Seasonal Salutes
The Form to the Fashion
Ralph Lauren, Diane von Furstenberg, Anne Klein and Isaac Mizrahi are among the scads of designers who dress us. They are household names, figuring in countless wardrobes. They, and others, also were hailed recently by name at the New Orleans Marriott, when Jewish Children’s Regional Service presented “Jewish Roots of Fashion.”
Betty Bloch (Mrs. Ira) Kohn was the honoree and recipient of profuse thanks for the establishment in 2015 of the service's Betty & Ira Kohn Camp Scholarship Fund, as well as her involvement in the Crescent City’s Jewish community for almost 70 years. She and her late husband were married for 64 years. What a special moment it was to see the stylish, nonagenarian Betty walk the event’s runway flanked by gala co-Chairwomen Loel Weil Samuel and Sue Singer. The fashion show, as presented by Dillard’s of Lakeside, featured a number of Jewish designers, included Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors and Hart Shaffner Marx, and scenes, such as “Coming to America,” “New York, New York” and “Special Occasion and Bridal Wear” with its traditional Jewish wedding ceremony and a chuppah.
Further attributes of the glorious gallivanting were striking centerpieces of glittering red and black stilettos created by Gail Fenton Pesses and Sassy Celebrations with flowers by Ambrose Garden; a lively silent auction; and the cocktail-party purveyance by Broussard’s with libations donated by Sazerac Brands and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. Marriott chef Thorsten Leighty and his team provided a tasty three-course dinner, capped with chocolate ganache cake.
Among the notables were Larry Samuel and Harold Singer with their co-chairwomen wives, Loel and Sue; honoree Betty’s son and daughter Robert Kohn and Fran Koch with their spouses, Millie and Julian; former service Presidents Bruce Miller with Dr. Jane, Leon Rittenberg with Heather and Marc Beerman with Angela; incoming President Donald Meltzer; and current President Neil J. Kohlman and Hannah.
Mike Jones, general manager of Dillard’s Lakeside, also was in the crowd of about 500, as were master of ceremonies Fred Herman (outfitted by Tuxedos-To-Geaux), Chad and Vanessa Berg, Haspel CEO Laurie Aronson and Mark, John and Gail Wall, David and Helen Schneider, Barry and Eilene Spizer, David Perlis, Sanford Pailet, Ralph and Shirley Seelig, Lisa Romano of the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust and husband D.J., Morris and Melinda Mintz, Rabbi David and Lauren Gerber, the Jewish service's executive director Ned Goldberg and Wendy, and countless others, many from the committee of 31, all enjoying the “glass of fashion and the mould of form.” They also were more than gratified by the funds that were raised for the organization's camp, college and special-needs scholarships for Jewish children and students.
A glittering evening concluded with just that: more glitter. The fab fundraiser was capped off by a raffle drawing for a dazzling sapphire and diamond bracelet donated by Chad Berg and Lee Michael Fine Jewelry.
Hope and Hobnobbing
The Metairie Country Club was the site for socializing when the University of Holy Cross presented its Spes Unica awards. Extending the invitation were the faculty, staff and board of trustees. The premises were florally embellished by Westbank Florist and Pamela Lopez. Roses and arrangements of spring posies set a lovely scene.
The highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards and tributes. Marilyn and Peter Quirk, as well as The Alden and Margaret Laborde Foundation, were the Spes Unica Award recipients. The Core and Mentem awards, three of them, tapped Dr. Paul Ceasar, Dr. Myles Seghers, and Keith and Shannon Taranto, alumni leaders. Ceasar and Seghers are former UHC presidents.
A trio by the George Alvey Group performed the musical menu. For the real one, Metairie Country Club arranged a chopped wedge salad, filet and New York-style cheesecake.
Headliners, in addition to the above, included UHC President Dr. David “Buck” Landry (who has just announced his retirement) and Yvonne, board President Dennise V. Tabony, Vice President for Mission Angela Ruiz, and Sister Marjorie Hebert, MSC, president and CEO of Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of New Orleans. Also, Sister Beth Mouch, MSC, director of St. Jude Community Center; Barbara Ceasar and Linda Seghers with their aforementioned husbands, Paul and Myles; and Sister Ann Lacour, congregational leader, Marianites of Holy Cross. Todd Matherne serves as the vice chairman of the board of trustees, which has almost two dozen members. Kyle M. France, an alumnus, is an honorary member and also a former Spes Unica awardee.
Mingling, too, were former award recipient Dr. Jack Andonie, Dr. Raymond Gitz, Troy and Denilza Toups, Peter and Jamie Roy, Gordon and Ann Stevens, Stanton and Judy Salathe, the Reginald Thomases, Judge and Mrs. Jay Zainey, James and Marcia Hubbard and Danny and Claudia Abramowicz.
Vital Verne
Aqueous pleasures were manifold when Holy Name of Jesus School gala presented “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” based on the work by famous French novelist Jules Verne, who supported himself for a time as a stockbroker. Published in 1870, the book tells the story of Captain Nemo’s undersea voyage aboard the Nautilus submarine. Certainly terra firma was used for the partying, which took place in the St. Charles Room of Loyola University’s Danna Center.
Well over 250 guests circulated, issuing thanks to a number of chairwomen: Kristen Singer, Natalie Treadway and Kathryn Suire, gala; Mary Beth Green and Meredith Pinkerton, auction; and Jenny Adams Falgout (assisted by her mother, Ginger), decorations. The school’s development director, Rosalie Tomeny, was a big help.
Atmosphere was immediate. Champagne welcomed “Leagues” attendees, who walked through a seaweed curtain of pale chartreuse and aqua, after eyeing a lit shipwreck and coral reef at the entrance. Thematic centerpieces adorned the tables on pools of shimmering blue linen, while portholes, jellyfish and sea life decorated the walls. The photo opportunity wall depicted an undersea scene of long, flowing seaweed in the background with cool-colored lights and large coral reefs covered in marine life. Parents had fun taking photos as class groups or with the nautical selfie props. Many also purchased the white commemorative wine tumblers with the school crest for their drinks.
More than 200 auction items beckoned, elegantly displayed behind columns of flowing drapery. Tops among them were a lobster and Champagne party for 16 donated by Sarah and Eric Gilberti and Patricia and Rocky Daigle; a getaway to a beach house donated by Kurt and Erika Buchert and purchased by Larry and Melissa Wolford, and a painting by Simon, “Holy Name of Jesus forever in our hearts,” purchased by Donielle Orgeron.
The Dark & Stormy specialty cocktail was a hit, as was the passed ahi tuna poke on friend wonton. Additional food and carving stations lured the crowd, which included school principal Jessica Dwyer, dean David Blamphin, the Reverends Ron Boudreaux, Stephen Rowntree and Mark Thibodeaux, all SJ; and Parent-Teacher Club President Stephanie Wetmore and Mark. And, Maria and Brad Pote, Megan and Justin Bayer, Kelly and Joseph Batiste, Ellen and Lawson Gomila, Amy and Leon Edmond, Julia Nolan-Wheatley and husband Pino de Candia, Tyler and Erica Rench, James Cage, and Cheryl and Ricky Dietz. When DJ John Berthelot got the sounds going, the dance floor was packed.