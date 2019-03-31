This listing is something unique: it’s new construction in the middle of older homes and in one of the older sections of the city. It’s convenient to Paris and Mirabeau avenues, as well as Mirabeau Park, Lake Pontchartrain with its jogging trails, picnic spots and water sports and Dillard University.
“This newly constructed home located in the heart of New Orleans is a must see,” said Brooke E. Loescher, the listing agent with Weichert Realtors - Loescher Properties. “It has beautiful, gray bamboo flooring and elegant granite counter tops.”
The entrance porch is most charming, being built with wide plank boards leading to an extra-wide front door. The grass is lush, and there is mature landscaping surrounding the house. This unusual flooring is also used throughout the residence, making for more interest in the floor than is usual.
“The unique, side door leads into the gated backyard,” said Loescher, “and it has three bedrooms and two baths.”
The house also has a large great room filled with built in shelves, a long, long free-standing bar and its own chandeliers.
“This house has a brand new microwave, spacious custom closets, a decked front porch with a fan and fresh landscaping,” said Loescher. “Plus, there are modern light fixtures, architectural ceilings and lots of parking.”
The ceilings are particularly interesting with triple-crown molding forming a cove look. There is a large walk-in closet with plenty of room for both hanging clothes and shoes. The house has a separate shower and Jacuzzi tub with interesting designs around it.
“New appliances were installed after the pictures were taken,” said Loescher, “so you need to come see this home today.”
There is also off-street parking behind a wrought iron gate and Loescher added that the house is a short drive from the French Quarter and downtown.
This listing is near the convenience of Harrison Avenue’s eclectic businesses. You can grab a coffee and a pastry at NOLA Beans, or an ice cream cone from Creole Creamery. You can shop for a gift at Little Miss Muffin or a new outfit at Angelique Clothing. From wine to sake to margaritas, you’ll enjoy a great cocktail with your meal at one of the exciting restaurants lining the street. Or swing by Parlay’s for a drink at the longest bar in Orleans parish and a favorite local watering hole.
On the second Wednesday of the month, business and craft vendors gather at the Lakeview Grocery parking lot to show off what the neighborhood has to offer. More than 70 local vendors offer delicious food, handmade crafts, unique gifts, local artwork, service information and more. The event is enjoyable for children and adults with live music activities for all ages. The market is at 801 Harrison Avenue and runs from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
It’s always a plus to have a university with its cultural offerings in the neighborhood and in 1935, New Orleans University and Straight College merged to form Dillard University. The trustees of the new university called for the implementation of a coeducational, interracial school, serving a predominantly African American student body adhering to Christian principles and values. The university was named in honor of James Hardy Dillard, a distinguished academician dedicated to educating African Americans.
This listing is also convenient to City Park with all its attractions and Bayou St. John. The bayou has been a picturesque body of water with small earthen levees on either side, forming a narrow park space in the city. From the mid-20th century on, the banks of the bayou across from City Park became a favorite destination for young couples seeking privacy. The banks of Bayou St. John are an important meeting place for the downtown Mardi Gras Indian tribes for their Super Sunday parade after Carnival.
About this House
Address: 4307 Van Ave. near the lake
Living area: 1,522 square feet
Lot size: 50 x 100 feet
Bedrooms: Four
Baths: Three
Extras: New construction, all
new appliances, bamboo flooring
Price: $306,000
