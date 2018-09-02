2003 Ormond Blvd. in Destrehan

If you’ve ever had a dream of living in a plantation home, this listing would fill that bill nicely. Its West Indies design has wide curving front steps leading to a generous porch and a beveled glass door with white columns and a picket fence. It has all been professionally landscaped and there are mature shrubs and plantings.
“This is an imposing presence on Ormond Blvd, with 10-foot ceilings, neutral colors and an open floor plan,” said Mike Norton, the listing agent with RE/MAX Synergy. “It has a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a professional hood and an easy-to-clean tiled floor.”
The living room has a complete wall of windows, which let in plenty of light and offer an excellent view of the golf course. The dining room is large enough for plenty of company and has a wall mural painted on it.
“There is a large window-filled great room, hardwood floors, a gas fireplace and a panoramic view of the first tee box,” said Norton. “The house also has a formal dining room with a professionally painted four-wall mural.”
The kitchen is a chef’s dream with an island cooktop, stainless steel appliances, a range hood, granite counter tops and an easy-to-clean tile floor. There’s plenty of light and storage – and plenty of room as well for the chef’s friends and family to kibitz while cooking. There’s a breakfast room adjacent to the kitchen with its own chandelier and an extension of the tile floor.
“The mother-in-law suite on the third floor has an extra kitchen,” said Norton, “plus, there’s a dumb waiter, a screened porch and a six-car garage.”
There are four bedrooms and three baths, and the master has what everyone would die for: a walk-in closet with plenty of room for both hanging clothes as well as drawers. There’s also a complete study.
“The house has surround sound and there’s a shop with 10-foot ceilings, lots of storage, a half-bath, an outdoor kitchen, with a stainless barbeque and smoker on the patio.”
The back of the house is just as pretty as the front. It has a wide screened porch, double stairs leading to a huge back yard and a stately palm tree overseeing the grounds. There’s also a slate patio, where family and friends can gather to enjoy the view and the country setting.
Destrehan is in St. Charles Parish. The population was 11,535 at the 2010 census, an increase of 275 over the 2000 tabulation of 11,260.
The community is named after Jean Noël Destréhan (1754–1823), who was twice president of the Orleans Territory's legislative council during his service there in 1806 and 1811. He was elected to the United States Senate when Louisiana became a state in 1812, but he resigned after a month. He served in the Louisiana State Senate from 1812 to 1817.
Destrehan Plantation, his former home, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The main house has been restored and is one of the attractions on the Great River Road along the Mississippi River.
In general terms, Destrehan is more country than neighboring Kenner, Metairie and New Orleans.
Before the Hale Boggs Memorial Bridge was completed connecting the communities of Destrehan and Luling, automobile ferries connected the towns. On October 20, 1976, one of these ferries, the George Prince, was struck by a tanker and capsized as it crossed the Mississippi River. Seventy-eight passengers and crew died.
St. Charles Parish Public School System operates public schools:
• Destrehan High School (Grades 9-12)
• Harry M. Hurst Middle School (Formerly Grades 7-8 & Presently Grades 6-8)
• Ethel Schoeffner Elementary School (Formerly Grades 4-6 & Presently Grades 3-5)
• New Sarpy Elementary School (Formerly Grades PK-3 & Presently Grades PK-2)
Destrehan Plantation was used as a set in the film 12 Years a Slave (2013).
About this House
Address:
2003 Ormond Blvd. in Destrehan
Living area:
4,000 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full/two half
Extras:
mother-in-law suite on third floor has an extra kitchen Microwave, Refrigerator & Fireplace
Price:
$629,000
Marketing agent:
Mike Norton, REALTOR, ABR, SRS, e-Pro, GRI RE/MAX Synergy
504-559-5294
985-307-1367
1904 Ormond Blvd
Destrehan, LA 70047