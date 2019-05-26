If you’re looking for sophisticated living in an urban setting, this condo has it all with hardwood floors, granite countertops in the kitchen and bath, a mirrored backsplash, 13-foot ceilings, extra-large windows, two-inch blinds and custom draperies.
“This is a luxury furnished condo in the historic Krauss building,” said Sheila Julian, the listing agent with Gardner Realtors. “This unit features 13-foot ceilings, huge windows, hardwood floors, California closets, custom window treatments and an upgraded bathroom.”
Canal Street was the primary retail destination for New Orleanians, as well as for residents of the surrounding region. Local and regional department stores Maison Blanche, D.H. Holmes, Godchaux’s, Gus Mayer, Labiche’s, Kreeger’s, and Krauss anchored numerous well-known specialty retailers, such as Rubenstein Bros., Adler’s Jewelry, Koslow’s, Rapp’s, and Werlein’s Music.
“This condo also has stainless steel appliances and granite counters,” said Julian, “plus a washer and dryer on a built-in platform.”
Bookstores, theaters, and movie palaces also abound in this neighborhood, with the neon marquees of the Saenger, Loews State, RKO Orpheum, Joy and Civic theatres nightly casting multi-colored lights onto surrounding sidewalks.
“The amenities in the building include 24-hour concierge and valet services, a saltwater pool, a spa, a fitness and lounge/media room and one free parking space,” said Julian. “All contents are included except the artwork, the television in the living room, linens and housewares.”
The Central Business District is the equivalent of what many cities call their downtown. Originally developed as the largely residential Faubourg Ste. Marie, in the late 18th century, the modern Central Business District is today a dynamic, mixed-use neighborhood, the home of professional offices in skyscrapers, specialty and neighborhood retail stores, numerous restaurants and clubs, and thousands of residents inhabiting restored, historic commercial and industrial buildings.
Streets in the Central Business District were initially platted to represent the first expansion of New Orleans beyond its original French Quarter footprint. Significant investment began in earnest following the Louisiana Purchase of 1803, as people from other parts of the United States flocked to the city. Consequently, the district began to be referred to as the American Sector.
Traditionally Canal Street was viewed as the dividing line between the French Quarter and the American Sector. Through the 19th and into the 20th century, the Central Business District continued developing almost without pause. By the mid-20th century, most professional offices in the region were located downtown, the hub of a well-developed public transit system.
In the 1950s, six-lane Loyola Avenue was constructed as an extension of Elk Place, cutting a swath through a residential district and initially hosting the city’s new civic center complex. The late-1960s widening of Poydras Street was undertaken to create another six-lane central area circulator for vehicular traffic, as well as to accommodate modern high-rise construction. The City of New Orleans partook in transforming the district from 1973 to 1993.
The portion of the CBD closer to the Mississippi River and upriver from Poydras Street is known as the Warehouse District, because it was heavily devoted to warehousing and manufacturing before shipping became containerized. The 1984 World’s Fair drew attention to the district, resulting in its steady investment and redevelopment from the mid-1980s onward. Many of the old 19th-century warehouses have been converted into present-century hotels, restaurants, condominiums, and art galleries.
Notable structures in the CBD include Gallier Hall (the city’s former city hall); the Mercedes-Benz Superdome; the New Orleans Arena; the city’s International-style city hall; and One Shell Square, our tallest building and headquarters for Royal Dutch Shell’s Gulf of Mexico Exploration and Production. Other significant attractions include the postmodern Piazza d’Italia, Harrah’s Casino, the World Trade Center New Orleans, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, St. Patrick’s Church, the Hibernia Bank Building and the former New Orleans Cotton Exchange.
Angela Carll may be reached at angcarll@gmail.com
About this House
Address: 1201 Canal St., No. 561 in the Central Business District
Living area: 628 square feet
Bedrooms: One
Baths: One
Extras: Hardwood floors, granite countertops in the kitchen and bath, a mirrored backsplash, 13-foot ceilings, extra-large windows, two-inch blinds and custom draperies.
Price: $219,900
Marketing agent:
Sheila Julien
Gardner Realtors
504-782-8180
7100 Read Blvd.
504-242-9500