There are not a whole lot of contemporary houses in a city as old as New Orleans, so if this is your preference, you should make an offer on this house right away.
“This is an award-winning modern home designed by architect Lee Ledbetter,” said Cynthia Reeves, the listing agent with Berkshire Hathaway. “It’s in a quiet, desirable location with a luxurious open floor plan.”
The exterior is brick with glass inserts and it’s really beautiful when it’s fully lighted. It has a manicured yard, mature plantings and wide steps leading up to its front door. There’s a free-standing staircase and easy-to-clean gray slate floors in its entrance foyer.
“It has soaring 16-foot ceilings affording the house abundant natural light,” said Reeves, “and it’s commercial steel construction from its pilings to its roof.”
The inside can only be described as sleek with recessed lighting, natural wood walls and slate floors. The kitchen has plenty of wood plus a separate breakfast area overlooking a wide window and the yard.
“The front terrace has unobstructed view of lake,” said Reeves, “and it’s an entertainer’s dream with a gourmet kitchen, a butlers’ pantry, wine coolers and museum custom lighting.”
The dining room can seat a dozen of your family and friends and has a stunning chandelier overseeing all dining.
“It has an automatic irrigation system, landscape lighting, giant live oaks, palms and landscaping,” said Reeves, “plus a large garage with storage and a foundation for elevator. It’s in an X flood zone, and has never flooded.”
Lake Terrace/Lake Oaks’ boundaries are Lake Pontchartrain, the Industrial Canal, Leon C. Simon Drive, Elysian Fields Avenue, New York Street, the London Avenue Canal, and Robert E. Lee Boulevard, and Bayou St. John. The neighborhood comprises the principal campus of the University of New Orleans, and the University of New Orleans Research and Technology Park – all built on land reclaimed from Lake Pontchartrain.
The Lakefront is a term sometimes used for the larger neighborhood created by the Orleans Levee Board’s land-reclamation initiative in early 20th-century New Orleans. It also includes Lakeshore Drive, the lakefront park system, the University of New Orleans, Lake Vista, and Lakeshore.
The Pontchartrain Beach amusement park, originally opened within the present-day Lake Terrace subdivision in the 1920s, moved to newly reclaimed land at the foot of Elysian Fields Avenue in the 1930s and remained a popular attraction through the early 1980s.
During World War II, the area included important war-effort facilities such as Higgins Industries shipyards, Camp Leroy Johnson, and a naval air base called NAS New Orleans. NAS New Orleans later moved across the Mississippi River to Belle Chasse, and the site of the former naval air station was developed into the principal campus of the University of New Orleans.
After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, while some homes and businesses flooded, the majority of the section – like the majority of the lakefront – escaped the disastrous post-Katrina flooding by virtue of the higher elevation of this man-made land. After Katrina, the lakefront appeared as a slender, curiously undamaged, and almost wholly recovered zone adjacent to the much-lower-lying and hard-hit Lakeview and Gentilly neighborhoods.
Bayou St. John is a bayou within the city of New Orleans. The bayou as a natural feature drained the swampy land of a good portion of what was to become New Orleans into Lake Pontchartrain. In its natural state, it extended much farther than today; 18th- and early 19th-century maps show it had tributaries or branches (at least seasonally) reaching into what are now the Broadmoor neighborhood, the New Orleans Central Business District just back from St. Charles Avenue above Lee Circle, the Carrollton neighborhood, the Treme neighborhood, and a branch connecting to Bayou Gentilly.
About this House
Address: 1324 Oriole St. in Lake Terrace and
Lake Oaks near Bayou St. John
Living area: 4,500 square feet
Lot size: 310.24 acres
Bedrooms: Three
Baths: Two full/one half
Extras: a gourmet kitchen, a butlers’ pantry,
wine coolers and museum custom lighting
Price: $1,495,000
Marketing agent:
Cynthia L. Reeves
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
4018 Magazine St.
New Orleans, La 70115
504-799-1702
504-512-2872
504-583-1937