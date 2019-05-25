Meeting and Greeting
Active Entrepreneurs
The Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Freeman School of Business, Tulane University, held its 2019 Awards Gala at the Audubon Tea Room. During the hourlong reception in the courtyard, with soft jazz music in the background, guests milled about, enjoying an hors d’oeuvre array. Once within the Tea Room, they sat for a menu of chicken breast and white chocolate mousse in a dark chocolate cup. Center executive director Rob Lalka gave the welcome and introduction.
Much of the program’s excitement was generated by the 2019 Tulane Business Model Competition Finalists. With prize money as a strong incentive, along with renown and name recognition, three teams were hailed in alphabetical order: KnoNap, George Washington University (Washington, D.C.); RentCheck, Tulane University; and Speeko, University of Iowa.
Freeman School of Business Dean Ira Solomon, who was joined at the dinner by spouse Susan, presented the awards. Further highlights were the 2019 Tulane Distinguished Entrepreneurs of the Year, which had Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, Rodan + Fields, as the honored individuals, who “are dedicated to improving the community through proven innovative initiatives and who exemplify entrepreneurial success and philanthropic generosity.” Joining Kathy Fields was Gary Rayant, while Lynn Lalka was with her husband, Rob.
The next laurels were for the 2019 Tulane Outstanding Social Entrepreneurs of the Year, who have “attained notable success in developing, promoting and sustaining initiatives that benefit and strengthen the social foundation of our community.” Take a bow, Stephanie Barksdale, Tulane University, and David Barksdale, Alluvian Capital, LLC. Applauding them were Albert Lepage, Jim and Donna Barksdale, John and Patty Elstrott and scores more. Special thanks tapped the law firm, Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann.
Tulane President Michael A. Fitts, who was accompanied by his wife, Renee Sobol, gave the concluding remarks. Post-program, congratulations to the honorees continued.
A Rosie Riveter
“We Can Do It!” was pronounced on posters by a muscle-flexing Rosie the Riveter, who became a cultural icon in World War II. She represented the thousands of women who worked in shipyards and factories during that time
Her likeness re-appeared on a “Save the Date” issued by the National Council Jewish Women, Greater New Orleans Sector, for a seated dinner and music in BB’s Stage Door Canteen of the National WWII Museum. The annual fundraiser featured the Victory Belles, Spencer Racca as Frank Sinatra, and the Victory Trio. “Never Underestimate the Power of a Woman!” was touted on the invitation. It was modified at the gala to “And Never Underestimate the Power of the NCJW Woman!” following the wording, “Be the Change. The Future is Ours.” The chairing threesome were Susan Kierr (with David Curley), Alysse Fuchs and Ina Davis. Barbara Kaplinsky is the outgoing NCJW GNO president.
Red, white and blue were the dominant colors. As for the party décor, there were Rosie the Riveter signs in the hall with removable faces to insert your own and red table ribbons. Inside the Canteen, the tables used the patriotic color theme with streamers and as centerpieces, there were decorated cans with small flags. The favors were NCJW dog tags.
Eat treats started at the patron gathering with fresh fruit and cheeses, while the dinner menu catered by Stage Door Canteen was a green salad, main course choice (Cornish hen or salmon) and tiramisu. The above Susan and Alysse welcomed the at-capacity crowd and Margie Bissinger gave the blessing. The exciting entertainment ensued.
Barbara Greenberg, vice president of development, concluded the evening with thanks to the chairwomen, the attendees, the Oscar Tolmas Charitable Trust and the Isaacson and Bissinger families for their support of the Isaacson Scholarship Program.
Still others were incoming President Susan Hess with Bill, incoming executive Vice President Gail Pesses, Dana and Louis Shepard, Kathy and Hal Shepard, Linda and Richard Friedman, Tricia and Rick Kirschman, Joyce and Sidney Pulitzer, Lis and Hugo Kahn, Ana and Juan Gershanik and dozens more. All had a Rosie good time.
A Knight’s Tale
“Please join us as we celebrate thirty five years of Stuart Hall” was scripted across the invitation, which called hundreds to Stuart Hall School for Boys for “A Knight’s Tale.” For the patrons’ shoulder-rubbing, CHL Linens transformed the Finegan Dining Room into an elegant, knight-themed space. Enlarged “then” and “now” black and white photos depicted Stuart Hall through its three and a half decades. Passed nibbles by chef Scott Snodgrass and Clancy’s Restaurant were the initial palate pleasers, while Superior Seafood provided the specialty “frosé” and the Peter Harris Trio entertained.
The major gallivanting, the auction, occurred in the decorated gym, where the cuisine was by Toulouse Gourmet Catering and the specialty cocktail by Oak. Big Le Moi provided the musical menu. Always thrilling, the online auction offered more than 230 packages, including an IHOP brunch trip with fifth-grade teacher Amy Rini. Katie and Stephen Perrien purchased it. In the live auction, 12 packages elicited spirited bidding with Valerie and Allen Finch among the “winners.” Raffles, including one for tuition, revved up the revelry. Ochsner Health System was the Auction Presenting Sponsor and Ryan Gootee General Contractors, the Patron Presenting Sponsor.
Teamed to chair the bash were Cherie Albro and Alyson Igoe (and husbands Donald and Peter), while Mary Larson and Jennifer Capitelli spearheaded the patron party, and Michelle Janusa and Christine Maristany, the auction solicitations. Further notables were headmaster Kevin Avin and wife Tootie, assistant head of school Bridget Hagan, board President Ryan Gootee with Sara, Chloe and Eric Pullen, Kelly and Justin Becker, Suzanne and Ashton Phelps, Valerie and Johnny Van Vrancken, Joseph and Rae Dempsey, Eddie and Arlene Compass, Steven and Jennifer Serio, Greg and Anjanette Bent, David Lee and Faith Simmons, and auctioneers Rob Krieger (WVUE Fox 8) and Ryan Naquin.