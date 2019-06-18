Beauty is in the Aye of the Beholder
The Belles and Beaus, Dress for Success and the Beaux Arts Ball all charted a course that blended look, levity and largesse.
You’ve gotta have Hope
“You’ve gotta have heart” from the musical “Damn Yankees,” titles a show-stopping tune that then targets “hope” in its second verse. Both of those attributes came into play at the recent Dress for Success Suits and Salads Luncheon, which gathered hundreds and hundreds of attendees to the Hyatt Regency Hotel. During the chockablock midday agenda, a special moment occurred when Dress for Success New Orleans honored its founder, Hope Encalade, the event’s honorary chairwoman.
Board President Meghan Ryan Bonavita opened the program for the 10th annual luncheon with words of welcome. Then came the presentation of the Volunteers of the Year: Celine Hannon and Debbie Kerr-Leathem. Always a highlight, the Success Story of the Client of the Year riveted universal attention as Shametria Gonzales was introduced.
Further program features were the Empowerment Fashion Show presented by Aimee Gowland of ALG Style and Tracee Dundas of New Orleans Fashion Week, as well as the Style Setters: Tina Dang and Rupa Jolly for Angelique, Helise Madden and Ingrid Thompson for DFSNO, Ayesha Motwani and Carol Starr for Lukka, Jen Hale and Martine Chaisson Linares for Monomin, and Logan Howcott and Corey Thomas for Pilot and Powell. The powerful keynote address was delivered by Joi Gordon, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide.
The luncheon fundraiser celebrates and supports the organization’s mission of empowering women by providing professional attire, a network of support and career development tools to help them thrive in work and in life. After they get a job, clients are invited to attend a monthly networking meeting called the Professional Women’s Group. In New Orleans, Dress for Success outfits 400-plus women annually in professional attire. As they say, “It all starts with a suit.”
Along with Linares, Dundas and Gowland, Arie Roth Kaller co-chaired the luncheon that had an auction spearheaded by Margarita Rivera, Suzy Rivera and Leigh M. Thorpe. Figuring on the committee were Bonavita, Starr, Carol Asher, Rhiannon Aswad, Essence Banks, Shannon Brice, Nadine Brown, Cheryl Butler, Dinah Campbell, Adrienne Casbarian, Cece Colhoun, Kelley Dair, Terry Fisher, Tiffany Graff, Katie Hardin, Riley Kennedy, Ashley Kostmayer, Evie Poitevent Sanders, Pamela Reddeman, Diane M. Riche, Kimberly Schley, Christa Schwartz and Susan Garic Wallace.
Capital One Bank and Ochsner Health System were the top sponsors, the Diamond category. Suits and Salads patrons and donors numbered 52, most all individuals. In addition to Meaghan Bonavita, the officers are Vice President Nadine Brown, Treasurer Celeste P. McDonald and Secretary Sarah Martzolf. Lori Byargeon is the Dress for Success director of operations and Brianna Reddeman, director of programs.
Thanks were extensive and included those (among many) to Friend & Company for the raffle necklace, Porter Lyons for the jewelry pull, Kendra Scott, New Orleans Fashion Week for the floral donations of beautiful white orchids, and to Meaghan’s parents, Pam and Bill Ryan, “for opening up their lovely home.”
Tripping the Night Fantastic
The recent and quite fabulous Beaux Arts Ball, titled “Premiere Lumiere,” was an inaugural celebration supporting the New Orleans Architecture Foundation and Women in Architecture. Supporters and sponsors were numerous, generating money for the programming of NOAF and WIA that will include a free lecture series, exhibitions, mentor dinners for young designers, building tours and NOAF's curated walking tours.
Music Box Village was the site for the splendid night. And sights. Everyone wore a costume, most all accented with twinkling lights to echo the theme. During the patron party, Caroline Hayes and honorary Chaircouple Suzanne and Steve Dumez spoke. The ball’s program included Michelle Carroll-Barr and Paula Peer of WIA, NOAF’s Nick Marshall (board chairman) and Joel Pominville, and musical guests Julie Odell and DJ Nice Rack, who were recognized by musician sponsor Shelby Russ. Thanks tapped Premiere Sponsors Benjamin Moore and Helm Paint. Forming the gala committee were Carroll-Barr, Hayes, Peer, Pominville, Chris Daemmrich, Lauren Ferrand, Amy Garrett, Laurie Martin, Janina Scalfano and Meredith Kelly Walker.
Billed “The first of its kind in New Orleans,” the event “was an inspiring and euphoric evening full of spirit, ephemeral mysticism, and exploration establishing…NOAF as the face of architecture in this city.” Located in the Bywater, The Music Box Village is equal parts sculpture garden, musical venue and avant-garde experiment. The tables were decorated with electric blue linens and topped with hot pink, laser-cut centerpieces that found inspiration in the “organic nature of the space.” In partnership with the Virtual Krewe of Vaporwave, the Arts Council of New Orleans’s LUNA Fete artists lit up the Village; fifth-year Tulane School of Architecture students crafted a photo booth backdrop; and 1-to-1 Design constructed a lighted entry portal.
Robin’s Egg Catering fed the fancifully-dressed flock with a sumptuous spread of food and late-night treats of chocolate popcorn and glow stick cotton candy. The Village curated a craft bar with, among other drinks, two specialty cocktails: the Delphine and the Whiskey Electric.
And the ball’s luminaries? In addition to the above, the Premiere Lumiere principals were Tulane School of Architecture Dean Iñaki Alday, Lindsay Glatz of the Arts Council of New Orleans, Ammar Eloueini, Mac Bauer, Beau Martin with Laurie, Chuck and Rebecca Perret, Peter Spera, Lauren Bombet, Michael Barkman and Carol and Tom Reese. Missing were Tatiana and Oberon of mythological lore.
Late social vibes were more than inviting. The After-Party unfolded in Vaughan’s Lounge on Dauphine Street for a 1,000 points of night lights.
The Keys of Hope
The American Cancer Society presented “The Keys to Hope,” the Belles and Beaus Unveiling Party as a prelude to the September 13 ball at Mardi Gras World. More than 200 people headed to The Cannery, where they enjoyed cuisine from generous local restaurants, cocktails by Bayou Rum, a silent auction, a Wine Pull, a Porter Lyons Jewelry Pull, ACS Hope Bears for purchase and chances on the Friend & Company Jewelry Raffle. The winning name will be announced at the ball.
Headliners were ball Chairwoman Ann Heslin, Unveiling Party Co-Chairwomen De’Anne Lucario and Deanna McLendon, mistress of ceremonies Morgan Packard Griffith, ACS Executive Vice President of the South Region Jeff Fehlis, Mary Louise Heslin, Elizabeth Heslin Morrison, Caroline and Michael Milling, Joe and Ryan Messina, Meredith Pinkerton, Heather Knight Moore, Sadie Stewart, Bill Goldring and Diane Holis, Kate Kelly Bibens, Karla Hoskin, Stacy Guest, Jessica Schulmann, Christopher Guthrie, Drs. Rupa and T.J. Jolly, Carol and Dr. Steve Venturatos, John Regan, Chuck Mutz and Karen Baldwin.
The 2019 Belles are Dianne Breaux (with Barry), Dr. Elizabeth Foley Bucher, Courtney Dini, Liz Baldwin Hefler (with Dr. Henry), Leslie Marsh (with daughter Helen), Dr. Cori A. Morrison, Anne Falgoust Ott, Nancy Parker, Dr. Laura Beth Ramirez and Stacey Shane Schott (with Paul). Answering to Beaus are Blaine Kern Jr., and Drs. John Hamide, Dennis Kay (with Maria), Marc Matrana (with Heather), David Oubre (with Kathy), Jason Parker, Mark Peters, Roland Waguespack III (with Jessica), Mark Wegmann (with Caroline) and Rodrek Williams (with Carlette).