance Basi and Michael Carbine, Mary Merle and Ted Laborde, Britta and Everard Marks and Sheryl and Bob Merrick.
A list of the benefactors that also appeared on the invitation designed by Tim Trapolin invitation included the names of Gail and Ned Bergin, Suzanne and Michael Brown, Shaun (association secretary) and Foster Duncan, Sara and David Kelso, Anne and Edmund Redd and Holly (treasurer) and Geoff Snodgrass. Most of them were in attendance, as were Ted Le Clercq and Ella and Walter “Chip” Flower, Anne Redd’s parents.
Richardson Society
The showplace home of Greg Morey and Scott James was certainly a draw when the Richardson Society of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art held its Soiree. An exclusive group of the museum’s highest-level donors, the Richardson Society gives members unique opportunities and benefits, among which is an invitation to the annual Soiree.
Hosts Greg and Scott not only opened the doors to their Lower Garden District home but made arrangements for the food, flowers and music. Scott did the flowers and decorative touches and Dominique Macquet, of Bordeaux Restaurant, purveyed. For the drinks, Shirin Baden, of LVMH, provided the martini bar and the wines. Another special treat was caviar by Sam Mercer, of New Orleans Caviar. Hitting more right notes was music maker Leah Rucker.
William Pittman Andrews, the executive director of the Ogden Museum, made rounds, as did board Chairman Charles D. Urstadt and David Bernard (who have recently swapped wedding vows), Vice Chairman Sonny Shields with Laura, Secretary Allison Kendrick, Michelle Leckert, Ogden deputy director Christopher Wayner, Borislava and Steven Callan, Chris Alfieri, Valerie Besthoff, Dr. J.M. and Carolyn Fortino, and Sarah Martzolf.
Catching up, too, on the comings and goings of fellow society pals were Ogden board members Justin Woods, Matt Moreland and Patrick Welsh, Dr. Troy Scroggins and Keith Malvitz, Geoffrey "Geoff" and Holly Snodgrass, Monica A. Frois and Eve B. Masinter, Alexa Georges and Michael Wilkinson.
Around and About
Winnie Brown was the hostess with the Sybarites mostest when she greeted everyone at the Audubon Boulevard home she shares with husband Mark. The occasion was the annual Voting Party of Sybarites, the women’s group that enjoys friendship and fun.
Outgoing President Lisa Sinders, expressed her gratitude to the officers who had worked with her during the past year: Helen Young, Mary Stewart Bailey, Renee Masinter, Sarah Ehrensing and Celeste Eustis. She thanked all of them for her “wonderful year” and exchanged gifts with Helen Young to whom she gave a whistle indicating her position as 2019-20 president.
Renee is the new vice president and president-elect; Mary Stewart, the treasurer; Denise Galloway, the secretary; and Sarah, the historian.
Dads just wanna have fun on one special day and this is it. Happy Father's Day to one and all.