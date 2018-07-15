Some Are in the City!
Pillars of Scouting
The Audubon Tea Room was the site for encomiums when the Southeast Louisiana Council, Boy Scouts of America, honored Bill Metcalf and Joe Exnicios at the Pillars of Scouting Luncheon. After pre-luncheon mingling, political editor and “Ringside Politics” host Jeff Crouere launched the agenda with a welcome. Then came Opening Flag and Scout Oath; the “Importance of Scouting” from Eagle Scout Evan McCollum; and the invocation by Archbishop Gregory Aymond.
Lunch punctuated the formalities with salad, a tasty chicken dish and strawberry shortcake as the three courses. The centerpieces were in baskets and featured colorful tulips, roses and daisies.
Council President Jim Letten, former U.S. attorney (now with law firm Butler Snow, LLP) made special remarks, saying, “A lot of work set this (luncheon) up” and crediting the chairing forces of Pat Denechaud, president and CEO of Crescent City Consultants and Honorary Consul of Canada in Louisiana, and Boysie Bollinger. “Pat has raised more than $1 million for Scouting (and) is nothing short of amazing,” Letten said. Concerning Bollinger, “Boy Scouts are near to his heart.” Both Pat and Boysie echoed Scouting’s role with the latter, chairman and CEO of Bollinger Enterprises, LLC, adding thanks for the opportunity to serve.
Denechaud then recognized the committee of 50 that ran the alphabetical gamut of W.B. to B.W: Walter Baudier to Barbara Windhorst. Boysie Bollinger then recognized the Pillars. Community leader Joe Exnicios — saying, “We need Scouts more today than before,” — is president of Hancock Whitney Bank and an executive board member (and former president) of the SLC. Eagle Scout Bill Metcalf, founder of New Orleans City Business, “loves Scouting … especially in his adopted New Orleans.” They were joined by their wives, Debbie Exnicios and Cindy Metcalf, various family members and a host of friends.
Before Aymond’s benediction, Scout Executive and CEO of SLC Ernesto Caballo Jr. talked about “Scouting in Our Area.” The first Cuban-born Scout Executive in the BSA, Caballo stressed Scouting’s importance and its sound impact on families. Post program, guests gathered round to congratulate Pillars of Scouting Exnicios and Metcalf.
Momentous Meal and Music
Birdfoot Festival, which is billed as “New Orleans’ International Chamber Music Festival,” presented season seven over a 12-day period in various venues. Known for many attributes, it has a fresh approach and “youthful, rule-bending style” in its dynamic chamber music. Board President Lisa K. Hopper; executive director Tracey W. Sherry, Ph.D., and artistic director Jenna Sherry, festival founder and violinist, are headliners. Michael W. Ball, Gregory P. Romig, Patrick Castillo, Mark A. Growdon and Kurt M. Weigle also serve on the board.
Each year, A Musical Feast stands as a special and glorious evening, combining the artists’ playing and extraordinary food. Chef Slade Rushing was the touted toque at the new site, Brennan’s Restaurant. All in the Chanteclair dining room listened attentively to selections by Wynton Marsalis, Paquito D’Rivera, Igor Stravinsky and Johannes Brahms as played, in various combinations, by Jenna Sherry, Patrick Castillo, Jonathan Cohen, Alex Fortes, Julia Hamos, Rose Hashimoto, Dana Kelly, Clara Kim, Robert Meyer, Emily Nebel, Kristopher Tong, Michael Unterman, David Waterman, Joann Whang, Kate Withrow and Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee. Dwayne Muhammad, James Singleton and Michael Skinkus were guest artists.
Creative canapes were the first taste treats. Continuing were five courses, every one exemplary. Roland Monteleagre, of Urban Earth Design Studios, did the flowers, using orange roses, pink tulips, yellow yarrow, blue thistle, bush ivy, lemons and limes in silver compotes.
Teamed as sponsors were Brennan’s, Ace Hotel, Jones Walker LLP, Lafargue Pianos and Urban Earth. Notables included hosts Ralph and Susan Brennan, birthday boy Bill Hines and wife Mary, patron Anne S. Bradburn, supporters Jonathan McCall and Ranney Mize and Craig Parker, and guests Tom Sherry, Angelle Romig, Christy and Kia Brown, Sandy and Leah Whann, Z. Smith and Caz Taylor, Andrea Brown, Ana Gershanik, Judy and Elroy Eckhardt, Lance and Brenda Lafargue, Gul and Robert Zone, John and Irene Cerise and Jim and Betty Karam.
Rep Revelry
When guests arrived at the Audubon Tea Room for the Southern Rep Theatre annual gala, the buzz was about the new location, the former St. Rose of Lima church building, and the upcoming season: “A Doll’s House, Part 2” and “The Wolves,” in regional premieres, and world premieres for “Mandatory Merriment,” “Azul” and “Flowers for Halie.”
To embellish the premises, Cheryl Rauchwerk created centerpieces of live plants with decorations based on a mixed-media painting of the former St. Rose of Lima. Karen Babin arranged auction tables and the décor. Hors d’oeuvres, a hearts of romaine salad, tenderloin of beef and bread pudding filled the prandial bill.
Auction action was conducted live by Chuck Mutz, who got two international trips, a Florida vacation and a stunning Joan Miro print from Windsor Fine Arts going, going and gone. Raffle items included a swashbuckling/stage combat session with Southern Rep’s Alex Smith.
Entertainment was thrilling, thanks to hosts Leslie Castay and Ian Hoch; other SR artists, such as Clint Johnson, Troi Bechet and Helen Jaksch; the SR staff; and accompanist Ronald Joseph. The gala committee starred Marchant Van Gerpen, Renee Zack and Karen Babin.
The program started with remarks from producing artistic director Aimee Hayes and board President Bruce A. Gordon. In addition to the above-mentioned, notables (in a gathering of 200) included Councilman Jared Brossett, Bernard Jaffe and Charlotte D’Ooge for closing remarks, Melissa Gordon, Gayle Seybert-Gish and John Gish, J. Kerry Clayton and Paige Royer, Bob Rooth, Susan Couvillon, Gary and Nancy Goodenough, Richard Mathis, Dorian Bennett, Gene and Glennda Bach, Madelaine and Randy Feldman and Robert and Cynthia LeBreton.
British Afternoon Tea
The birthday of Queen Elizabeth II occurs twice: her natal day and the later “official” one, when celebrations occur. To honor the latter, the Daughters of the British Empire rallied for British Afternoon Tea at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Garden party hats were encouraged.
Martine Lowe, DBE president, welcomed the guests, who perused the table dedicated to members’ memorabilia of the queen and her family. More special touches were the plants and potted flowers that were arranged about the room; the English Tea Room in Covington’s scones and chocolate-covered strawberries; the member-provided finger sandwiches, shortbread and sweets; a raffle and door prizes; and the hat competition with tied winners Marcella Villarreal and Debbi Dalme.
Enjoying the tea for 75 (guests) were Martin Lowe, Jean and Gary Benard, Joy Miller, Jane and Iennie Caruso, Esther Coy, Maggie Cantwell, Fiona Boyd and mother-in-law Nelda, Beth Goddard, Beryl Mundee, Hazel Turlington, Liz Beauregard, Jeanne Cline, Liz Diaz, Margaret Friloux, Regina Cairns, Algiers Girl Scout Troop Number. 40884 (who helped serve) and members from DBE chapters Twelfth Night, Strawberry Fields, Samuel Plimsoll, Royal Crescent and Chaucer.
To conclude, a song was in the air. Champagne was toasted and the gathering joined in to hail Her Majesty with a robust “Happy Birthday.”