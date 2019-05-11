Best Feet Forward
This Little Piggy Went to Merriment
“Able to unwind and party as only New Orleanians can” beckons hordes each year to the Cochon Cotillion, a fundraiser for Bridge House/Grace House, which treats men and women suffering from addiction in our community. This was the 23rd year for the porcine partying and the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust and the Goldring Family Foundation were hailed as Presenting Sponsors.
Getting the lion’s share — oops, wrong animal — of the limelight were the monarchal duo: His Majesty King Iggie Perrin and Her Majesty Queen Angelle Verges (joined by husband Chip). From start to finish, they sow-ed what a good time they had as rulers of the Krewe of Pork & Beads. The vital venue was Blaine Kern’s Mardi Gras World (East Bank). Last year, Bill Mimeles and Betsie Gambel relished the reign’s piggy pleasures. Throne me something, Mister!
With the most appropriate surname for the royal revels, Liz Reyes (and Richard) served as mistress of ceremonies for the four-hour blast. After the doors were opened, the court was presented. Then came the music of show band ELS, the mini parade, delicious chomps from dozens of the Crescent City’s best restaurants, continued bidding at the silent auction boar-ds, the costume contest, performances by Double Step Cloggers and The Pussyfooters, the door prize and raffle drawing of Southwest Airlines tickets, and “Thank You & Goodnight.” Oink, if you had fun.
Captaining this, the first “unofficial” ball of the 2020 Mardi Gras season were Arlene Rome, Tiffany Truxillo and Rosemary Tunstall. Their committee consisted of Caryl Armand, Marilyn Cutrone, Barbara Gaiennie, Jeannine Hocke, Brian McDonald, Dennis O’Hara, Diana Parham, Gregory and Suzanne Rusovich and Jeralyn Wheeler. Both Rusoviches, Arlene Rome and Barbara Gaiennie have larded over the cotillion. Else Petersen is the BH/GH CEO, heading up the management team that includes Jackie Smith, Kevin Gardere, Walter Wright, Michael Ferrara, Dennis Farmer and Michelle Hansen. Concerning the boar-d of directors, the president is Susan Tyler (with Richard) and Gregory P. Romig, Kelly Commander and Walton Goldring are officers.
Court members Shannon and Frances Carmello, Liz and Marcos Zervigon, Cindy and Steve Rome, John and Renea Duck, Karl and Deb Gramm and Leo and Dana Palazzo sported French-themed costumes to complement those of the royals. More Cochon cohorts were Becky Bourg, Frank Evans, Karen Tipton, Elly Zakris and hundreds more.
Further features were music by Mike Morris, the Merry Antoinettes, second-lining and requisite umbrellas, tons of beads, pig cutouts at each table, Mardi Gras colors and uplighting, balloons, Muggivan Irish Dancers, the Sophie B. Wright Charter School Marching Band, photos and piggy poses, and caricatures by Wayne Daigrepont. Sow and tell!
Both majesties, longtime supporters of BH/GH, will have a bank full of memories until pigs fly. “Vive le Cochon!” pronounced king Iggie.
An Edible Inning
Pluvial punctuation made an outside party take to a roof as supporters of the 10th annual “An Edible Evening” assembled inside Langston Hughes Academy. However, the impressive moss wall, donated by Luna Botanicals, created an illusion of being under the firmament and in nature. More such attractions were the unique organic centerpieces of flowers and herbs from four school gardens of Edible Schoolyard New Orleans. The latter, ESYNOLA and FirstLine Schools, celebrated “An Edible Evening.”
More thrills came from large distended LED glow balls ensconced in palm leaves, branches and other florals in the gym; a student photo gallery showing youngsters enjoying a garden, replete with little creatures, pollinators and even a pot-bellied porker, J-Lo Pig; and special gifts for patrons.
Jack Rose, The Bayou Bar and Hot Tin purveyed food and drink for the patrons, while 30-plus restaurants, libations from Presqu’ile wines and a beer garden were among those attractions at the main event. Music permeated the premises, thanks to Positive Vibrations (Edible Evening’s official music sponsor for a decade), Segenon Kone, The Tangiers Combo (patron party), George Porter Jr. Trio, Deja Krewe and DJ Brice Nice. More than 50 silent auction packages lured the throng, as did the Porter Lyons jewelry and plant pulls, and the British Airways/London Hilton Park Lane raffle. Overjoyed as the winner was Lauren Czaplick.
Chairing "Edible” were Kieta Mutepfa and Stacy Leeman Guest (with husband Jim), while Chrissy Carmody and Madhavi King spearheaded the auction. From FirstLine came CEO Jay Altman with wife Adrienne and mom Beverly Altman, Sabrina Pence with spouse Stephen Lochner, Alison Hartman, Charles West with Koneca and Carol Starr with Pierce.
Still others were ESYNOLA executive director Claudia Barker and husband Michael Tucker, Judge Bernadette and Dr. Terence D’Souza and their daughter Vanessa, Larry and Ruth Kullman, Greg St. Etienne, John and Kathleen Staasi, Mark and Amy Stein, Gretchen and Edgar “Dook” Chase, Lauren and Ryan Haydel, Jeff and Walton Goldring, Richard Ashmore and daughter Kristin Guidry, Joanna and Dale Daunie, Katie and Joe Pedroza, Dielda Robertson and Dorian-Gray Alexander and founding Edible Schoolyard Task Force members Karin Giger and Randy Fertel.
All lauded the work of Edible Schoolyard New Orleans, a signature program of FirstLine schools, which “teaches children to make healthy connections through food and the natural world.”
The Stroll Call
New dates for New Orleans Wine & Food Experience meant that vernal vibes were to the festive fore. In its 27th year, the extravaganza added several new features for 2019. Always a favorite, the Royal Street Stroll still figured high on the list for reservations. Five blocks on Royal Street have galleries and shops opening their doors to the sign-uppers for pleasures of the vine and some eats. Food stations dot the street, as do musicians and various types of buskers.
Heavy rain that day cleared up and the Stroll beckoned its brigade, which always delights to the leadership of the Krewe of Cork. Patrick Van Hoorebeek is the permanent king and Bill Trufant, the captain. Reigning as Cork’s current queen is Gayle Dellinger.
Prior to the blocks-strolling, the VIP Welcome Party took place at Brennan’s, which provided tasty treats. Wetting the whistle were beverages donated by Lagniappe Peak, Stella Artois and Mountain Valley. Extending the invitation was the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience Board of Directors.
Among those gathered were NOWFE executive director Aimee Brown, 2019 board President Gail Varuso, Slade Rushing, Charlee Williamson, Liz Williams, Brenda Maitland, Tim McNally, Kim Priez, Ian McNulty, Jim Fein and Ruth Varisco, who (as did a number of attendees) answered to chef.
A highlight of the gathering was the presentation of a check for $30,000 from NOWFE to chef Varisco of Nunez Community College. Nunez was the 2018 event beneficiary.