Now notching two dozen years, the annual Women of Substance Luncheon took place at the Audubon Tea Room. It was presented by Bridge House/Grace House – “Rebuilding Lives for Men and Women with Dignity, Honor & Respect” – and had, as Leadership Sponsors, the James P. Raymond Jr. Foundation (represented by Anne Raymond) and the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust.
The headlining names were those of the honorees: Elizabeth Anne Boh, CFP, whose professional background is in the banking and financial services industry, and who now devotes her time in volunteer and philanthropic work; Lisa Romano, one of the two trustees of the Tolmas Charitable Trust; and Susu Stall, who has chaired numerous fundraisers, currently sits on five boards, and owns SOSUSU, a women’s luxury boutique. All three are mothers.
Les Vincent, who became affiliated with BHGH in 1985, received the Richard “Buzzy” Gaiennie Award; Arlene Rome, a volunteer for many years with BHGH, especially with the Cochon Cotillion, was the Volunteer of the Year; and Sadie May, the Alumna of the Year. Her talk at the end of the program riveted the attention (and elicited some tears) of the entire assembly, as she told her tale of substance abuse and the work of BHGH in restoring her life and dignity.
More bannered names were those of auction Chairwoman Walton Goldring (attending with husband Jeff), BHGH CEO Else Pedersen, respective executive directors of development and clinical services Kevin Gardere and Jackie Smith, master of ceremonies Mark Romig, and, after Les Vincent’s opening prayer, Mike Morris for “Amazing Grace.”
In addition to Gardere, Goldring, Pedersen and Romig, the Women of Substance Luncheon Committee counted Stephanie Clary, Barbara Gaiennie, Susan Glennon, Michelle Gaiennie Hamrick, Nancy Gaden Jackson, Felicia Kleinpeter, Katherine Madere, Diana Parham, Meredith Sarringhaus, Lauren Selenberg and Karen Tipton. Supportive, too, were Cece Colhoun, Susan Tyler, Katherine Boh, Suzanne Rusovich, Gregory and Angelle Romig and Angelle Verges.
Features of the annual fundraising luncheon, which honors three “local female women as role models for the many women in the BHGH substance abuse treatment program,” were numerous. For floral embellishment, the hydrangea centerpieces incorporated a white and blue palette with acknowledgment to NOLA Flora and Lauren Selenberg; the raffle also tapped into blue with a Electra Women’s Cruiser 1 of that color from GNO Cyclery; the live auction thrilled with a one-week stay in WaterColor, Florida; and the silent auction enticed with 115 items. A mixed greens salad started the meal and pesto chicken and white chocolate mousse were subsequent courses.
Further ado was generated by the door prizes, which were announced at the end, and photos of the future home of Grace House with requests for the “Resident Wish List.” It’s described as “a beautiful facility,” having a safe, supportive environment.
On a recent Sunday, Dooky Chase Restaurant was the site for the 2019 Founders’ Day of the Louis A. Martinet Legal Society, which commemorated and honored the visionary founders of 1957. Their planning meetings were held in the host and historic restaurant and it was only fitting, according to Judge Terri Love and Judge Kern Reese who chaired the luncheon, to return there for the recent event.
Keynote speaker Judge Ernestine S. Gray, the organization’s first female president (1981-1983), spoke about “the shoulders of giants on which we stand,” those of the founders, and the challenges and responsibility of continuing their legacy of service to the legal community. “We must actively be doing something,” she continued. A Founders’ Day poster was unveiled, commemorating all 17 founders and recognizing the one living one, Dr. Norman Francis, the former, and decadeslong, president of Xavier University. Guests were eager to get him to autograph their posters.
Additional program principals were master of ceremonies Troy Bell, Bria Johnson and Judge Reese for the welcome and occasion, Deacon Terrell Broussard for the invocation and blessing of the meal, Judge Love for the introduction of Judge Gray, Justin I. Woods for the “Continuation of the Founders’ Vision” and, for remarks, Cory Vidal, president of the Louis A. Martinet Legal Society. Noted, too, were Judges Veronica Henry, Nadine Ramsey (retired), Calvin Johnson (retired), Ellen Hazeur, Rachael Johnson, Rose Ledet, Steven Jupiter and Harry Cantrell. Attending as well were Kim Boyle, Currita Waddy and scores more, who relished the cuisine and DJ Captain Charles’ music.
The Scholars of KIPP Morial School gave a motivating, theatrical salute to the society founders. One of them was the late mayor of New Orleans, Ernest “Dutch” Morial, for whom the school is named. Along with mentoring the young scholars, a goal of the Martinet Society is the creation of a black history library at the school.
Rallying for Cuisine
“DVASH: a Celebration of Modern Israeli Cuisine,” lured legions to The Cannery for the second-year fundraiser of Jewish Family Service of Greater New Orleans and the creations of 18 different food vendors. Sparkling Mint Lemonana was the vodka-based craft cocktail. Two days before the event, an Exclusive Chef’s Table Dinner took place at Doris Metropolitan restaurant in the Vieux Carre.
Proceeds from DVASH (which translates as “honey” from Hebrew), will directly benefit the mental health services of JFS, which are made affordable on a sliding-fee scale based on income, and are available to “everyone in the Greater New Orleans community.”
A patron party at The Cannery before the main event featured the official launch of the JFS Partners in Caring Giving Club. Betsy Threefoot Kaston, JFS board president, and JF executive director Roselle Ungar led the presentation. All enjoyed party food by St. James Cheese Company and the Israeli wine, Shvo.
Aside from the tasting dishes, all exemplary, were the Kendra Scott Jewelry Pull and the raffle; decorations of natural rattan lanterns, blue and white flowers, and background jazz by the Joe Gelini Trio.
Mastheaders included event Co-Chairwomen Stephanie Kaston Gutierrez and Hallie Timm; committee members Rochelle Effron, Susan Green, Barbara Greenberg, Sara Kottle, Allison Kupperman, Patty Ungar and Betsy Threefoot Kaston; JFS immediate past President Larry Manshel and Ellen; and board member Debbie Pesses.
Also milling about and savoring all the taste treats were retired Judge Miriam and Bruce Waltzer, Hugo and Lis Kahn, Frank and Jonathan Lake, Julie Wise Oreck, Hal and Kathy Shepard, Sue and David Daube, Morris and Cathy Bart, Benjamin Swig, Mike and Marcy Gertler and Dov and Margery Glazer. And, Harry and Betty Lazarus, Jan and Henry Miller, Rabbi Robert and Lynne Loewy, Ashley and Scott Gold, Morris and Melinda Mintz, Louis and Dana Shepard, Richard and Vivian Cahn, Anne and Richard Streiffer, Henry and Audrey Threefoot, Bernie van der Linden, Gary and Jenny Rich, Dr. Sharon Pollin, Andi Lestelle, Dr. Ross Hogan, Brandon Bissinger and Rachel Higgins, Susan (Mrs. Bill) Hess, Eric and Jillian Greenberg, Leslie Fischman, Julie Finger, Allan and Nikki Berger and Madalyn and Robert Schenk. All delighted in the taste of “honey.”