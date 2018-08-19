If you have had enough of the hustle and bustle of this city, and just want a little peace and quiet, this listing would be perfect for you.
“This is a hidden architectural gem, set on over six acres on the banks of the Little Bogue Falaya River,” said Jennifer Rice, the listing agent with Berkshire/Hathaway Properties. “The modern exterior blends beautifully into the backdrop of nature's wonderland while maintaining a sleek interior overlooking outdoor entertaining areas around the pool.”
The house itself is set amid six acres of land and the entrance has a large circular drive. The two-story foyer is protected by a solid six-paneled front door and has plenty of light.
The kitchen is absolutely huge, with a restaurant stove complete with hood, two large ovens, an eat-on island and enough room for a breakfast area. It has recessed lighting and a charming wooden plank floor. There’s also a separate dining room.
The back yard has a beautiful pool and patio area, perfect for morning coffee and entertaining your family and friends and the entire compound is surrounded by woods and a peaceful creek.
“This listing is comprised of a two-story main house with a glass wall breezeway into the studio/mother-in-law suite with a separate entrance and apartment on top,” said Rice. “The out buildings include a pool house, an office and a greenhouse/workshop, which are not included in the living square footage.”
If you have a family member or friend who is living with you, there is a separate apartment on top of the garage for them. It has its own entrance, and offers privacy, yet is close to the main house.
Covington is the parish seat of St. Tammany Parish and iss located at a fork of the Bogue Falaya and the Tchefuncte rivers.
The earliest known settlement by Europeans in the area was in 1800 by Jacques Drieux, during the British West Florida period.
In 1813, John Wharton Collins established a town with the name of Wharton. He is buried on the corner of the city cemetery directly across from the Covington Police Department. There are conflicting stories about how the city came to be named Covington. Many historians believe the city was renamed for General Leonard Covington, a hero of the War of 1812.
Local historian Judge Steve Ellis floats another theory centered on the suggestion by Jesse Jones, a local attorney, that the city be named in honor of the Blue Grass whiskey---made in Covington, Kentucky---enjoyed by town officials. In any case, Leonard Covington is the namesake of both towns.
Originally, commerce was brought to Covington via boat up the Bogue Falaya River, which used the Tchefuncte River as a means of passage to and from Lake Pontchartrain. Then in 1888, the railroad came to town. Much of the former railroad right-of-way is now occupied by the Tammany Trace, a thirty-one mile bike trail running east and west through several communities on the north side of Lake Pontchartrain.
In the late 20th century, with the expansion of Louisiana's road system, many people who worked in New Orleans started living in Covington, commuting to work via the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway. With the expansion of the interstate system, Covington experienced a boom of growth. Many people moved to the Northshore for more affordable housing, larger lot sizes and a small town feeling.
Hurricane Katrina made landfall near Slidell, but Covington was sufficiently elevated to escape the massive storm surge. Following the storm, Covington experienced a population boom as a result of many former inhabitants of the New Orleans area being forced to move out of their storm-ravaged homes.
The Covington trail head is the start of Tammany Trace which connects Covington with Mandeville, Abita Springs, Lacombe and Slidell.
Angela Carll may be reached at angcarll@gmail.com
About this House
Address: 40 Pine Edge Lane in Covington
Living area: 4,391 square feet
Acres: 6.800 acres
Bedrooms: Four
Baths: Four full/one half
Extras: Two-story main house with a glass wall breezeway into the studio/mother-in-law suite with a separate entrance and apartment on top
Price: $1,285,000
Marketing agent:
Jennifer Rice
Berkshire/Hathaway Properties
729 East Boston Street
Covington, LA 70433
Phone: 985-892-1478