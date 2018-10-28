The trend toward tiny houses has become a social movement as buyers choose to downsize the space they live in, simplify and live with less. This listing is the perfect tiny house – and the price reflects that.
“Orange Cottage at 458 Orange Loop in LaPlace, St. John the Baptist Parish, is a historic c. 1850 slave quarters,” said Peter Patout, the listing agent with Talbot Historic Properties. “It is a rare and unique piece of history that has been carefully maintained through its 168-year lifetime.”
The house has two bedrooms and one bath, plus a kitchen and living room – all in under-1,000 square feet. The floors of this cottage are purely gorgeous: they’re wide, wide wood. As more people embrace the tiny house philosophy and the freedom that accompanies the tiny house lifestyle, this becomes a movement more than simply living in a small space.
“Now a two-bedroom home, this house boasts the craftsmanship of the mid-19th century with modern conveniences of the early-21st century,” said Patout. “This home in LaPlace is a quick 35-minute drive from bustling New Orleans, and only 25 minutes from Louis Armstrong International Airport.”
The typical American home is around 2,600 square feet, whereas the typical small or tiny house definition is a home with square footage at about 1,000 square feet. The most popular reasons people buy small houses include environmental concerns, financial concerns, and the desire for more time and freedom.
The tiny house provides huge financial advantages and the ability to live a lifestyle filled with adventure. For most Americans, 1/3 to 1/2 of their income is dedicated to the roof over their heads. Many Americans are overwhelmed by their packed schedules and obligations, tired of running in the rat race and a small house is perfect for them.
“This home is perfect for someone who appreciates life’s quiet moments, loves gardening and is close to fishing destinations,” said Patout, “and within a drive to many of River Road’s famous plantations.”
LaPlace is the southern terminus of Interstate 55, where it joins with Interstate 10, and of US 51, where it terminates at the junction with US 61. LaPlace is located 25 miles west of New Orleans.
The Chitimacha Indians lived in the region prior to the arrival of European colonists. Present-day LaPlace was settled by German immigrants in the early 18th century during Louisiana's French colonial period, as part of a larger settlement on the bank of the Mississippi called Karlstein. Karlstein was one of the four settlements collectively known as the "German Coast" (French: "La Côte des Allemands"), having been populated by German-speaking immigrants since 1721. French and Acadians intermarried with the Germans, and the area came to be known as Bonnet Carré (English: "square bonnet"). The name Bonnet Carré was inspired by the right-angle turn of the Mississippi river near the settlement and its resemblance to a square bonnet.
The town of LaPlace (capital “P”) was named for a man named Basile Laplace (lowercase “p”), a local pharmacist, planter and patent medicine purveyor, who established a large plantation in Bonnet Carré in 1879. In 1883, he allowed the New Orleans and Baton Rouge Railroad to cut through his land. The settlement’s railroad depot was named after Laplace, then the post office, and eventually the town itself. Orange Cottage was built between 1845 and 1850 and was associated with LaPlace’s plantation days, based on family lore. Around 1895, it was moved to its present site.
In the 1920s, Woodland Plantation was bought by the Montegut family, but the most famous person born there may have been Kid Ory, who was born in an outbuilding and later led a successful New Orleans jazz band.
About this House
Address: 458 Orange Cottage, Laplace, St. John the Baptist Parish, 70068
Living area: 984 square feet
Total area: 1,240 square feet
Bedrooms: Two
Baths: One
Lot size: 210 feet by 150 feet
Extras: Brick pier with brick infill construction, balloon wood framing, light pink vinyl roof, side gables.
Price: $125,000
