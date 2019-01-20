1314 Napoleon Ave. No. 16 Uptown

This listing would be an absolutely heavenly place to live. You not only get to reside in the Uptown neighborhood, but you also can enjoy living in a former chapel and former Anne Rice home.
“Express yourself with this dramatic condominium in the heart of Uptown New Orleans,” said Kelly Waltemath, the listing agent with Keller Williams. “This home is the epitome of local style and culture.”
The Greek Revival building is surrounded by a wrought iron fence with mature plantings as well as a covered porch.
“Once St. Elizabeth’s Chapel, the stately 1868 historic building has been dramatically renovated into breathtaking condominium units,” said Waltemath. “Unit 16 makes a lasting impression with 24-foot ceilings, banks of stunning 17-foot arched stained glass windows and expansive hardwood flooring.”
Much of the original structure is still in use, and has been enhanced with chandeliers. The arched openings are still here as are the steps to the former altar.
“There is exquisite architectural detailing in this unit, striking built-ins, and high-end amenities add to the ambiance,” said Waltemath.
St. Elizabeth’s was built as a boarding school in 1865, converted to a girls’ orphanage in 1870, closed as an orphanage in 1989 and bought as a home by writer Anne Rice in 1993. It was converted into upscale condos in 2004.
Uptown is on the east bank of the Mississippi River, encompassing a number of neighborhoods between the French Quarter and the Jefferson Parish line. It remains an area of mixed residential and small commercial properties, with a wealth of 19th-century architecture. It includes part or all of the Uptown New Orleans Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Historically, uptown was a direction, meaning movement in the direction against the flow of the Mississippi. After the Louisiana Purchase, many settlers from other parts of the country developed their homes and businesses in the area upriver from the older Creole city. During the 19th century, Canal Street was known as the dividing line between uptown and downtown New Orleans, the boundary between the predominantly Francophone area downriver and the predominantly Anglophone area upriver.
Uptown’s boundaries are the river to South Claiborne Avenue and Jackson Avenue to Broadway. Adjacent areas, which are often colloquially referred to as parts of Uptown, are other federal historic districts: Carrollton, the Garden District, the Irish Channel, Central City and the Lower Garden District.
Uptown was developed during the 19th century, mostly from land that had been plantations in the Colonial era. Several sections were developed as separate towns, like Lafayette, Jefferson City, Greenville and Carrollton. For much of the 19th century most of what is now Uptown belonged to Jefferson Parish.
New Orleans gradually annexed Lafayette (not to be confused with the present city of the same name in Lafayette Parish), Carrollton and other communities from the neighboring Parish. This newly-absorbed area became known as Uptown New Orleans.
People from other parts of the United States settled uptown in the 19th century, joined by immigrants, notably from Italy, Ireland, and Germany.
Uptown was built along the higher ground along an old natural river levee on a wide, gradual bend of the Mississippi. Streets were laid out either roughly following the river’s curve or perpendicular to it, resulting in what has been called a “wheel with spokes” street pattern.
Major “spokes” perpendicular to the river include Melpomene/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; Jackson, Washington, Louisiana, Napoleon, Jefferson, and Nashville Avenues; and Broadway, Carrollton Avenue, and Leonidas Street. Many of these were formerly the main streets of, or boundary lines between, the various early 19th-century towns which were absorbed into the city.
Near the upper end, on the land used for the 1884 World Cotton Centennial, are Audubon Park, Tulane University and Loyola University.
Angela Carll may be reached at angcarll@gmail.com
About this House
Address:
1314 Napoleon Ave. No. 16 Uptown
Living area:
5,000 square feet
Bedrooms:
Three
Baths:
Five
Extras:
Two stories, 24-foot vaulted ceilings,
17-foot arched stained glass windows, gleaming
expansive wooden flooring. Former home of
writer Anne Rice.
Price:
$1,750,000
Marketing agent:
Kelly Waltemath
Keller Williams New Orleans
8601 Leake Ave.
504-862-0100
504-236-8587