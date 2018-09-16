If you ever dreamed of living in a home that looks like a palace, this is the house for you. Plus, it’s located on world-famous St. Charles Avenue, and the Mardi Gras parades march right in front of your door.
“This is a magnificently restored Victorian mansion once owned by (the author) Anne Rice,” said Eleanor Farnsworth, the listing agent with Gardner Realtors. “It has expansive double galleries and an elegant entryway leading to a grand center hall with its original 1880’s stained glass window and mahogany and cypress staircase.”
The house is surrounded by a wrought iron privacy fence and a huge palm tree graces its side yard. The entrance opens onto the downstairs entertaining rooms with marble fireplaces, chandeliers and gleaming wooden floors.
“Formal entertaining rooms include a double parlor, a dining room, a sitting room and a study,” said Farnsworth, “each appointed with elaborate moldings, mantles, medallions and stunning chandeliers.”
The kitchen is large enough to entertain the entire Saints football team – and then some. It has marble floors, chandeliers, plenty of storage space and lots of architectural details.
“The gourmet kitchen is a dream with a wet bar opening to a breathtaking entertaining and dining area,” said Farnsworth. “Five bedrooms include an enormous master suite with an exceptional marble bath and room of closets.”
There are stained glass windows throughout the house – and even one in the bathroom.
“There’s an elevator, an eight-HVAC systems,” said Farnsworth, “plus, there are fenced, manicured grounds plus a marble patio and a covered entertaining space as well as a garage.”
St. Charles Avenue is the home of the St. Charles streetcar and famous for the dozens of mansions that adorn the tree-lined boulevard for much of the Uptown section.
The Southern live oak trees, plentiful in the historic Garden District, were planted during the early twentieth century. It is also one of the chief Mardi Gras parade routes.
The downriver end meets Canal Street. From Canal Street, St. Charles runs up through the New Orleans Central Business District, then the length of Uptown New Orleans, reflecting the crescent curve of the Mississippi River but at a distance inland. It continues to the Carrollton neighborhood, ending one block past Carrollton Avenue where it intersects with Leake Street/River Road at the foot of the Mississippi River levee.
From Canal Street to Lee Circle, St. Charles Avenue is properly called St. Charles Street and is one way in the upriver direction with two lanes of traffic, with the streetcar track sharing right-of-way with one lane of motor vehicle traffic. From Lee Circle to Louisiana Avenue, it has two lanes of traffic in each direction with two streetcar rail lines on the grassy tree-lined median ("neutral ground" in local parlance). From Louisiana Avenue to Carrollton Avenue it has one lane of traffic in each direction plus the streetcar neutral ground. The streetcar line turns inland at Carrollton Avenue to follow the thoroughfare, while the final stretch continues the final short block to River Road.
Major intersections, from east to west, include: Canal Street, Poydras Street, Lee Circle/Howard Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Melpomene Avenue, Jackson Avenue, Washington Avenue, Louisiana Avenue, Napoleon Avenue, Jefferson Avenue, Nashville Avenue, Broadway Street, Carrollton Avenue, and Leake Avenue.
For the first half of the 19th century, the portion of St. Charles above Lee Circle (then "Tivoli Circle") was known as Nyades Street. The lower portion was and is an important corridor in the Central Business District. Historically significant buildings include Gallier Hall, which was City Hall until the 1950s.
The facades of both Tulane University and Loyola University New Orleans are located on St. Charles Avenue, opposite Audubon Park.
Angela Carll may be reached at angcarll@gmail.com
About this House
Address:
3711 St. Charles Avenue Uptown
Living area:
8,747 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Five full/two half
Extras:
Price:
$4,500,000
Marketing agent:
Eleanor Farnsworth
New Orleans Luxury Real Estate
Licensed in Louisiana & Mississippi Gardner Realtors
2727 Prytania Street, Suite 15
New Orleans, Louisiana 70130
Office:
504-891-1142
Cell:
504-669-0211
Fax:
504-891-1148