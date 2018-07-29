828 St. Charles Ave., Unit 6 in the Warehouse District

The most attractive aspect of buying a condo is that you get to live in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city, but at a fraction of the price of a single-family home.
“This is a premier St. Charles Avenue location with custom luxury in a three-bedroom, 2.5-bedroom condo,” said Leslie Perrin, the listing agent with the Francher-Perrin Group of Gardner Realtors. “The second floor flat has a phenomenal kitchen, a spacious wine cooler, a large living room with a grand balcony overlooking the avenue, a private side balcony and a large rear balcony overlooking a spectacular courtyard.”
The condo building has wrought iron balconies, a tall iron fence and is shaded by plenty of trees. It has a marble-floored entrance hall, and other floors are polished wood.
The living room has exposed brick, a marble-topped wet bar and the most spectacular view of the city you’ve ever seen. The kitchen has an island with a chandelier, onyx cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The baths have quartz counter tops and walk-in showers.
“This condo has custom artistic bathrooms and a dressing room designed for a movie star,” said Bryan Francher, the other listing agent. “In addition, it has two covered and secured parking spots with a Camp Street entrance and exit, a beautiful pool and a gym.”
The building is walking distance to farmers’ market, museums and world-class restaurants.
The Warehouse District, sometimes called the New Orleans Arts District, is a bustling neighborhood full of art galleries, museums, bars, hotels, and some of the greatest restaurants in the city, all anchored by the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and Riverwalk along the Mississippi River near the foot of Canal Street.
Most of the Warehouse District is made up of two- to five-story brick buildings and warehouses. In the 19th century, it started as a hub for the nearby Port of New Orleans, where goods such as produce, coffee, cotton and grains were received off the Mississippi River, stored, and then transported across North America. It also was home to many heavy industries that supported the port – steel, iron, and copper work; the manufacturing and repair of boat parts; brick manufacturing; paper and fiber making; office and grocery suppliers.
The area received a jolt of energy with the opening of the 10,000-square-foot Contemporary Arts Center in 1976. In 1984, the Louisiana World Exposition centered around what is now Convention Center Boulevard and Fulton Street. After the 1984 World’s Fair, lofts and hotels began sprouting up in renovated warehouses and buildings.
The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery is the newest hotel renovation in the neighborhood, and its modern hotel room interiors filled with local art and curated products mix well with the exposed brick of its 19th-century warehouse bones. It’s also home to the buzzed-about restaurant Compere Lapin.
Harrah’s Casino and Hotel revitalized Fulton Street, which is just a block from W.I.N.O. and the Old No. 77. It’s now a pedestrian thoroughfare with restaurants and bars and a bowling alley on the several block long strip.
Revelator Coffee is one of the newest additions to the Warehouse District, just half a block from the famous Lucy’s Retired Surfer Bar. Next door is the St. James Cheese Company, the downtown outpost of the popular cheese shop.
Julia Street is also known as Gallery Row, with a hub of independent art galleries. Most are open during the day to stroll and purchase art, and collectively they throw coordinated gallery openings the first Saturday of every month.
The World War II museum is one of the most popular museums in the country, and its sprawling campus spans several city blocks. The permanent exhibit features interactive displays with memorabilia, personal stories by those who lived and fought through the war, and a sensory-encompassing museum experience.
About this House
Address:
828 St. Charles Ave., Unit 6 in the Warehouse District
Living area:
2,347 square feet
Bedrooms:
Three
Baths:
Two full/one half
Extras:
Walk to farmers market, museums, restaurants
Price:
$1,635,000
Marketing agents:
Francher-Perrin Group
Bryan Francher
Leslie Perrin
Gardner Realtors
1820 St. Charles Ave.
504-251-6400
504-722-5820
504-891-6400