A Bounty of Benefits
Four Score Celebration
Announced on the Urban League of Louisiana’s invitation was “80 Years Strong & Proud.” The anniversary gala unfolded in glorious style in the Celestin Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Hotel with, as honorees and related categories, the Rev. Samson “Skip” Alexander, Mission; Flozell Daniels Jr., Service; United Way of Southeast Louisiana, Michael Williamson, Partnership; and, for Future, Leaders of the Young Professional Movement: Jade Brown Russell, Jonathan Sumter, Ricardo Thomas, Jameeta Youngblood and Deborah Anderson.
Guests arriving in the ballroom were wowed by the stunning decorations, which incorporated silver-gray table linens; tall centerpieces (in several forms) of crystal columns, clear vases and bursts of white feathers; and sophisticated lighting. The stage area was set for scintillation.
Mastheaders included Chris D’Amour, who chairs the board that includes Jade B. Russell, Dennis R. McSeveney, Ronald Carrere and Dorothy “Dottie” Reese (ex officio) as officers; Norman C. Francis and Charles Teamer are emeritus members; and Erika McConduit, the president and CEO. Twenty-two community leaders are board members.
For the anniversary bash, William “Bill” Goldring (Goldring and Woldenberg Foundations, the gala’s top benefactor, and Sazerac) was hailed as gala chairman. Camille Whitworth, journalist, entrepreneur, civic activist, was the mistress of ceremonies and Chief Justice Bernette Johnson, Louisiana Supreme Court, the toastmistress. Congratulatory messages came from Marc Morial, president and CEO, National Urban League, and former mayor of New Orleans; Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards; and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Dottie Reese and Laverne Toombs chaired the gala committee that had Deborah Anderson, Cherie LaCour Duckworth, Shawne Favre, Ginger LeBlanc, Erika McConduit, Telley Madina, Toya Barnes-Teamer, Ricardo Thomas, Beth Trotter and Cathy Washington as cohorts.
T-Ray the Violinist opened the evening with his virtuosity. In the meantime, guests milled about, enjoying all the pleasures of dinner. After Chief Justice Johnson’s toast, further entertainment ensued, thanks to Lejit featuring Roi Anthony. With them, music became the joyous momentum underscoring the Urban League’s 80 years and focus on the future.
Brunch Brigade
Attendees smiled when they saw the streetcar façade as a decorative accent during recent midday merriment. This was the Big Easy Brunch for Rise & Dine! that was given in the Armstrong Ballroom of the Sheraton Hotel to benefit the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana. Fresenius Kidney Care and Event Producers were the major sponsors. In addition to the streetcar decor, Event Producers had a hedge wall, adding another possible New Orleans touch to the event. What fun it was for guests to pose before the decorations for souvenir photos.
More features were the orange uplighting to match the foundation’s signature color; succulent arrangements by TPG as centerpieces; delicious brunch bites served by 13 generous eateries (with aa one of the choice items a slice of filet in a bourbon sauce served on a crostini); 50 enticements in the silent auction; and a live auction with NKFL CEO Torie Kranze as the auctioneer. A highlight was a dinner for six donated by New Orleans Marriott’s executive chef Thorsten Leighty and executive sous chef Stephen Christensen. Purchasers Darryl and Heather Canon and four friends will “feast” away.
More in the brunch bunch were NKFL board President Dr. Shaminder Gupta with Nomita Joshi-Gupta and children Simran and Yash Gupta, event Chairwoman Victoria Cambise and mom Terry, Virginia Boulet and Alvin R. Able Jr., Eddie Bonin and Rene Fransen, Kerry and Melinda Kirby, Dr. Kevin and Janet Krane, Drs. Eric Simon and Cathy Lazarus, Shawn Carroll and Michele Prattini, Dwight and Carolina Lia-Barnes, Dean and Kathy Hegwood, Cammy Livingston and Leanne Mistretta and NKFL board members Audra Detillier with husband Travis, Amanda Williamson with Logan and Dr. Mihran Naljayan.
The Alex Owen Trio — all with first names starting with “A” and including Owen, Alex Belhaj and Andy Reid — made rounds, moving about the room and taking requests. Good vibes!
A Bright 'First'
“Strolling through New Orleans” took place in The Alexander Room & Terrace as the first gala fundraiser for Lantern Light, a not for profit that benefits the homeless. Executive director Kenitha Grooms-Williams (with husband Hillary) headed up the who’s who, along with gala Chairwoman Regina Molony, who was joined by husband Tim, representing sponsor New Orleans Cold Storage, and sons Christian and Henry.
Board members Francis Bologna (president) with Cookie, Elaine Bergeron (vice president) with Bob, Steve Braud (treasurer) with Claudia, Hunter Harris with Barbara, David Hardin with Paula, Steve Sabrier with Marianne, Regina Molony and Donna Foley were all present. In absentia Mickey Palmisano “was there in spirit.”
In keeping with the organization’s name, lanterns, in the form of burnished Moroccan souk ones and donated by Crystal Floral & Decor, centered the tables. They were placed on mirrors surrounded by votives.
For gustatory pleasures, 19 local restaurants and caterers rose to the occasion. Raffle and live auction items put play into pay. A staycation in a luxurious Bourbon Street home was “won” by the Stephen Valdeses.
More luminaries were the Rev. Tom Stehlik, CM, for the invocation, emcee Duke Carter of WWL-TV, auction Chairwoman Gertrude Ivory, auctioneer Bernardine Dupre, Ashley Mogilles and Ronald Carrere. All turned an attentive eye and ear to the band, NOLA Soul Collective, featuring Sharon Martin, James Andrews and Chuck Steiding. Their “Respect” and “I Will Survive” got everyone onto the dance floor.
Sip and Socialize
A private cocktail party took place at the stunning home of Gary Solomon Jr. on behalf of the Solomon family, Neal Bodenheimer and Caroline Rosen, the new leadership team of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. The agenda was a chat about the changes and initiatives taking place with the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail. Bodenheimer and Rosen are respective foundation co-chairman and executive director.
Meats and cheeses from St. James Cheese Company, cocktails from Cure and Cane & Table, lilac floral arrangements throughout, and music from “a curated jazz playlist” were special features. When guests arrived, a French 75, the foundation’s drink of the year and served on Ashley Longshore trays, awaited.
Notables included foundation chief of staff Daniela Jagemann, Colleen Connor, Ian McNulty, Kristian Sonnier, Kristen Essig, Beth D’Adonno, Anne Roderique-Jones, Helen Freund, Mitch Frank, Taylor Rae Bunch and Jason Sorbet. All gave Tales a heads up.