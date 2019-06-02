Good Turns
Well Schooled
Cause and social effect blended recently at the Audubon Tea Room for the Pro Bono Publico Foundation’s 12th annual dinner. It was sponsored by IberiaBank, which was represented Daryl Byrd, president and CEO, who was accompanied by his wife, Kara Van de Carr. “White linen or business suit with Rex tie” was the suggested dress for the Rex membership, whose listing in the PBPF’s Honor Roll of Supporters ran alphabetically from A-Z (former Rex Herschel L. Abbott Jr. to Luis C. Zervigon). Their wives or dates opted mostly for springtime colors or florals.
The honorary dinner chaircouples were the two most recent Rexes, Lynes R. “Poco” Sloss (2018) and Robert S. Boh (2019), and their spouses, Liz and Ann. Prior to sitting down for the three-course dinner, they mingled in the Tea Room’s courtyard, swapping conversation with the likes of Anne Lynne and Storey Charbonnet, Kia and former Rex Christy Brown, Erica and James Reiss, Anne and Sandy Villere, Cathy (Mrs. Rivie) Cary, Nancy and former Rex Stephen Hales, Stephen and Kitty Duncan Sherrill (and her dad, Rex 1971 Brooke Helm Duncan II), Elizabeth and Rod Rodriguez, Arlene and Alan Philipson and Ann and Johnny Koerner, another former Rex. They also enjoyed such hors d’oeuvres as Louisiana crab cakes, and onion and cheese puffs.
Once within the Tea Room, the dinner started with a culinary wink to the honorary chairmen. The first course was “creamy shrimp and tasso in a vol au vent a la Sloss” and the second, “filet of beef with a Portobello demi a la Boh.” A chocolate tart capped the repast, which had Drouhin Bourgogne white and red wines as accompaniment. Silver Revere bowls held the centerpieces by Steve Baker Designs of yellow daisies, yellow roses and green accents.
Noted, too, were former Rexes Ron French and Bill Hines and wives Flora (the daughter of Darwin S. Fenner, Rex in 1955) and Mary, as well as Elly and Merritt Lane, Elizabeth (Mrs. Chip) Goodyear (mom of queen Adelaide), Hunter Hill, Kara and Peter Feringa, Virginia and Michael White and scores more. Over the years, many were in Rex courts themselves had family represented.
At 8:50 p.m., foundation Chairman Storey Charbonnet, son of Rex 1988 John D. Charbonnet, stood before the assembly. “I’d like to thank Iberia and the honorary chaircouples,” he began. He then talked about the largesse of the PBPF and the $7.5 million in total it has raised to help transform public school education in New Orleans. The 2018-2019 grants for 68 recipients will total $1 million. He concluded with “Every single dollar you give goes to the children.”
Subsequent speakers were Merritt Lane for the foundation’s Strategic Innovation Fund (for larger grants) and, as the guest speaker, Jerel Bryant, principal of G.W. Carver High School, a grant money recipient.
All hit the right notes, but students from The NOCCA Institute hit the actual musical ones.
Gala Galore
Magic words for any event: “sold out.” And they applied to the 21st annual Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation Inc. gala, “a cultural celebration to trumpet free music education for New Orleans youth.” Held at the Hyatt Regency, the bash assembled musicians from all genres – gospel, brass, jazz, funk, blues, R &B – on stage “for a memorable evening of music, food and revelry.” Proceeds benefit the Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music, the foundation’s free program that offers musical instruments and music education.
The major sponsors for the gala were Shell, Gia Maione Prima Foundation Inc., The Goldring Family Foundation, Hancock Whitney Bank and Festival Productions of LA. The foundation is a nonprofit organization that owns Jazz Fest.
Luminaries were master of ceremonies and past foundation President Bill Rouselle, gala Chairwoman Rachel F. Cousin, auction Chairwoman Kathy Saloy (who headed the almost 200 items that raised $30,000.), gala honoree and original foundation staff member Dottie Simmons, and the performers. Penelope Biagas, Barbara Herman, Demetric Mercadel, Abhi Bhansali, Karen Rogers Batiste, Belinda Batiste, Elizabeth Herman, Barbara Lacen-Keller and Sam Odom served on the committee.
Blaine Kern Jr. and Mardi Gras Productions were inspired by the Fair Grounds for the decorations in accordance with the theme, “Celebrating 50 years of Jazz Fest.” Two performance stages, wooden tables, burlap tablecloths, a three-tier chandelier, candelabra lighting and black curtains set the scene. The latter added a club ambiance. Replica booths housed the food attractions, while liquor and wine were donated respectively by the Goldring Family Foundation and Lynne A. Burkart.
Remarks came from foundation executive director Don Marshall, board President Kathleen Turner, Anthony Sylvester for a presentation on the Louis Prima Exhibit at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, and Rachel Cousin, who introduced the headliners. Still others were Sheriff and Mrs. Marlin Gusman, the Laney Chouests, Christopher Bardes, the Phillip Mays, Terrell Clayton, the Steve Tujaques, Jim and Gemellle Linzy, Jimmie and Judge Regina B. Woods, Chris Pilley, Karen and Bobby Major, the David Ellises, Alfred Groos, Dr. and Mrs. Charles Mary, Michele Solomon Long, N. Sundiata Haley, Sonya Perez, Russ and Sandra Herman, Julie Wise Oreck, Michael Mayer and hundreds more, who made 50 their fête.
Welcome
On a beautiful spring afternoon, the flag of the Czech Republic flew over the historic Beauregard-Keyes House on Chartres Street to welcome Hynek Kmonicek, the ambassador of the Czech Republic to the United States, who was joined by his wife, Indira Gumarova. The occasion was double-fold. He announced the appointment of Martin Peter Pospisil as honorary consul of the Czech Republic in New Orleans (with jurisdiction in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama) and honored the retirement of Kenneth Zezulka as honorary consul general. The venue has its own diplomatic past: it was once the Swiss Consulate.
French Consul General and Dean of the Louisiana Consular Corps Vincent Sciama welcomed guests, as did Vice Dean Bret Clesi, the honorary consul general of Albania. Noted were others from the consular corps, honorary consuls and honorary consuls general, such as Jackie Clarkson, honorary consul of Lithuania. Both state Sen. Conrad Appel and City Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer received special recognition. Taylor Schmidt Pospisil, Carol Appel, Yuanyuan Sciama and Patrice Clesi joined their husbands.
During his speech, Martin Pospisil reflected on what it was like growing up in Czechoslovakia during the communist regime and how much the last 30 years of living in a democracy has meant to him and his family. He continued with how honored he is to support a relationship between his motherland and the city he loves, New Orleans, his home.
Thematic eating and drinking were part of the conviviality, thanks to catering by Laura Arrowood of Czech specialties and Becherovka cocktails. That’s Czech herbal liqueur, Czechvar beer and Aperol Spritz.
Among those congratulating Pospisil and thanking Zezulka for his two decades of service were Martin's in-laws Sharon and Larry Schmidt, same name couple Blair Casey and Blair Casey (she’s also Blair Schmidt Casey), Stewart and Sharon Schmidt, Katie and Semmes Walmsley, Katherine and Tony Gelderman, Gavin Guillot, Megan and David Kepper, Patricia and Jean Paul Lagarde, Mary Beth and Elder Brown, Elizabeth Brown and Tim Soslow, Elizabeth and Ben Janke, Natalie and Connor Fitton, Dorie and Jamie DeLucca and Carolyn and Brian Fitzpatrick. Party favors were Czech flag-shaped cookies.
But that’s not all! Following the reception, there was a dinner at Antoine’s. It was a fitting ending for a reception that began in the Beauregard-Keyes House, where Frances Parkinson Keyes wrote her fabled novel, “Dinner at Antoine’s.”