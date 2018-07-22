This listing is an excellent way to live near the hustle and bustle of the Vieux Carre, yet still maintain some semblance of privacy. It’s in the adjacent neighborhood downriver from the French Quarter, and when you buy a condominium, you get to live in a most desirable location, yet at a fraction of the price of a single-family home.
“Tucked away behind a center hall in the Marigny is a truly special condominium,” said Shelley Lawrence, the listing agent with Latter & Blum Inc./Realtors. “This two-bedroom, one-and-one- half bath unit features an open layout with generous windows overlooking a perfectly framed magnolia tree, tall ceilings, an updated kitchen and unique architectural touches throughout.”
The building fits in very nicely with this neighborhood, the second oldest in the city. It’s a center hall house with floor-to-ceiling windows on each side of its front door covered by shutters with brackets above them. It’s surrounded by a wrought iron fence and has a brick walkway to its front door. There are plenty of mature trees in both the front and in the back courtyard.
The large, open living area has a two-story ceiling, a ceiling fan and easy-to-care-for floors. A spiral staircase leads to the second floor. There are two bedrooms which overlook the courtyard, giving one a feeling of space. The kitchen has a center island that seats two people, plenty of storage space and stainless steel appliances.
“Just beyond your private courtyard is a lush, shared courtyard featuring multiple gathering areas, a pool, a Jacuzzi and even a drawbridge,” said Lawrence. “What a unique condo at an excellent price.”
Faubourg Marigny was the first faubourg (suburb) to be developed below the Vieux Carre and was laid out in 1805. This area comprised the plantation of Bernard de Marigny and the boundaries extend from Esplanade Avenue to the Danoy plantation, now Franklin Avenue. The history of this plantation begins in 1718, with the founding of New Orleans.
The plan of the original city envisioned a typical French fortified town. In such a plan, the area outside the fortifications was reserved as a commons, not to be built on. Since fortifications were not built until 1769, the commons below the town were eventually granted to private ownership, after plantations had been granted during the 1720s.
Bernard de Marigny, having acquired the land after his father’s death in 1880, decided to subdivide his plantation to accommodate the rapidly growing American city. The plan of de Finiel’s, dated 1806, was planned to tie the existing streets of the Vieux Carre to the new subdivision, and continued to follow the river.
The area was divided into lots similar in size and arrangement as in the old city. Five lots facing the street, parallel to the river, were planned with two key lots that face the side streets and run through the center of the squares.
Several musicians either grew up in the neighborhood or moved here as adults. Ferdinand LaMothe, better known as Jelly Roll Morton, snuck away from his upright Creole grandmother’s home just off Elysian Fields Avenue to play piano in the red light district, Storyville. Sidney Bechet, Manny Perez, Danny Barker, and Paul Barbarin, all giants of New Orleans music, also made their homes in the neighborhood.
Into the 21st century, funk palaces like the Saturn Bar on St. Claude Avenue and 19th century icons like the St. Roch Market, one of the last surviving public market buildings in New Orleans, are in the area. The Circle Market at 1522 St. Bernard Avenue continues to thrive even with competition from national grocery chains. Under the ancient oaks along St. Roch and Elysian Fields avenues, Creole cottages and shotgun houses are gradually taking on a fresh coat of paint and new hope. A public park is underway for the formerly industrial Press Street corridor.
About this House
Address: 811 Marigny St., Unit C
Living area: 1,400 square feet
Bedrooms: Two
Baths: One full/one half
Extras: Cathedral ceilings, ceiling fan, cable television, granite counters, washer/dryer hookups, pantry, stainless steel appliances. Microwave, Refrigerator, Fireplace
Price: $289,000
Marketing agent:
Shelley Lawrence
Latter & Blum Realtors
504-813-8466