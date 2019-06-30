It’s always a plus when you’re buying a home to get it on a corner lot: You have double the amount of parking – a plus in the French Quarter – and this listing even has a typical French Quarter light on Dauphine, its side street.
“This spectacular cottage sits on a corner lot and is one of the finest homes in the French Quarter,” said Bryan Francher, the listing agent with Leslie Perrin of the Francher Perrin Group of Gardner Realtors. “It features lots of windows, an abundance of natural light and a large living room with high ceilings - perfect for entertaining.”
The exterior is a typical French Quarter cottage with dark green shutters, French doors, brackets and even a stoop to sit on and watch your neighbors stroll by.
“It also has gorgeous wooden floors, ceiling medallions and exposed brick,” said Leslie Perrin, “plus, French doors lead to a romantic courtyard with a fountain.”
The oversize front door with beveled glass insets leads to a huge living room with ceiling medallions, shiny refinished floors and fans with lights. Its bedrooms feature exposed brick walls and its kitchen has a restaurant-size stove, a microwave and oven set in an exposed brick wall and an easy-to-clean slate floor. The brick courtyard features a fountain, plenty of mature plantings and is large enough for a wrought iron table and chairs.
“This house is located in the center of the French Quarter with views of St. Louis Cathedral,” said Francher. “This is a one-of-a-kind historic home close to famous restaurants, art galleries and fine antique shops.”
The French Quarter, or Vieux Carré, “old square” in French, is the oldest neighborhood in the city. It’s bounded by Canal Street, the Mississippi River, Esplanade and North Rampart avenues.
In 1718, Bienville and his men cleared the thick canebrakes along the riverfront to lay out the streets of the city’s first neighborhood.
The streets are a grid with a public square in their center, the Place d’Armes, also known as Jackson Square. Four square blocks extend in each direction above and below the square, and six blocks stretch between the river and Esplanade Avenue.
Three historic buildings –– St. Louis Cathedral, the Cabildo and the Presbytere –– face the square. The streets were named Royal, Bourbon, Chartres, Conti and St. Louis to flatter the French court.
The Baroness Pontalba built the first apartment buildings in America on both sides of the square, and the Ursulines established a convent in the neighborhood. The federal government constructed a mint on the corner of Esplanade Avenue and Decatur Street, which was restored in the early 1980s.
Most extant historical buildings were constructed in the late 1700s, during a period of Spanish rule, or during the early 1800s, after U.S. annexation and statehood. The district is a National Historic Landmark, and numerous contributing buildings have received separate designations of significance.
The Great New Orleans Fire (1788) and another great fire in 1794 destroyed most of the Quarter’s old French colonial architecture, leaving the colony’s new Spanish overlords to rebuild it according to more modern tastes. Their strict new fire codes mandated that all structures be physically adjacent and close to the curb to create a firewall. The old French peaked roofs were replaced with flat tiled ones, and wooden siding was banned in favor of fire-resistant stucco, painted in the pastel hues fashionable at the time.
Today the Vieux Carré Commission is one of the most powerful of historic district commissions and maintains consistency on matters such as exterior colors, masonry repairs, roofing materials and street plantings.
Tourists are inevitably intrigued by the fact that the French Quarter is still a viable residential/ commercial neighborhood rather than a museum, and even though natives deplore the T-shirt shops along Bourbon Street, many enjoy a stroll through the city’s oldest neighborhoods.
Angela Carll may be reached at angcarll@gmail.com
About this House
Address: 839 Orleans Ave. in the French Quarter
Living area: 1,836 square feet
Bedrooms: Two
Baths: Two
Extras: Ceiling Fans, Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer
Price: $899,000
Marketing agent:
Bryan Francher
Leslie Perrin
Francher-Perrin Group
Gardner Realtors
1820 St. Charles Ave.
504-251-6400
504-722-5820
504-891-6400