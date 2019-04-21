Not every cute house has to be listed in the upper price ranges. This is an adorable house freshly painted in an established neighborhood and it’s priced most affordably.
“This is a gorgeous Craftsman-style house in Gentilly Terrace,” said Liz Tardo, the listing agent with Keller Williams Realty. “You can sit on the sprawling front porch and admire the oak trees.”
Once you tire of sitting on your sprawling front porch, you can walk inside to enjoy an enormous living room with its own fireplace, three windows overlooking the street and gorgeous hardwood floors.
“This beauty boasts wooden floors, a freshly painted interior and new kitchen cabinets with granite countertops,” said Tardo. “Charm abounds throughout this home.”
The kitchen has plenty of windows letting in natural light, granite counter tops, a free-standing stove and more gorgeous floors.
“The living and entertaining rooms are downstairs,” said Tardo, “with the bedrooms and bathroom upstairs.”
The bathroom is most unusual, with brick walls and high windows for privacy. It also has an easy-to-clean tile floor.
“There’s a lovely large yard with this house,” said Tardo, “and a driveway for off-street parking.”
Gentilly is a broad, predominantly middle-class and diverse neighborhood. Gentilly Terrace is a subdistrict of the Gentilly District Area, its boundaries as defined by the City Planning Commission as: Filmore Avenue to the north, People’s Avenue to the east, Dahlia Walk and Benefit Street to the south and Elysian Fields Avenue to the west. Gentilly may be further divided into Gentilly Terrace and Gentilly Gardens, Edgewood Park and Fairmont Park, all three of which possess organized, distinct and active neighborhood associations.
The first part of Gentilly to be developed was along the Gentilly Ridge, a long stretch of high ground along the former banks of Bayou Gentilly. A road, originally Gentilly Road, was built on the ridge, and formed the eastern path into the oldest part of the city, the French Quarter and other downtown neighborhoods. The high ground became Gentilly Boulevard and U.S. Highway 90, part of the Old Spanish Trail from St. Augustine, Florida to Los Angeles, California.
Settlement was originally mostly confined to the long narrow ridge, plus Milneburg, built on elevated piers on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain. The first residential section adjacent to the ridge, Gentilly Terrace, dating to the early 20th century, was built by excavating and piling up the earth in the shallow swamp to create blocks of terraced land where houses could be built. With the development of improved drainage pumps, land reclamation and higher lakefront levees, the land extending from the ridge to the lake was developed by the mid-20th century, and the entire area popularly came to be known as Gentilly.
Gentilly was damaged following Hurricane Katrina. The London Avenue Canal floodwalls were breached in two places by Katrina’s storm surge, flooding most of the area. The populace proved resilient, however, and Gentilly’s population has slowly returned. Good buys on houses could be found, with most homes requiring major gutting and repair work before they could be reoccupied. As of the start of 2007, the area was moderately populated with something less than half of its pre-Katrina residents and businesses having returned, but population has steadily increased.
The Archdiocese of New Orleans decided to close Redeemer-Seton High School while building a new campus for Holy Cross High School on Paris Avenue, on the former sites of St. Francis Cabrini Church and School and Redeemer-Seton. Marian Central Catholic Middle School, formerly St. Raphael School, has been demolished, and the parishes of St. Raphael and St. Frances Cabrini have been merged to form Transfiguration parish, currently (as of February 2010) holding services on the campus of the University of New Orleans as well as in the former St. Raphael’s church building which has since been restored.
About this House
Address: 4654 Demontluzin St.
in Gentilly Terrace
Living area: 1,522 square feet
Lot size: 50 x 100 feet
Bedrooms: Two
Baths: One
Extras: An adorable house at
a most attractive price located
in one of New Orleans’ oldest,
established neighborhoods.
Has a large yard with Louisiana
live oak trees
Price: $289,000
Marketing agent:
Liz Tardo
Nick Underwood
Keller Williams Realty
504-455-0100
504-723-4011
504-613-7796