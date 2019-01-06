What an opportunity this listing affords to live in the vibrant, lively center of the city.
“This is a stunning, spacious residence with upscale amenities and part of a jewel of a building in an unparalleled downtown location,” said Brigitte Fredy, the listing agent with Latter & Blum Realtors/Inc. “It’s bathed in natural light with large windows and plantation shutters throughout.”
An elevator ushers you right into the hallway of your residence.
“French doors open from the living room to a private terrace overlooking city views,” said Fredy, “and there are large rooms with crown moldings, wood and carpeted floors and a gas fireplace.”
The galley kitchen has natural wood cabinets, a restaurant stove with a hood, a built-in microwave and oven, a refrigerator with an ice maker and recessed lighting.
“The kitchen is open with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a gas range,” said Fredy, “plus there are luxurious travertine baths, abundant storage, a fitness room located on the same floor and designated garage parking for two cars.”
The boundaries of the Central Business District are Iberville, Decatur and Canal Streets; the Mississippi River; the Morial Convention Center; Julia and Magazine Streets and the Pontchartrain Expressway; and South Claiborne Avenue, Cleveland Street, and South and North Derbigny Streets. It is the equivalent of what many cities call their downtown.
Originally developed as the largely residential Faubourg Ste. Marie in the late 18th century, the modern Central Business District is today a dynamic, mixed-use neighborhood, the home of professional offices in skyscrapers, specialty and neighborhood retail stores, numerous restaurants and clubs and thousands of residents inhabiting restored, historic commercial and industrial buildings.
Streets in the Central Business District were initially platted in the late 18th century, representing the first expansion of New Orleans beyond its original French Quarter footprint. Significant investment began in earnest following the Louisiana Purchase of 1803, as people from other parts of the country flocked to the city. Consequently, the district began to be referred to as the American Sector.
Through the 19th and into the 20th century, the Central Business District continued developing almost without pause. By the mid-20th century, most professional offices in the region were located downtown, the hub of a well-developed public transit system.
In the 1950s, six-lane Loyola Avenue was constructed as an extension of Elk Place, initially hosting the city’s new civic center complex. The late-1960s widening of Poydras Street was undertaken to create another six-lane central area circulator for vehicular traffic, as well as to accommodate modern high-rise construction. The City of New Orleans partook in transforming the district from 1973 to 1993.
Notable structures in the CBD include the Greek Revival Gallier Hall (the city’s former city hall); the Mercedes-Benz Superdome; the New Orleans Arena; the city’s present-day, International style city hall; and One Shell Square, the city’s tallest building and headquarters for Royal Dutch Shell’s Gulf of Mexico Exploration and Production. Other significant attractions include the postmodern Piazza d’Italia, Harrah’s Casino, the World Trade Center, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, St. Patrick’s Church, the Hibernia Bank Building and the former New Orleans Cotton Exchange.
The principal public park is Lafayette Square, upon which face both Gallier Hall and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Other public spaces include Duncan Plaza, Elk Place, the Piazza d’Italia, Lee Circle, Mississippi River Heritage Park, Spanish Plaza and the Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Survivors Plaza.
Museums include the National World War II Museum, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, the Louisiana Children’s Museum, the New Orleans Contemporary Arts Center and Confederate Memorial Hall.
The World Trade Center of New Orleans (WTCNO) has been located in the CBD since its establishment in 1943. Honorary consuls for numerous other nations may also be found within the CBD.
About this House
Address: 16 Common St., Apt. 9
Living area: 2,300 square feet
Bedrooms: Three
Baths: Three
Extras: Large windows with plantation shutters,
French doors, crown moldings, gas fireplace,
granite counter tops, abundant storage and
a fitness room on the same floor.
Price: $995,000
Marketing agent:
Brigitte Fredy CRS, HHS
Latter & Blum Realtors/Inc.
504-948-3011