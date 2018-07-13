4804 Sheridan Ave. in Metairie

There are so few contemporary houses in the New Orleans area that when one comes on the market, all modern-house lovers perk up.
“This is an exciting opportunity to live close to the Lake Pontchartrain levee and enjoy open spaces as well as private areas with lots of light and comfortable, easily maintained finishes,” said Eileen Wallen, the listing agent at Coldwell Banker TEC-Uptown. “It’s an ideal house for entertaining, since this is a spacious custom contemporary design.”
The house fronts on a circular scored concrete driveway and two of its three balconies face the front. The foyer opens into a living room with a soaring two-story ceiling, a tall, tall fireplace and shiny granite floors. The see-through living room features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the pool and patio.
“The house features a cathedral ceiling in its great room, separate living and dining rooms, a large den with a bookcase wall and a party wet bar,” said Wallen. “It also has a deluxe chef’s kitchen which adjoins a large informal dining area.”
The bathrooms all have granite or marble, walk-in showers, a Jacuzzi tub – and even a bidet. The bedrooms have shiny floors, ceiling fans and a pedestal bed. They overlook the pool area also. The kitchen is large enough to include a breakfast area and it has an island, plenty of storage and an easy-care scored tiled floor.
“There are four big bedrooms upstairs, including a luxury master suite… with two walk-in closets and a lovely bathroom,” said Wallen, “three balconies, a fabulous pool with a half bath and a three-car garage.”
Metairie is the largest community in Jefferson Parish, and the word Métairie is the French term for a small tenant farm which paid the landlord with a share of the produce, also known as sharecropping. In the 1760s, many of the original French farmers were tenants; after the Civil War, the majority of the community's inhabitants were sharecroppers until urbanization started in the 1910s.
In the 1720s, French settlers became the first Europeans to settle Metairie in the area known now as Metairie Ridge, a natural levee formed by an ancient branch of the Mississippi River. The Acolapissa Native Americans used this ridge as a road; it was paved in the 1920s and now called Metairie Road.
An electric streetcar was installed, running along Metairie Road in the late 1910s, opening the area to greater development. The land between Metairie Ridge and Lake Pontchartrain, which was cypress swamps and marshlands, was drained with the Wood pump. With development of this new land for residences, Metairie's population grew in the 1940s as a result of cheaper land, lower taxes and larger lots than those in Orleans Parish.
Veterans Boulevard was laid out alongside a drainage canal, and became a commercial center. The Central Business District of Metairie is on Causeway Boulevard near Lake Pontchartrain. Lakeside Shopping Center is the highest-grossing mall in the New Orleans metropolitan area.
Several New Orleans radio and television stations have transmitter facilities in Metairie and Jefferson Parish; two of them, WGNO-TV and WNOL, now have studios and main offices in Metairie. Metairie also has a large Mardi Gras season that touts itself as more family-friendly than the New Orleans Mardi Gras.
Metairie is home to the New Orleans Baby Cakes baseball team. Since 1997, they have played their games at Shrine on Airline and are a member of Triple-A (baseball)'s Pacific Coast League.
The training facility of National Football League franchise New Orleans Saints is located in Metairie. As such, many players reside in the area.
Jefferson Parish has created many parks in Metairie. Many of these playgrounds have organized sports leagues such as football, baseball, and basketball. Some of them also have other programs, such as low cost piano lessons.
Angela Carll may be reached at angcarll@gmail.com
About this House
Address:
4804 Sheridan Ave. in Metairie
Living area:
4,302 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full/two half
Extras:
luxury master suite… , with two walk-in closets and a lovely bathroom, three balconies, a fabulous pool with a half bath and a three-car garage Microwave, Refrigerator, Fireplace
Price:
$698,000
Marketing agent:
Eileen Wallen
Coldwell Banker TEC Realtors-Uptown
4500 Magazine St.
504-899-4040
504-250-5656