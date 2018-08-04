Calendar Hits
Heartfelt Moments
The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association rallied supporters to the Hyatt Regency Hotel for the annual Heart and Soul Gala. The Gold Heart sponsors, the top category, counted Chevron, Entergy, Arlene and Alan Philipson and the Sperling Family Foundation, while The New Orleans Advocate was a media sponsor. Vicky and Peter Sperling were the event chaircouple; the Philipsons, the Open Your Heart chaircouple and honored for “their leadership and dedication to the life-saving mission of the American Heart Association”; and, in the Executive Leaders category, Jessica Brandt, Jenny Chunn, Dr. Gerald A. Cvitanovich, Nina and Ken Friend, Dr. William Lunn and John Zollinger. Thanks were extensive and effusive to Table Hosts (with Cvitanovich, Dr. Anand and invitation artist Dr. Maya Irimpen, Tony Gelderman and Patti and Robert Lapeyre as the individuals in that category); board members; and 30 Cor Vitae Society members. Dr. Kathleen Kennedy chairs the board that has Molly Kimball as president; Valerie Englade and Barbara Turner Windhorst as development chairwomen; and Cvitanovich, Cindy Nuesslein, Donna Klein, Dr. Robert Matheney and Dr. Louis Glade as board members.
Upon their arrival, guests noticed an ivy wall with a swirl of red roses, which became the backdrop for “red-carpet” photos. Within the ballroom, fresh summer bouquets of white lilies and hydrangeas were accented with red roses. Red chair covers at the tables, which were set with white linens and thematic red napkins, indicated special guests. Culinary pleasures came in the form of a fresh goat cheese salad, a flat iron steak and mahi mahi, and pre-set red velvet cake with vanilla icing and a cherry compote.
The silent auction opened at 6 p.m. along with entertainment by The John Eubanks Duo. Later, after the opening of the ballroom doors, master of ceremonies Scott Walker (now a former WDSU anchor) welcomed the assembly of 300. Thrills mounted with the live auction and the bidding for such coveted items as diamond earrings from Friend & Co. Fine Jewelers and a trip to the Raiwasa Private Resort in the Fiji Islands (with its staff of 12). Black Tie Auctioneer Chuck Mutz got the going gone.
“Soul” mates included Dr. Gerry and Heidi Cvitanovich, Brad Schlotterer with Molly Kimball, Mary Lynn Lunn with Dr. William, the Friends, Scott and Jennifer Walker, John and Tina Zollinger, Mark and Jean Hatfield, Drew and Lynn Marsh, John and Machelle Payne, Paula and Donna Flower, Dale and Dara Smith, Kennedy, Dr. John Hamide, Kelsey Craft (who made glamorous rounds as Miss International), Bradley and Leslie Gottsegen, Elizabeth and Keith Crawford, Donald and Carolyn Abaunza, Drs. Laurie and Claude Williams, George Villere Young and dad Robert E. Young, Kathy and Randy Opotowsky and countless others.
The highlight of the evening occurred with the Open Your Heart Program that honored the above Arlene and Alan Philipson in memory of their son Andy Philipson. The honorees were called “true philanthropists” by Peter Sperling and “truly amazing people who care.”
As the auction check-out began, Stormy The Band revved up. Always a hit, “September” got guests to the floor. The night moves were just what the AHA bash hoped for and expected. After all, dancing is heart healthy. And fun!
Citing Scholarships
The Louisiana Commandery of the Military Order of Foreign Wars of the United States held its Scholarship Luncheon at the New Orleans Country Club. Pleasures of the table were Caesar salad, paneed chicken breast with capers and lemon butter, and strawberry shortcake with Chantilly cream.
Several of the in-attendance officers were Francis J. “Frank” Barry Jr., commander; James J. Reiss III, treasurer; and Frank B. Arnemann Jr., vice commander and chairman of the scholarship committee.
Following the call to order, the program commenced with the Pledge of Allegiance and the invocation. Col. William B. Johnson, chief of staff, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, New Orleans, garnered attention as the luncheon speaker. He was introduced by Reiss, who served with him in Afghanistan.
Then came the laurels. Tapped to receive Distinguished Service medals of the commandery were past commander Erik F. Johnsen, John P. Laborde and retired Judge Thomas C. “Tom” Wicker Jr. Scholarships also caught everyone’s attention with the awarding of the Adam C. Gambel Scholarship certificates to service academy appointees and ROTC scholarship recipients from the Greater New Orleans area. The scholarships are funded through an endowment established by the late Adam C. Gambel, augmented by donations from Louisiana Commandery members.
The recipients were Brock M. Miles and Philip C. Schifflin, United States Air Force Academy (Colorado); Michael J. Delesdernier and Blake T. Fisher, United States Merchant Marine Academy (New York); Nicholas DiLeo and William Hetzinger, United States Military Academy aka West Point (New York); and Brian C. Bartee, Caroline C. Finely, Stephen M. Gaudin and Jude A. Vitrano, United States Naval Academy aka Annapolis (Maryland). Zachary M. Longworth, Abby Kay Luce and Erik M. Thompson received ROTC scholarships.
Sherrie Johnson and Jan Barry accompanied their husbands; Eileen and Gene Gambel represented the Gambel family; and parents and several other family members of scholarship recipients participated with pride.
Hispanic Young Professionals
To celebrate the third year of the successful program empowering young professionals, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana hosted a lively Networking Evening. The Hispanic Young Professionals of Louisiana’s mission is to foster growth of the Hispanic young professional community through networking, leadership development and community service.
Guests — young professionals, business and community leaders — gathered at Manning’s restaurant, where they relished such taste treats as sliders, crabcakes, paella, cheeses, salumerie, fruits and an impressive assortment of petits fours. National Republic complemented the food with Sangria Lolea and red and white wines.
Milling (with many exchanging business cards, conversing and playing games conducive to networking) were Samantha Hithe Washington (of Harrah’s, a generous partner of HCCL for more than a decade), Michael Ruffin, Rafael and Claudia Shabetai, Ruth Carrasquero, Miriam Brown, Arnoldo Banegas, Lilly Fincher, Hector and Rocio Pineda, Ernesto Posadas, Marina Manzanares, Daniel and Andrea Toro, Ilsi Duncan, Marcel Gonzales, Javier Sanchez, Alejandra Guzman and HCCL President and CEO Mayra Pineda and husband Hector.
Further liveliness came via DJ Calde, whose Latin rhythms produced the right aural atmosphere.