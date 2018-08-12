909 Touro St. in the Faubourg Marigny Triangle

A good way to enjoy the excitement of the French Quarter, yet maintain some quiet and privacy, is to buy a house in Faubourg Marigny, the neighborhood adjacent to the Quarter.
“This is an 1860's Marigny Triangle single with two-story guest quarters,” said Colleen Loria, the listing broker with New Orleans Property Shoppe. “The property features a newly renovated master bath, original refinished wood flooring and fireplaces with mantles.”
Touro Street is quiet, yet close to the excitement of Frenchmen Street and Dauphine Street, which boasts Horn’s Restaurant on its corner. This is a favorite hangout for young and old looking for a quick bite to eat and some company.
The exterior is a charming three-bay cottage with mature trees in front to provide some shade. Its two-story great room has been opened up to accommodate a free-standing fireplace, plenty of seating for entertaining, a soaring ceiling and refinished wooden floors.
The kitchen has walls of cabinets, a built-in microwave and an easy-to-clean slate floor. There’s also plenty of storage and plenty of light. The updated master bath offers a Jacuzzi tub and another easy-to-clean slate floor.
The four bedrooms have ceiling fans and lights, refinished wooden floors and plenty of closets.
The courtyard is secluded and quiet and quite charming. The exposed brick and the windows with shutters form the backdrop to a slate-floored area large enough for a table and chairs. The other wall is the guest house.
“There’s also a slate courtyard, gas lanterns, balconies, exposed brick fireplaces and floor-to-ceiling windows,” said Loria, “and a spacious upstairs space with a cathedral ceiling and a separate entrance.”
Faubourg Marigny was the first faubourg (suburb) to be developed below the Vieux Carre and was laid out in 1805. This area comprised the plantation of Bernard de Marigny and the boundaries extend from Esplanade Avenue to the Danoy plantation, now Franklin Avenue. The history of this plantation begins in 1718, with the founding of New Orleans.
The plan of the original city envisioned a typical French fortified town. In such a plan, the area outside the fortifications was reserved as a commons, not to be built on. Since fortifications were not built until 1769, the commons below the town were eventually granted to private ownership, after plantations had been granted during the 1720s.
Bernard de Marigny, having acquired the land after his father’s death in 1880, decided to subdivide his plantation to accommodate the rapidly growing American city. The plan of de Finiel’s, dated 1806, was planned to tie the existing streets of the Vieux Carre to the new subdivision, and continued to follow the river.
The area was divided into lots similar in size and arrangement as in the old city. Five lots facing the street, parallel to the river, were planned with two key lots that face the side streets and run through the center of the squares.
The Marigny, as this neighborhood is often called, is adjacent to the French Quarter, but is much quieter and with much less tourist traffic. The hidden gem is Frenchmen Street, with its three blocks of bars, music clubs, coffee shops and restaurants. Most tourists have heard of Bourbon Street, but not Frenchmen, so the street is frequented mostly by locals.
Some of Marigny’s more popular venues include Buffa’s, on the corner of Esplanade Avenue and Burgundy Street. This restaurant/bar offers live music seven nights a week, and on Sunday, has three bands throughout the day. Another popular hangout is Port of Call. This restaurant/bar has stuffed potatoes to die for, delicious hamburgers and huge alcoholic beverages. Snug Harbor, on Frenchmen, also offers hamburgers and stuffed potatoes and has the extra-added attraction of offering live music seven nights a week.
About this House
Address:
909 Touro St. in the Faubourg Marigny Triangle
Living area:
3,262 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Four
Extras:
Close to the French Quarter
Price:
$775,000
Marketing agent:
Colleen Loria
New Orleans Property Shoppe, Inc.
(504) 865-0065
7933 Maple Street
Cell: 504-400-4990
Office: 504-865-0065