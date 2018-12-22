Revels with a Cause
Latkes and Levity
Let's "Twist" again like we did last season. On a recent Thursday evening, the Jewish Children's Regional Service held its fifth annual community-wide Hanukkah party, "Latkes with a Twist," at Press Street Station at New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. It's considered one of the top 10 Hanukkah parties in the U.S.
Leave it to chef Adam Biderman, owner of Company Burger, to come up with a take on "Twist." And he did with "Latke Slider." Led by instructor Jessie Wightkin Gelini, NOCCA culinary students helped in the preparation and execution of the offerings that included smoked kippered salmon and mezze platters from chef Daniel Esses of Rimon at Tulane's Hillel. Sher Garner Law Firm sponsored the Latke Bar.
Among the many making “Twist" their take were JCRS President Neil Kohlman and spouse Hannah, Stephanie and Keith Adler, Mark and Ellen Balkin, Michael and Tracey Dodd, Alan and Diane Franco, Don Meltzer, DJ and Lisa Romano, Larry and Loel Samuel, Josh and Carli Gertler, Shael and Laura Lee Wolfson, Dr. Michael Grieb and Dr. Joy Cohen, Neal Cohen and Jenelle Slobof, Lonnie Zarum Schaffer and Peter Zandan, former Orleanian Clair Stull (who now calls Reno, Nevada, home) and JCRS executive director Ned Goldberg with Wendy.
Libations courtesy of Sazerac Brands and Pabst were included and Evan Wolf (Company Burger) created an Old Fashioned Hanukkah Ball and Vodka Late Sangria for all to sip and appreciate. As guests moved about, they gravitated to the enticements of the silent auction, dubbed "terrific" by a party principal, which included — along with gift cards and concert tickets (Willie Nelson, Rebirth Jazz Band and Duran Duran) — a VIP "NCIS: New Orleans Experience."
Lively sounds always add special momentum to any gathering. To take that lead and with Luzianne as the Music Sponsor, Grammy-nominated ChaWa drummer Joe Gelini and his trio kept the party grooving with distinctive Crescent City beats.
Court Watch
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was one of the scores of attendees at Court Watch NOLA's fifth annual Lynne and Jerome Goldman Criminal Justice Reform Awards reception, which was held in the handsome home of Susan and Bill Hess. In 11 years, CWN has "recruited, trained and supported over a thousand volunteers to observe and report on whether our judges, public defenders, deputy sheriffs, police officers, prosecutors and other public servants are doing their jobs ..." CWN's mission is to promote reform in the Orleans Parish criminal court system through civic engagement and courtroom observation."
At the recent gathering, more than 150 of the city's business and civic leaders assembled to honor The Helis Foundation's David Kerstein and Councilwoman-at-large Helena Moreno with the Goldman Award, as well as Bruce Worley with the Volunteer Appreciation Award. Lee Zurik of Fox 8 served as master of ceremonies. The award presenters were Paul H. Flower, CEO of Woodward Design + Build, for Kerstein, and state Sen. JP Morrell for Moreno. Joining their husbands were Geneva Kerstein and Donna Flower. Still others were event Chairman H. Merritt Lane III, Councilman Jason Williams, Eric and Shannon Holtzman, Susan and Jimmy Gundlach, retired Judge Calvin Johnson and Deidre Hayes, Jim Letten, state Rep. Royce Duplessis, Jay and Sally Lapeyre, Hope and Jimmy Meyer and Pres Kabacoff. Simone Levine is CWN's executive director.
In addition to the above Lane, Susan Gundlach and CWN board Chairman Eric Holtzman, the event counted as committee members Vivian Cahn, Ryan Haynie, Megan Kiefer, Nathalie Simon and Robert “Rob” Worley.
Deck the Halls
Friends of Jefferson the Beautiful held "Holiday Celebration" at the showplace Metairie home of David and Greer Monteleone. Good cheer was served up along with passed hors d'oeuvres, libations and a savory spread that included brie en croute, deviled eggs, and platters of cheeses and charcuterie. Martin Wine Cellar catered.
Extending welcoming hands were the Monteleones, as well as event Co-chairwomen Nora Vaden Holmes and Carey Hammett — who are both Friends board members — and board President Bobbie Gattuso (with Philip). Still others were Jefferson Parish Councilwomen Jennifer Van Vrancken (with spouse Steve Dwyer) and Cynthia Lee-Sheng, Parish President Mike Yenni, Marla Garvey, board member Dessa Giffin and David, Peter Waring, Dr. David Silvers, and board members Albert Kelleher (with Elesha), Lee Stansberry and Marianne Arata, who's also the Friends treasurer.
As a tribute to the season, the Monteleone home was quite the setting for a celebratory evening with stunning holiday decorations of lights and orchids. The collective party eye was duly regaled. One particular aspect of the decor rated superlatives. Atop the dining room table was a centerpiece of roses in colors of the rainbow and placed in individual vases. “Absolutely breathtaking!” exclaimed one party-goer.
Farewell and Hello
On Dec. 4, 1783, Gen. George Washington invited his officers to Fraunces Tavern to bid them farewell. That event was commemorated most recently when Dudley Clifford Jackson, state president of The Sons of the Revolution in Louisiana, issued an invitation to the membership and their ladies to attend the annual meeting. It was held at the Uptown home of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Church Bush. Mr. Bush, Ed, was selected by the members to lead the organization for the next two years.
Laurence S. Simpson, the society's general president and the meeting's special guest, made rounds as did Peter McEnery, Roxie and Ed St. Martin, Jim and Beth Ryan, Jack and Sylvia Roy, Carlo and Rosemonde Capomazza di Campolattaro, Jim and Jan Jeter, Chet and Denise Mehurin and two sets of new grandparents: Margaret and Max Maxwell and Suzie and Marvin Russell. The former couple's little one is Minor Maxwell Macpherson Strachan, whose beaming parents are Meredith and Minor Strachan. The latter's little granddaughter is Mathilde "Tilly" Waldron, daughter of Ryan and Allison Russell Waldron.
Laura Arrowood Catering provided the tasty menu at the Bush home Guests relished the variety of passed hors d'oeuvres followed by a buffet of maple-mustard glazed tenderloin, shrimp and crab gratin, and several chilled salads.
With a distinctive nod to Noel, the house was festively decorated with garlands, greenery and flowers from the couple's garden. Adding sentimental touches were childhood Christmas treasures.