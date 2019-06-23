Isn’t She Lovely
For many of the cotillions, a special song is chosen by the debutante to tunefully accompany her as she processes with her escort, usually her father. For the most recent presentation of Le Début des Jeunes Filles de la Nouvelle Orléans, there were 27 young ladies and 27 songs. Among them was “Isn’t She Lovely,” the song made famous in 1976 by Steve Wonder in his “Key of Life” album. Chosen for Le Début by Miss Helen Anne Mason, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Griffin Mason, it not only described her, but also the coterie of that evening.
In a new venue, the Celestin Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency, Le Début invited guests for “eight of the clock.” The presentation occurred at 8:30 p.m., launched by the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Deacon John and the Ivories and the welcoming words of master of ceremonies Mark Romig. He then announced the Jeunes Messieurs, the four young men who helped escort the 27 debutantes during the formalities. Taking a bow, and all outfitted with white linen suits and boater hats, were Messrs. Karl Ernst Hoefer Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Hoefer; William Connor Nelson, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Cabell Nelson; John Forney Rowan III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rowan Jr.; and Hutson Patrick Sumrall, son of Dr. and Mrs. William David Sumrall.
The next to appear were the debutantes, as announced by Mr. Romig. In alphabetical order, they were Misses Alston Adele Bagot, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Francis Bagot III; Kelly Manning Batt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John August Batt Jr.; Laurel Ann Box, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Beau James Box; and Mary Bouligny Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Baldwin Brown. Their signature songs were “Here Comes the Sun, “Be Young, Be Foolish,” “It’s Not Unusual” and “I’ve Got the World on a String.”
Then came Misses Lydia Vivian Calhoun, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Murray Andrew Calhoun; Camille Elise Ciolino, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dane Stephen Ciolino, Annabel Catherine Coleman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Grant Coleman; Lucille Caliste Currence, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Morrison Currence Jr.; Campbell Christine Drennan, daughter and stepdaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marshall Cleland Powell III, and daughter of Mr. Wallace Campbell Drennan III; and Camille Bettes Dunlap, daughter of Brig. Gen. John Bettes Dunlap III and Mrs. Michael Quinn. For them, in turn, the band struck up “All You Need Is Love,” “ You Are the Best Thing,” “Dancing in the Moonlight,” “Smile,” “Boogie Shoes,” and “The Way You Look Tonight.”
Miss Charlotte Sprunt Freeman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Lawrence Freeman, was the next to process with “A Taste of Honey” as her tune. Then came Misses Ellen Lorraine Gambel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Joseph Gambel, and “Beyond the Sea”; Lindsey LeJeune Gibert, daughter of Mr. James Howard Gibert Jr. and Mrs. John Peter Laborde Jr., and “Sugar Pie”; Meredith Hughes Grehan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Hughes Grehan, and “Brown Eyed Girl”; Victoria Lynn Hammett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Albert Hammett Jr., and “Eye of the Tiger”; Mary Mitchell Ives Henry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Gerard Henry, and “Moon Dance”; and Caroline McDaniel Hughs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Denson Hughs III. “Sweet Caroline” was right on musical target for her.
“Fly Me to the Moon” signaled the arrival of Miss Sara Elizabeth Jenkins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Scott Jenkins. The next to be spotlighted were Misses Hayden Dawson Livaudais, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. André Dugué Livaudais, and “Everything”; Elizabeth Carter Macdiarmid, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Archibald Macdiarmid III, and “Mack the Knife”; the aforementioned Helen Mason; Winifred Diane McCarthy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shaun Michael McCarthy, and “Tupelo Honey”; and Meredith Kuebel Mentz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Frederick Mentz, and “My Girl.” That hit song by The Temptations was another anthem for the evening.
A foursome concluded the lovely list: Miss Kathryn Anderson Payne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John William Randolph Payne, and “When the Saints Go Marching In”; Lillian Miles Rufty, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Jackson Rufty III, and “Georgia”; Julia Armstrong Saer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Kenneth Saer Jr., and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”; and Marguerite Abaunza Walk, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edmond Wade Walk, and “What a Wonderful World.” And whirl!
When all 27 of the debutantes were placed on the stage, and with the Jeunes Messieurs facing them, they performed a collective curtsy as Mark Romig announced, “Ladies and gentlemen, les Jeunes Filles.” Joyful applause followed. “Thank Heaven for Little Girls” was the song for the first dance, that of the fathers (and Mr. Powell for Campbell Drennan) and their daughters.
The formalities concluded, and it was then time for the guests to circulate as they went to the individual tables to congratulate the debs’ parents or in some cases, grandparents, such as Louis and Judy Freeman. They had a grandson, Jack Rowan, as a Jeune Monsieur, and a granddaughter, Charlotte, as a debutante presented that night.
As people mingled, they also noticed the 2019 décor of the ballroom, which was done by Paul LaCour. The stage area featured a black backdrop with lattice-inspired columns, pedestals holding urns of white flowers and miniature sparkling lights. Above were swags of white fabric and, hanging from the ceiling, contemporary takes on chandeliers.
At 10:30 p.m., guests gravitated to the several buffet tables for the tasty fare of a traditional breakfast that included fruit, waffles and crispy bacon. Then, it was back to circulating and socializing.
One of the choice moments during the evening was the recognition of Deacon John’s forthcoming birthday. He got a hearty “Happy Birthday” sung by the crowd.
In tone and temperament, “Isn’t She Lovely” differed from the rollicking “Shout” that came in the later hours of the partying and amassed scores of the deb set to the floor, near the band, to kick their heels up and throw their hands up.