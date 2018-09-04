Summer Sites
Opera Interlude
Presented by Amici, the support organization for the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions New Orleans District and Gulf Coast Region Organization, and held at Temple Sinai, “Summer Opera Interlude” showcased two much-lauded singers. They were past region finalist bass-baritone Andre Courville and soprano Irini Kyriakidou. Carol Rausch accompanied them on the piano as they rendered works by Franz Schubert, Richard Strauss, Francesco Cilea, Gounod, Mozart, Jerome Kern, Tchaikovsky, Irving Berlin and others.
Claire (Mrs. Harry C.) Stahel is the Amici president, succeeding Michael Harold; Mmes. Charles L. Dupin and Bruce A. Gordon, Diane and Melissa, are the Gulf Coast Regional co-chairwomen, and Susan Wallace and Rebeccka Coe answer to New Orleans District Audition directors. Michelle (Mrs. M. Kimball) Schlafly is the Gulf Coast Regional Audition director.
During the benefit concert, Andre said participation in the Met auditions in New Orleans propelled him to pursue an operatic career. “If not for the Gulf Coast auditions, I would have gone in a different direction.” Irini, whose spouse is world-renowned tenor Bryan Hymel (with whom she often gives recitals and concerts) remarked on the success of her husband’s career. “Bryan is very grateful for the support from Amici. Look where he is today!”
Both singers encouraged the audience members to donate funds for the auditions and stressed how important participating in the auditions is for young singers.
Post “Interlude,” patrons headed to the art-filled home of Dana and Stephen Hansel for a beautiful dinner. Federico’s Family Florist arranged yellow roses in a Revere bowl for the dining room table and smaller ones of white hydrangeas and yellow spray roses for other spots throughout the impressive home. Saffron Catering purveyed, serving redfish, spinach Madeleine, grilled vegetables and English trifle.
Lifting shiny silverware were the Hansels, Claire Stahel with husband Harry, the above Susan Wallace and Rebeccka Coe, Bill Coe (Rebeccka’s dad), Michael Harold, the Dupins and the Gordons, Judy and Elroy Eckhardt, Max Nathan and Fran Swan, Robert Pope, Kimball Schlafly with Michelle, Dee and Bill Long, Scott James and Greg Morey, Jane “Janie” Kahn, Constance Cowart Young, Aysen and Joe Young, Robert Lyall, Helene Rufty, Seth Board, Terry and Rand Voorhies and Andre’s proud parents, Patricia and Ernest Courville.
Gathering Alums
More than 350 alumni, spouses, parents and friends of De La Salle High School made tracks to the Summer Alumni Party chaired by alumnus (as are many of the following) Mo Crane (with Sharon). Jimmy Baldwin (with Karen) was the honorary chairman and Alumni Association President Johnny Altobello Jr. (with Carolyn), board of trustees Chairman Herb Anderson (with Jane), Mat Baer, Baldwin, Matt Barousse, Larry Buccola, David Crane, Timmy Glennon, Lawson Gomila, Caroline Laurent Huber (with Keith), John Humphreys, Ferd Lorio and Mia Gonzales Washington were committee cohorts.
Several of them doubled as sponsors, adding to a list of generous contributors. The same for the caterers, which had alumni representation from a number of fine eateries. The event this year featured upscale bar cuisine at the outdoor grill, which was provided by NOLA Catering Events/Crawfish Meister (Nick DiGeorgio). Other delectibles included po-babies by Dickie Brennan, praline bread pudding by Armstead Bonfiace and ceviche by Del Fuego. Libations, again from alums, and auction enticements added to the fun that began with a patron party and music by De La Salle String Orchestra led by Christina Towell. For that party, which had Toyota of Slidell as the presenting sponsor, the cuisine was by Little Gem Saloon (Nick Bazan). Roman Candy Rum donated “the Sarah,” the specialty cocktail.
Among the cavorting Cavaliers were Parents’ Club President Norlisha and Tim Burke, Oliver and Susie Delery, Matt and Winnie Brown, DLS President Michael and Donnamaria Giambelluca, principal and head basketball coach Paul and Jill Kelly, Bob and Laure Mineo, Johnny and Karla Morreale, Alumnus of the Year Dr. Wynn Russo and Toni and George Young.
The Boogie Men were tapped to make music, and, boy, did they! Not long after 10 p.m., the dance floor was full of night moves, but it took “Proud Mary (Rolling on the River)” to really pack it. People were dancing up a storm. Because the song was such a hit, the band played it all over again.
French Heritage
The Louisiana Chapter of the French Heritage Society held a cocktail reception at the home of Dr. Quinn Peeper and Michael Harold for five interns in the Crescent City, who came from France and are studying at the Ecole du Louvre and Versailles. Each year FHS sends interns to New Orleans to study at such locations as the National WWII Museum, The Cathedral Gardens, The Old U.S. Mint, The Historic New Orleans Collection and Laura Plantation.
Chez Nous catered tasty nibbles, cheese and canapes; and Ben Lazich of the Wine Seller provided the Bordeaux wine. Bartending was the great pal of the hosts, James Kelley.
Notables were Peeper and Harold, who co-chairs the chapter with in-attendance Diane Sustendal Labouisse (back from a slew of interesting travels). And Lil Pinney and daughter Martha, Norma Grace and Robert Sternhell, Pam Georges Dongieux and Brent Day, sisters Alison and Michele Dibol, Vivienne and Peck Hayne, Elizabeth Hofheinz, Eleanor Farnsworth, Susie Hoskins, Julie Breitmeyer, Alexandra Stafford, Marion Wallis, Christine LeBlanc, Monique Singley and Paul Verlander, Courtney-Anne Sarpy, Charles and Diane Dupin, and others who milled about the stunningly-appointed home. It was built in 1862, the same year that “Les Miserables” by Victor Hugo was first published.