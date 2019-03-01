This is an opportunity to live on historic Esplanade Avenue with its avenue of oaks, right across from the French Quarter, yet acquire a property with rental potential.
“This is an historic Esplanade Avenue complex across from the French Quarter,” said George Jeansonne, the listing agent with Wilkinson & Jeansonne French Quarter Realty. “The property features two spacious two-bedroom units in the front with the original wooden floors, large windows, lots of light and architectural details throughout.”
The property appears to be a single-family house with posts guarding the doorway and a wrought iron balcony.
“The upstairs unit has a big street gallery looking at the beautiful trees along Esplanade Avenue,” said Jeansonne. “The back of the property features two cozy one-bedroom units with great rental potential.”
One living room has an arch, a marble fireplace and a gold-encrusted chandelier. Other living rooms are large and storage has been added to the once-closet less house. The kitchens are galley, but good sized with chandeliers and guillotine windows opening onto the balcony.
“The entire building features a pretty, lush courtyard, a storage building and new freshly painted siding,” said Jeansonne. “The prime location makes this a rare find.”
Faubourg Marigny was the first faubourg (suburb) to be developed below the Vieux Carre and was laid out in 1805. This area comprised the plantation of Bernard de Marigny and the boundaries extend from Esplanade Avenue to the Danoy plantation, now Franklin Avenue. The history of this plantation begins in 1718, with the founding of New Orleans.
The plan of the original city envisioned a typical French fortified town. In such a plan, the area outside the fortifications was reserved as a commons, not to be built on. Since fortifications were not built until 1769, the commons below the town were eventually granted to private ownership, after plantations had been granted during the 1720s.
Bernard de Marigny, having acquired the land after his father’s death in 1880, decided to subdivide his plantation to accommodate the rapidly growing American city. The plan of de Finiel’s, dated 1806, was planned to tie the existing streets of the Vieux Carre to the new subdivision, and continued to follow the river.
The area was divided into lots similar in size and arrangement as in the old city. Five lots facing the street, parallel to the river, were planned with two key lots that face the side streets and run through the center of the squares.
Esplanade Avenue was an important 18th-century portage route of trade between Bayou St. John, which linked to Lake Pontchartrain, and the River. Many 19th-century mansions still line the street; it functioned as a “millionaires row” for the Creole section of the city similar to that of St. Charles Avenue for the Anglophone section in uptown New Orleans. Esplanade Avenue is the dividing line between the 6th and 7th Wards of the city.
From the Mississippi River to Claiborne Avenue, Esplanade has one lane of traffic in both directions, with a raised neutral ground in the center. From Claiborne to Carrollton avenues, it has one traffic lane in each direction, a dedicated bicycle lane, and a smaller neutral ground.
The segment from the river to Rampart Street separates the French Quarter from the Faubourg Marigny. Near the river on the French Quarter side is the old New Orleans Mint building.
Passing by the Faubourg Treme neighborhood, Esplanade goes through the area known alternatively as Faubourg St. John or Esplanade Ridge, near the New Orleans Fairgrounds. The house where Edgar Degas stayed during his time in New Orleans is in this section. Just past Carrollton Avenue is the entrance to the New Orleans Museum of Art.
About this House
Address: 817 Esplanade Ave. in
Faubourg Marigny across from
the French Quarter
Living area: 4,329 square feet
Bedrooms: Six in four units
Baths: Four
Extras: A prime location with
rental potential
Price: $1,200,000
Marketing agent:
George Jeansonne
Wilkinson & Jeansonne
French Quarter Realty
1041 Esplanade Ave.
New Orleans, La. 70116
Office: (504) 949-5400
Phone: (504) 616-0990
Fax: (504) 949-0707
Email: george@fqr.com